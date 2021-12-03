Stocks had a losing week amid much volatility. The omicron strain of Covid-19 rattled markets and hawkish comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell added to the risk-off mood.

Today's non-farm payrolls report delivered a rising labor participation rate, which ramped up expectations for less Fed accommodation.

At the time of this writing (3:30 p.m. on Friday) the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) was down 5% week-over-week whilst the S&P 500 (SP500) and Dow Industrials (DJI) had fallen about 3.7% and 3.6%, respectively.

Winners & Losers

Volatility was the big winner as the VIX rallied to a 10-month high.

Among equities, communications services stocks were some of the biggest losers. Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), Snap (SNAP) and Pinterest (PINS) were all down multiple percentage points. Pandemic favorites like Netflix (NFLX), Zoom Video (ZM), and Docusign (DOCU) also saw heavy selling, with the latter dropping by 40% after disappointing investors with its earnings report. Salesforce (CRM) also reported earnings that fell short of estimates and sold off 10%.

Chinese shares of American Depository Receipts had a bad week, with Alibaba (BABA) dropping to a 52-week low.

Many financial technology stocks performed poorly, with SoFi Technologies (SOFI), Square (SQ), and Robinhood (HOOD) among the biggest losers today.

It was a bad week for new issues as well. Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB), the hotly-anticipated IPO from southeast Asia, fell on its first day of trading. First NFT Focused ETF (NFTZ), a new fund to track non-fungible tokens, declined 10% in less than 48 hours of trading.

Winners included Apple (AAPL), which benefited from a flight to safety. Marvell Technology (MRVL) surged 22% after beating earnings. Some consumer stocks gained late in the week, including Big Lots (BIG), JOANN (JOAN), Tilly's (TLYS), and Zillow (Z).

What Caught Our Attention This Week

