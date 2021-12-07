Launching Barbell Capital: Balance Your Investing Between Income, Growth And Value

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Editors' note: This article is meant to introduce the new Marketplace service from Steven Fiorillo, Barbell Capital.

I'm excited to announce the launch of Barbell Capital, a new Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service. Barbell Capital utilizes a comprehensive strategy to generate capital appreciation and passive income through investing.

Whether you're focused on value investing and utilizing fundamental and financial analysis to find undervalued companies, a growth investor looking for companies causing disruption with high revenue growth, dividend investing to generate passive income, or using cash and your current holdings to generate additional income through options, Barbell Capital encompasses these aspects of investing into one overall methodology.

There are countless investment approaches and methodologies an investor can study and implement in their approach. The Barbell Capital approach is unique because it focuses on utilizing gains from capital appreciation to fund new investments and generate passive income. As the investment community has seen, companies and sectors that were once leading the market higher can fall out of favor quickly. The first step in the Barbell Capital methodology is focusing on providing actionable research into the growth companies of tomorrow and undervalued companies of today to generate large returns. The second step is identifying individual equities, ETFs, closed-end funds, REITs, and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that represent income-producing opportunities to build the passive income side of your portfolio. The third step is to look at the portfolio's cash position and holdings to develop a strategy to utilize selling put options on companies you want to own at a lower price and writing covered calls on positions you own to generate additional income from your current assets.

In addition to actionable research and strategies to get your portfolio firing on all cylinders, members also gain access to exclusive investment tools including portfolio trackers, model portfolios, exclusive actionable ideas for the Barbell Capital community tracked as growth, value, and dividend portfolios, a 14-point valuation matrix for conducting financial and fundamental analysis, a cryptocurrency tracker, and access to me through the Barbell Capital chat room.

A Look Inside as a Barbell Capital Member

As a member of Barbell Capital, you will have access to my archive of hundreds of published articles on Seeking Alpha, in addition to exclusive content that won't appear on the main Seeking Alpha site including stock valuation tools, model portfolios, and portfolio trackers.

I have created a 14-point valuation matrix that can be utilized to conduct a side-by-side analysis of two companies or evaluate a group of five companies at once. I have coded this spreadsheet so as much information as possible auto-populates from Google Finance when a ticker symbol is entered. In addition to the raw numbers, I created charts for each of the groups to provide visuals into the fundamental and financial analysis. Below is part of the 14-point analysis I conducted on Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Meta Platforms (FB). There will be many upcoming articles only available to Barbell Capital members utilizing this analysis comparing many of today's most recognized companies and the hottest sectors.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

Barbell Capital members will have access to portfolio trackers in which they can input their investments. I have built these trackers to update automatically from Google Finance and have all the charts update as prices fluctuate. Three of the trackers you will have access to are a full portfolio tracker, the updated Dividend Harvesting Series tracker and the Barbell Capital Crypto tracker.

The Full portfolio tracker breaks your portfolio down into three baskets, dividends, growth, and value. There's a Dashboard tab that provides an in-depth overview of each aspect of your overall portfolio without having to look through an entire spreadsheet of numbers. The dashboard will show you:

Account Value

Profit

Portfolio Composition

Dividend Portfolio Annual Income By Company

Dividend Stocks Profit and Loss

Value Portfolio Annual Income By Company

Value Stocks Profit and Loss

Total Annual Dividends

Growth Portfolio Profit and Loss

All you need to do is fill out some basic information about your positions in the dividend, value, and growth tabs, then the portfolio tracker does the rest. I coded this to Google Finance so all pricing and dividend information automatically updates.

Below you also will see the dashboards from the Dividend Harvesting portfolio tracker and the Barbell Capital Crypto tracker.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

As a Barbell Capital member, you will gain access to weekly actionable ideas that could include growth companies, value companies, or dividend investments. These ideas also will be tracked in dedicated portfolio trackers that you can utilize to track your investments. Just like my other trackers, these will be live portfolios that update automatically from Google Finance.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

Some of the exclusive content you will receive on day one is the Barbell Capital Energy Analysis and how I use options to generate income. In the Barbell Capital Energy Analysis, I discuss the growing energy demand driven by economic growth, the likelihood of replacing fossil fuels with renewables, How many of the GE Haliade-X turbines it would take to eliminate the need for fossil fuels, and the US position in the production of global energy.

(Source: EIA)

(Source: GE)

In the article on generating income from options, I will walk you through how I pick which covered calls and put options I want to sell. I will explain my strategy and how you can use cash and your current positions to generate additional income for your portfolio. Many income investors hold boring dividend companies within their portfolio that just trade sideways as their only focus is dividend harvesting. I will show you how to utilize covered calls to increase your annual dividend yield on these positions.

I also will host a one-hour (may run longer) weekly Q&A session for Barbell Capital members in the Barbell Capital chat room, where I will answer your questions to the best of my ability. If you have two companies that you want to be analyzed, I will do it on the spot live, and if you have general investing questions and you want another opinion, I will be happy to provide my view on your potential investment. I also plan to take company analysis requests, and if you want two companies analyzed in my 14-point matrix, I will be happy to provide that content for you.

One of the areas I'm most excited about is the Barbell Capital portfolio. I will be setting up a real portfolio the way I did for my Dividend Harvesting series on Seeking Alpha and funding it with my own capital. I will publish investment alert articles with exactly what I'm going to purchase for either capital appreciation or passive income prior to making the actual investments. Everything will be tracked in a dedicated portfolio tracker, and the Barbell Capital community can interact with me on these investments and maybe even influence some of the investments made through discussions in the chat room. The portfolio will represent the Barbell Capital methodology and make investments to generate capital appreciation and utilize the profits to generate passive income.

Get Started with Barbell Capital with a Free Two-Week Trial

Time is the most valuable asset because we can't create more of it. I'm not looking to waste your time, so please give Barbell Capital a try risk-free with a complimentary two-week trial. Gain access to the investment tools and research, then make the decision if Barbell Capital resonates with your investment strategy. If it's not for you, cancel anytime with one click, and Seeking Alpha won't bill you one red cent.

In addition to gaining access risk-free to Barbell Capital, Founding Members will receive an additional discount to the already discounted annual fee.

Founding members will have the option to join Barbell Capital for $299.99, which comes out to $24.99 per month. Once the Founding Member offer expires, Barbell Capital will cost $47.99 per month or a discounted rate of $349.99 on an annual basis. Early subscribers will receive a lifetime discount on annual memberships of 20%.

Regardless of what your investment focus is, Barbell Capital has something for everyone. In addition to the exclusive research, members get access to many different investment tools and the Barbell Capital chat room. Thanks for your support, and I look forward to interacting with you inside of Barbell Capital.