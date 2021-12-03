z1b/iStock via Getty Images

A little over a week ago, I published an article "Cleveland-Cliffs: Back Up The Truck, The Journey Is Going To Be Long" in which I said that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) remains a fairly attractive investment idea in light of unfolding global macroeconomic events. There is no reason to believe that high steel prices will collapse, and even if they logically fall, a surge in the auto industry's volumes will help CLF maintain its record-high profitability at current levels.

However, as we all know, the recent news about Omicron has rocked the stock market - since November 26, the date of the publication I'm talking about above, the S&P 500 index is down 0.34% (recovered from a strong fall by the 1st of December) and CLF is down 7.83%:

After analyzing the arguments I relied on in my last article, I have concluded that I was not wrong - CLF still has a fairly favorable macroeconomic backdrop for growth, despite the rather premature fears about Omicron that apparently led to a market overreaction. Moreover, my "Bullish" thesis is now becoming "Very Bullish" as there is news that investors need to pay close attention to.

What's the news?

Firstly, the company's new CFO, the son of Lourenco Goncalves (CEO of CLF), bought 10,000 shares (5,000 each on November 29 and 30) at a weighted average price of ~$20.65 per share, or $206.5 thousand. This does not seem like much, but compared to the existing portfolio (before the transactions were made), this is an increase of 12.67%.

Immediately after the son, the father (Lourenco Goncalves, shortly LG) also bought some - 50,000 shares that were purchased in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $ 19.760 to $ 19.770, inclusive.

At this point, it's important to note that LG's last stock purchase was in April 2020, where he spent less money buying 200,000 shares (the screenshot above).

But before the CEO and CFO, the purchase was made by another insider - Koci Keith, who previously held the current post of LG's son. Since 2019, Koci has completed 4 transactions without ever selling CLF stock. In that, the most recent purchase was the most expensive, costing him >218K dollars.

From all this insider buying, I draw only one conclusion - the company's management, which has been buying CLF at $4 to $4.5 per share over the past year (not counting the current CFO), is now willing to give more to increase their allocation. This speaks to management's belief that the stock market has misunderstood the modernization that is taking place inside the company and all the benefits Cliff may reap after the recent mergers and acquisitions I discussed last time.

Secondly, CLF is going to redeem all remaining $294 million of its 1.50% convertible notes due 2025 - likely to occur on January 18, 2022 (literally a month and a half from now). This is quite bullish news because after this transaction CLF's share count will be reduced by roughly 2%:

Issue ~25 million shares to replace 38 million shares in diluted share count. Net 2% decrease in diluted share count and all cash goes to debt reduction. Source: SA reader's (wc21) calculations

That is, now the EPS of the company will be higher, given that the analysts' most estimates have been revised down recently:

Source: Based on Seeking Alpha's data, Earnings Revisions

I believe this will help the company start showing EPS surprises as it had been doing before pre- COVID times:

Source: Based on Seeking Alpha's data, Earnings Surprise

Thirdly, CLF has simply become too undervalued to ignore. You do not have to be a business valuation expert to see this for yourself - just look at the forwarding EV/EBITDA multiple and compare it to the projected EBITDA values for FY2022 and FY2023:

That is, we see that the forecasted EBITDA values have been growing steadily since the beginning of this year and the EV/EBITDA ratio is not responding in any way - or rather, it is responding in an illogical direction. I have written about this in my previous articles - this behavior of the multiple is a testament to the market's fear that the bull cycle is coming to an end. However, if you recall, this has been going on for quite some time and steel prices are still high with little adjustment. Sooner or later, this will lead analysts to revise their estimates and admit the obvious - demand in the steel market is too high for the current bull cycle to end so soon, and the rapid rise in US steel prices is not a prerequisite for this market to overheat.

Recent market news confirms this - Japan's largest steel producer, Nippon Steel, shows by its example how strong the global demand is and that end producers (by and large car manufacturers) are being forced to accept the rise in steel prices to gain back their pre-Covid operational capacity.

In an interview, Nippon Steel Corp. Executive Vice President Takahiro Mori said that they had seen a lot of progress in correcting contract prices. The second half contracts have been almost settled. Japan's steel suppliers are gaining the upper hand in a market where carmakers, their biggest customers, have more bargaining power. Source: Taken from fa.news

Final Thoughts

I admit that I could be wrong and the steel market has simply become overheated - then such low valuation multiples of the company are fully justified; in the future, the financial indicators of CLF will be much more modest than the current ones. And I partially admit that the current bull cycle will end sooner or later - however, I think that this will happen much later than most analysts expect.

As it turns out, insiders agree with me - they want to give more money for shares that cost 4-5 times more than a year ago (the time of their previous purchases). The upcoming redemption of the long-term convertible notes will help the company reduce not only the number of diluted shares outstanding but also total debt - this will be another step for CLF on its way to zero net debt.

In general, I believe that against the backdrop of the approaching speeding of bond-buying tapering (the process of slowly pulling back the stimulus), as well as against the background of a potential rise in interest rates shortly, CLF can be classified as a defensive stock, because unlike those who will find it more difficult to borrow money under a higher rate (mostly unprofitable techs), CLF will not need to borrow anything - it will be provided with work even because of Biden's infrastructure plan. Eventually, value investing will be able to regain its popularity, and demand for companies like CLF will increase. That is why I think it makes sense to hold or open LONG positions at current price levels.