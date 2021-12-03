natasaadzic/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On SelectQuote

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) went public in May 2020, in a $570 million IPO when the company raised $360 million and selling shareholders sold $210 million of stock.

The firm operates a group of insurance exchanges of home, auto, Medicare and life insurance services.

I'm Bullish on SLQT at around $8.70 due to its apparent operational and marketing positioning for Q4, which is well underway.

Company

Overland Park, Kansas-based SelectQuote was founded to provide insurance companies of many types with leads for consumers interested in purchasing various types of insurance coverage.

The company generates revenue via commissions through first-year and renewal commission agreements with insurance carriers.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Tim Danker, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously founder and CEO of Spring Venture Group, a senior healthcare insurance distribution site.

The company markets its online services via online and offline marketing channels primarily with a direct-to-consumer [DTC] approach.

It's primary channels include television, radio, third-party marketing services and search engine placement.

According to a 2018 market research report by IBISWorld, the market for online insurance brokering in the U.S. is estimated to rise to $18.1 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast 9.3% from 2019 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are improvement in online-based lead generation, capitalization and risk management technologies.

Additionally, disposable income growth will also add to consumer demand as will increased awareness of efficiencies to be gained by buyers and sellers operating in an online environment.

SLQT's Recent Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown markedly over previous year's results for this seasonal company due to its Medicare business:

Gross profit by quarter has followed the same trajectory:

Operating income by quarter dropped in Q3 2021 due to hiring 'flex agents and accompanying support roles in anticipation of AEP (Annual Enrollment Period) and OEP (Open Enrollment Period)':

Earnings per share (Diluted) have followed the same trajectory as Operating Income:

In the past 12 months, SLQT's stock price has dropped 61.24 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index' rise of 22.6 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Valuation Metrics For SLQT

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,470,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,790,000,000 Price / Sales 1.56 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.84 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 11.64 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $2,450,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 64.87% Earnings Per Share $0.51

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to SelectQuote would be EverQuote (EVER); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric EverQuote (EVER) SelectQuote (SLQT) Variance Price / Sales 0.86 1.56 81.4% Enterprise Value / Sales 0.82 1.84 124.4% Enterprise Value / EBITDA -38.19 11.64 -130.5% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $14,640,000 $2,450,000 -83.3% Revenue Growth Rate 27.9% 64.9% 132.3%

Commentary On SelectQuote

In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2021's results, management highlighted that 70% of its annual revenue production will come in the Q3 and Q4 quarters and said it plans to update its outlook throughout its primarily selling season.

Also, CEO Danker focused analyst attention on the strong enrollment rate in its SelectRx business and said the firm plans to expand that business 'with complementary and additive operations, capacity and infrastructure.'

Danker believes the company is 'very well positioned to pursue growth' throughout its core and Population Health strategies.

Management thinks that filling out its various other capabilities will augment its Medicare Advantage distribution business by being able to cross sell these services.

As to its financial results, in Q3 SLQT grew topline revenue by 45% which was due to an increase in the number of approved Medicare Advantage policies.

Notably, the company spent heavily on its marketing channel expenses as it prepared for Q4's seasonal deluge.

However, management sees increased lapse rates in its health insurance offerings and 'headwinds' in its term life business which is slowed by the COVID pandemic, the rise of the Delta variant in the summer, and now, potentially, from the rise of the omicron variant if that occurs.

Regarding valuation, compared to competitor EverQuote, SLQT has always been higher priced, even when it IPOd. SLQT is growing revenue at a faster rate and appears to be better positioned with its focus around the Medicare Advantage plan operations and related service offerings.

An important risk to the company's outlook is its focus on Medicare Advantage seasonal enrollments and its ability to ramp up hiring flex agents to handle the high volume.

With the current labor market, it appears that there is a higher percentage of verbal offer acceptances by prospective hires that do not follow through to actually begin work. However, the number of people who do start work appear to be more committed and stay longer.

Another headwind the company is facing is lower lifetime value [LTV] from its Medicare Advantage policies, primarily due to lower policy persistency of patients on these policies.

In any event, Q4 is the firm's big quarter and management appears to have a high degree of confidence in its ability to execute during this all-important quarter.

While the firm is exposed in some respects to a resurgent COVID variant season, my estimation of the risk of that is relatively low.

I'm Bullish on SLQT at around $8.70 due to its positioning for Q4, which is well underway.