With $589 million in cash, DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) has sufficient cash in hand to develop new features. If management is also capable of generating an engaging community of developers, I would expect more free cash flow. In the best-case scenario, I would be expecting a valuation close to $155. The downside risk is not that significant. The upside potential makes me buy shares right now at the current price mark of $81-$99.

DigitalOcean Serves A Significant Number Of Developers Around The World

DigitalOcean offers a cloud computing platform with on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers. The company has gone from simply offering VPS hosting and cloud infrastructure to sell valuable new features like a new App platform or a Managed Database:

Source: IRR

Source: App Platform

Software engineers, researchers, data scientists, and system administrators use the company's platforms every day. They find DOCN's tools useful for very different purposes including e-commerce, personal web projects, managed services, and web applications. In my opinion, the number of users will grow as the company invests in marketing and new features. Take into account that the target market is quite significant. There are many developers and small companies in many regions around the world:

Source: IRR

Source: IRR

Significant Amount Of Cash In Hand

I am mainly talking about DOCN because management reported a large amount of cash in the last quarterly report. In my opinion, with cash, the company will be able to develop more features and pay significant marketing efforts. As of September 30, 2021, the company reported cash in hand of $589 million:

Source: 10-Q

I wouldn't worry much about the company's financial obligations. Take into account that DOCN's asset/liability ratio stands at 16x, and I don't see any long-term debt standing in the balance sheet:

Source: 10-Q

The Company's Fair Price Could Be Close To $100

I believe that the company is offering great products because the net dollar retention rate and the monthly ARPU continue to trend north. In my opinion, it is quite likely that DOCN continues to attract new clients by offering a low-friction cloud platform and making significant marketing efforts.

Source: IRR

Existing clients will most likely help DOCN enhance sales growth. Notice that the company currently has a customer base of 570k clients. If some of these customers use the platform a bit more, both sales and FCF will most likely grow.

Besides, in my view, if the company continues to offer new features and functionalities, more clients will be attracted. The company has done it in the past. For instance, take into account the new Managed Kubernetes offering, the Managed Database, and the App Platform launched from 2018 to 2020. With more products, revenue would most likely trend higher in the coming years.

DOCN is also enjoying a market that grows at a double-digit rate. The sales growth of the target market is a bit unclear, but most market experts envision massive growth rates. IDC noted that the sum of the IaaS and PaaS markets could grow at a CAGR of 27%. On the other hand, the global cloud computing market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1%:

According to IDC, these combined IaaS and PaaS markets are expected to grow to $115.5 billion in 2024, representing a 27% compound annual growth rate. (Source: Prospectus) The global cloud computing market size is expected to reach USD 1,251.09 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. (Source: PR Newswire)

I am trying to be very conservative in my sales growth assumptions. Hence, in my DCF model, I used sales growth of 19% from 2025 to 2031. I also assumed that CFO/Sales would grow significantly in the coming years. Take into account that competitors like Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), and IBM (IBM) report CFO/Sales close to 20%-45%. As DOCN grows its customer base, the CFO margin would increase:

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

In order to model the future capital expenditures, I used the most recent estimation given by DOCN. In my view, the Capex/sales ratio would continue to decline as it did in the past. I expect that the ratio would decline from 20% in 2025 to 13% in 2031:

Source: IRR

If we put everything together, the FCF would increase from close to $8 million in 2021 to close to $499 million in 2031. My DCF model, which is shown below, includes a free cash flow margin of 16% in 2031. If we take into account the FCF margin of MSFT or ORCL, my DOCN's figures are quite conservative:

Source: Author's compilations

In April 2021, DOCN executed its IPO, which means that we don't have a lot of information to assess the company's beta, the cost of capital, and the cost of equity. With that, most traders seem to be using a WACC that is close to 7%-8%, which is what I used in this case scenario.

Source: Seeking Alpha

With the WACC at 7.29%, cash worth $591 million, 106 million shares outstanding, and an exit multiple close to 40x FCF, the net present value would stand at $697 million.

Source: Prospectus

Finally, we would be talking about a fair valuation close to $100, which is a bit above the current price mark. Under the assumptions of this case scenario, the company looks like a buy:

Source: Author's compilations

If DOCN Successfully Grows An Engaging Community, Valuation Could Be Worth $155

I am quite optimistic about the company's ability to create an engaging community. The company claims to receive more than 5 million unique visitors per month. If more developers and tech engineers continue to attend the company's events around the world, DOCN's brand would most likely grow in value. As a result, it will be easy for the company to sell new products because more customers will be willing to try the company's new solutions.

New partnerships and acquisitions will accelerate the company's brand and community generation. Management was brilliant when they acquired their App Platform service and offered it to the company's existing customer base. More transactions like this will most likely enhance sales growth:

Our App Platform service originated from an acquisition and we have expanded our community tutorial content through two small acquisitions, and we believe that additional acquisition opportunities will supplement our organic growth strategy. (Source: Prospectus)

Under the previous assumptions, I would be expecting more sales growth than that in the previous case scenario. With sufficient M&A activity, DOCN could exhibit sales growth close to 20%, CFO/Sales around 30%, and a 2031 FCF margin of 17%. In sum, we would see a 2031 free cash flow of $560 million:

Source: Author's compilations

With sufficient revenue and free cash flow generation, more investors would be willing to buy shares. As a result, I believe that the cost of equity would decline because the stock price volatility would decline. With this in mind, in this case scenario, I will be using a WACC of 5.85%. The exit multiple would also be a bit larger than that in the previous case scenario. The exit multiple would be 50x FCF. The results include a net present value of $6.805 billion and a fair price of $155. Under the assumptions of this case scenario, the company is also a buy at its current market price:

Source: Author's compilations

Downside Risk

DOCN was founded in 2012, which means that the company has not accumulated a significant amount of know-how. In my view, it is likely that management finds technological challenges, changes in client demands, or slow market growth. I would also be expecting a significant number of new competitors if the target market continues to grow as expected. In this case scenario, I will be a bit more pessimistic to see what we get.

DOCN is trying to allocate a significant amount of resources to work with individual developers and small-to-medium companies. These clients don't have large budgets, and may not be willing to use DOCN's tool during financial crises. If clients stop using DOCN tools, revenue and FCF would decrease:

Early stage start-ups and small-to-medium size business markets fail to be as lucrative as we project or we are unable to market and sell our services to such customers effectively, our ability to grow our revenues quickly and achieve or maintain profitability will be harmed. (Source: Prospectus)

Finally, DOCN will most likely try to offer new products and capabilities to adapt to new rapid technological changes. It is likely that management launches products that developers don't need, or they don't use because there are other alternatives. Development costs may also be too expensive. As a result, I would be expecting a significant decline in free cash flow.

With the previous assumptions, I used 17.5% sales growth and CFO/Sales of around 25%, which resulted in a free cash flow margin of 12% in 2031. Notice that the 2031 free cash flow would be significantly lower than that in the previous cases. It would be equal to close to $340 million:

Source: Author's compilations

If we use a WACC of 10%, an exit multiple of 37x, and more than 100 million shares outstanding, the fair price would be close to $50. Clearly, under the current risks, the stock price may decline significantly. With that, note that the upside potential in the previous case scenarios is larger than the downside risk:

Source: Author's compilations

Conclusion

DOCN does not only have a lot of cash to develop new software functionalities. The company is also operating in a target market that grows at a double-digit rate. In my view, if DOCN offers new solutions, and knows how to fulfill the demand of consumers, revenue would grow significantly. In the best-case scenario, I would be assuming a target price of $155. There are downside risks. However, the upside potential appears more significant than the downside risks. I am a buyer at the current share price.