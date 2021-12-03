Librarian Capital's Monthly Top Buys And Price Moves - December 2021

Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

This is part of a monthly series where we seek to identify the most attractive opportunities in our research coverage each month, by highlighting notable price moves and rating changes. The series also provides a track record of our investment ideas, alongside our monthly fund updates.

Current Buy-Rated Stocks Ranked

The forecasted annualized returns of key companies in our coverage, along with their current and assumed exit P/E multiples, are shown below:

Illustrative Annualized Returns vs. Current & Exit P/E Multiples NB. Annualized returns are for the end of 2024 (or, where applicable, a company's FY25). Companies pending results reviews are marked with an asterisk (*). Multiples for Charter and Comcast are based on FCF. Estée Lauder P/E is based on CY19. Source: Librarian Capital estimates; market data as of 02-Dec-21.

While we have ranked our Buy-rated stocks by forecasted returns, the return figures are those for our base case scenarios and are not probability-weighted, so a higher-ranked stock does not necessarily offer a better risk/reward.

Payments and Tobacco each contribute three names to the top 10 while Charter (CHTR) and Meta Platforms (FB), two of our highest-conviction calls, remain present. Compared to the last edition of this newsletter, key changes include Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCPK:HRGLY) moving from #9 to #4, Mastercard (MA) moving from #13 to #8, and Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY) dropping from #12 to #20 (owing to a downward revision in our forecasts).

Key Stocks By Sector

We discuss the most notable stocks by sector below. With the market rebound on Thursday (December 2), we have added an extra column showing the gain/loss in each stock up to that day's close (from the end of October).

Payments: Key Double-Digit Declines Year-to-Date

Payments contributes three of our top-10, with PayPal (PYPL) at #1, Mastercard at #8 and Visa (V) at #9; all three are down double-digits in 2021:

The main bear case on PayPal is that its growth is decelerating, while the main bear case on Mastercard and Visa is that they will be disintermediated by new Fintech players. We discussed these fears and why we believed they were unfounded in the last edition of this newsletter.

For Mastercard and Visa, we also published a deep dive into the Amazon (AMZN) / Visa dispute around U.K. credit cards on November 24, where we explained why we believed the card networks will remain integral to the payment ecosystem: existing consumer preferences and incentives favour the networks, merchants could not limit payment options without sacrificing significant volumes, and Buy Now Pay Later ("BNPL") is neither game-changing nor necessarily sustainable on its own.

Visa volume data for November confirmed its ongoing growth, with U.S. Payments Volume at 133% of 2019 levels, stable from October, and with Credit use rising more than Debit use. Cross-Border Volume Excluding Intra Europe rose to 106% of 2019 levels in November, up from 95% in October:

The new Omicron strain of COVID-19 (whose discovery was announced on November 26) threatened to delay the recovery in the networks' high-margin cross-border volumes and contributed to further falls in their share prices. However, there is no evidence that current vaccines will be any less effective against Omicron and, even if this were to be the case, we believe new versions of vaccines could be quickly developed against Omicron.

PayPal disclosed they had more than $1bn of BNPL volume in November, compared to $2bn for the entire Q3, which is positive for PayPal itself and supports our view that new BNPL "disruptors" will struggle.

Compared to their peaks in the summer, Visa and Mastercard shares have each lost 20% or more, while PayPal shares have lost 40%. We believe all three will generate double-digit annualized returns for investors in the next three years, mainly driven by double-digit EPS growth, but also helped by partial returns of their multiples towards earlier levels:

PayPal * Visa Mastercard Share Price vs. 52-Week High -40% -22% -20% 2019-24 EPS CAGR (Forecast) 23.0% 10.3% ** 12.1% CY19 P/E 66.3x 34.1x 39.9x CY21 P/E (Forecast) 40.7x 32.2x 38.1x Exit P/E Assumed 55.0x 40.0x 42.0x Total Return Forecast (2024 YE) 145% 109% 84% Annual Return Forecast (2024 YE) 34% 22% 22%

(* PayPal forecasts are based on our Upside Case; ** Visa 2019-24 EPS CAGR is based on fiscal years ending September 30.)

Tobacco: Swedish Match and Philip Morris as Bargains

Tobacco features heavily in our list, with Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY) at #3, Altria (MO) at #6, British American Tobacco (BTI) at #7 and Philip Morris (PM) at #12:

Swedish Match (referred here as "SWMA") stock has lost 14.6% since the end of October, which we believe is driven by investor fears about the new "taxable nicotine" proposal in the U.S. that would double the price of nicotine pouches (as discussed in a previous article). The Build Back Better Act, which contains the proposal, was passed by the House of Representatives on November 19, and now needs to be passed by the Senate.

We continue to believe the proposal will not become law in its current form, as three Democratic Senators (Joe Manchin, Catherine Cortez Masto and Kyrsten Sinema) are against it, including on the grounds that it would break President Biden's key pledge of not raising taxes on Americans earning less than $400k annually. In a Senate that is 50/50 divided, only one dissident Democrat is needed to defeat the proposal, and Senator Masto has recently been confirming her opposition in writing to her constituents:

SWMA stock has fallen 23% below its 52-week high and is at 19.4x 2020 EPS and a 2.3% Dividend Yield. SWMA is spinning off its U.S. Cigars business, but on an "as is" basis we believe EPS can exceed SEK 5 and P/E can exceed 23x by 2024, giving a total price of SEK 119, close to double the current level.

Philip Morris is our highest-conviction Buy in Tobacco, combining a strong global combustibles business with the leading Reduced Risk Products franchise (IQOS Heat Not Burn). PM stock has lost 6.3% since the end of October (after strong Q3 results on October 19), mostly in the second half of November, which we attribute to currency headwinds and the new Omicron variant.

PM CFO Emmanuel Babeau appeared at an investor conference on Wednesday (December 1), reaffirming both the organic 2021 outlook and medium-term targets, but also stating that currency headwinds have worsened. If applied to the full year, currency would now have had an impact of $0.40 (about 7%) on EPS. More positively, he stated that chip availability for IQOS devices has improved for Q1 2022 and is still expected to return to normal in H2. He also stated IQOS has seen share gains "across key markets", including in Japan with the launch of ILUMA, and materially better user growth in Q4:

PM stock has fallen 18% from its 52-week high; it is now at 16.9x 2020 EPS and a 5.7% Dividend Yield. Even after reducing our forecasts to reflect currency headwinds, we expect a 2024 EPS of $7.34, which on 16x P/E means an $118 exit price and a total return of 54% (16.3% annualized) in 3 years.

Communications: Charter and Comcast as Main Buys

In Communications, Charter is #2 in our list and one of our highest-conviction buys; Verizon (VZ) and Comcast (CMCSA) are at #11 and #13 respectively:

Communications stocks have been weak since September, which we attribute to uncertainty about post-COVID subscriber trends and the impact of telco 5G and fiber roll-outs (as discussed last month). Our Buy-rated stocks have been relatively stable since the end of October while AT&T (T) has lost 6.6%. Altice USA (ATUS), downgraded to Neutral in November, has since lost 7.9%.

We published a review of Comcast's Q3 2021 results on Wednesday (December 1). As with Charter, Comcast's Cable business is fundamentally strong, and decelerating quarterly broadband net adds in 2021 was due to temporary external factors such as lower customer activity. Comcast's NBC Universal and Sky businesses provided some diversification from Cable to investors who want it; pre-COVID, they contributed one-third of group EBITDA. Both were hard hit by the pandemic but have mostly been recovering strongly. The Peacock streaming service has more uncertain prospects, but we believe it will succeed and it affects only a small part of earnings. Leverage has returned to target as of Q3, enabling more dividends and buybacks.

Relative to pre-COVID 2019, Comcast stock at a 16.7x P/E and a 5.2% Free Cash Flow Yield; we believe a combination of earnings recovery/growth and dividends can generate a high-teens annualized return by 2024 year-end.

Industrials: Raytheon Shares Hurt by Omicron

In Industrials, Raytheon Technologies (RTX) stock has lost 7.9% since the end of October, and is now forecasted to have a mid-teens annualized return:

Raytheon will be a key beneficiary from the eventual end of COVID-19, as its aerospace segments (Pratt & Whitney and Collins) both saw their EBIT collapse after the pandemic drastically reduced global air travel. However, Raytheon is well-placed to handle an even longer pandemic, as its aerospace segments returned to breakeven as early as Q3 2020 and its defense segments (Missile & Defense and Intelligence & Space) have remained solidly profitable:

RTX Segment Adjusted EBIT by Quarter (Since Q2 2019) NB. Figures not adjusted for divestitures, FAS/CAS accounting and corporate expenses. Source: RTX company filings.

Pro forma Free Cash Flow ("FCF") was $7bn in pre-COVID 2019 (excluding GTF engine upfront losses), which implies a 5.7% FCF Yield. FCF is guided to be $5bn in 2021 and we believe it will recover and grow to $9.1bn by 2024, which should support a share price of $115 (compared to $82 now). Including dividends, we expect a total return of 54% (15.9% annualized) in three years.

U.K. Asset Management: A High Risk, High Reward Bet

In U.K. Asset Management, Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCPK:HRGLY) shares have lost 13.7% since the end of October, offering a high risk, high reward bet:

Hargreaves Lansdown (referred here as "HL") is the #1 platform for U.K. DIY investors, generating revenues from a mixture of platform fees for funds, trading commissions for shares, interest income on client cash and management fees on its own funds:

HL Revenues by Asset Class (FY18-21) Source: HL company filings.

Since FY17 HL assets have grown at a CAGR of 13.6% (including by 30% in FY21), but there are uncertainties about how much share trading will fall after the pandemic and when rates for its interest income will recover. Costs have also been rising faster than revenues.

HL shares fell another 5.6% on Monday (November 29) after rival AJ Bell announced plans to launch a commission-free trading app in H1 2022. We believe the app's impact will be limited - it will only be available to new customers, can only trade U.K. shares, and will only execute trades once a day. (Commission-free trading is harder to provide in the U.K. because "payment for order flow" is illegal there.)

HL stock is trading at 20.9x FY21 EPS. We believe EPS can grow another 25% by FY24 (after shrinking in FY22) and P/E can return to 30x, which together will give a June 2024 price of 2,354p (close to double the current 1,307p). However, the investment case depends on rates and trading activity, which are hard to predict, and is thus relatively high risk.

Other Sectors

The rest of the sectors in our coverage is below:

Closing Comments

Markets have been exceptionally volatile in late November. However, our focus on high-quality, enduring franchises means we continue to be confident in our Buy-rated stocks, and consider the current price corrections an opportunity.