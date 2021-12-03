blackdovfx/E+ via Getty Images

Huize Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:HUIZ) is an insurance tech company founded in 2006, operating in a massive but highly regulated insurance market in China. HUIZ runs a B2B2C business model, free of underwriting risk. HUIZ is the Chinese version of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and has a track record of 15 years. However, this has been a tough year for HUIZ. Its stock price plummeted from $9.65 (Huize Holding Limited Is Disrupting A Massive Insurance Market In China) in Q1-21, $2.20 (Huize: Fundamentals Remain Intact, Undervalued With The Recent Sell-Off) in Q3-21, to $1.38 today.

In this article, we will start with a Q3 earnings update, and then focus on assessing HUIZ's risks and opportunities.

HUIZ released Q3-21 financial results, Gross Written Premiums (“GWP”) +24% YoY, and First-year premiums (“FYP”) +42.7% YoY. HUIZ reported solid results despite the overall weak operating environment. According to HUIZ's earnings release, Gross Written Premiums (“GWP”) was RMB965.5 million (US$149.8 million), 24% YoY. First-year premiums (“FYP”) accounted for RMB510.9 million, 42.7% YoY. Operating revenue was RMB315.1 million (US$48.9 million), -9.6% YoY due to a lower average brokerage commission rate as a result of an increase in FYP contribution from annuity insurance products. The cumulative number of insurance clients was approximately 7.3 million, and the cumulative number of insured clients reached approximately 61.4 million. HUIZ has established business relationships with 102 insurer partners, including 62 life and health insurance companies, and 40 property & casualty insurance companies.

Also, HUIZ raised its Q4 forecast with FY21 operating revenue in the range of RMB1.9 billion to RMB2.0 billion (US$295 to US$310 million), 56% to 64% YoY.

HUIZ has not been able to break even. But the management team mentioned in the earnings call that "starting from the fourth quarter, we are also actively implementing a group-wide organizational optimization program to improve our cost structure and operating efficiencies.”

HUIZ's Risks and Opportunities in Terms of Price, Regulatory Changes, and Market Position

Price Risk

The following table shows a few China companies listed in the US. All of them are currently traded close to or at 52-Wk lows with massive 3-15x 52-Wk ranges. Given the fundamentals, these stocks are clearly undervalued on the market, but it is hard to predict when the market pressure will be alleviated. Also, HUIZ is a small-cap with 300k trade volume, which may also limit interests from institutional investors.

Although it's hard to tell the timing of its price recovery. Here may be some upside scenarios investors can follow closely.

First, in the Q3 earnings call, the management team confirmed that a Management Buyback program is being kicked off, but there was no plan for the company to buy back shares at this point.

Second, as HUIZ is traded at 1.1x P/B and 0.27x P/S, it may become a good target for value investors.

Finally, HUIZ did confirm a strong Q4, so we hope to see a reversed trend with next quarter's earnings release.

Regulatory Risk in China

HUIZ operates in a highly regulated industry and in a highly uncertain environment. The latest blow was that DiDi will delist from the New York Stock Exchange and pursue listing in Hongkong as pressured by China's cyber regulators due to concerns on data security. This was interpreted by the New York Times as "China No Longer Needs Wall Street". This will likely stop more investors from investing in China stocks.

Other than the "fear" of regulatory blows, HUIZ itself can fare well for industry regulations as a 15-year veteran. HUIZ has been cautiously upgrading its customer service capabilities online and offline. I agree with what the company said, “We believe the new regulatory measures will bring about short-term headwinds to the industry but also opportunities for established players with a demonstrated track record of regulatory compliance, strong technology infrastructure, proven product innovation, and customer service capabilities."

Market Position Risks and Opportunities

I am generally optimistic about HUIZ's market position. That said, let's start with risks before talking about its opportunities.

HUIZ's topline growth is primarily determined by their GWP as well as the commission rate paid by their insurance partners. HUIZ currently has pretty concentrated top-5 insurer partners (63% revenue contribution in 2020). HUIZ's capability to continually expand its partner network and appropriately diversity its partner dependency will be important for its sustainable growth. With 102 insurer partners (62 life and health insurance companies, and 40 property & casualty insurance companies) and over 7M users, I do not consider this a pivotal concern.

Secondly, HUIZ called out the risk that their insurer partners may have substituting digital platforms, which will weaken HUIZ's irreplaceability. However, I would not worry about that too much. If one chooses to launch such a platform, the smart thing is to pursue incremental demand, which is not conflicting with what one can make from HUIZ's platform. Therefore, as long as HUIZ operates a growing two-sided network, it would be very hard for any insurer to walk away. With that, let's transition to HUIZ's opportunities. There are three opportunities I would call out in this article.

First, the total addressable market of HUIZ is going to be a secular growth sector. The insurance penetration in China is 4.5%, as compared to 12% in the US and 11% in the UK. Digitalization is also true for all industries.

Second, I am impressed by HUIZ's high customer life value and stickiness. According to the company, "the average age of those who purchased long-term insurance policies through HUIZ's platform was 32.7 years old". Its repeated purchases accounted for approximately 29% of savings insurance products' FYP.

Third, HUIZ mentioned it has been preparing itself for the “Smart Insurance” Era. HUIZ will invest in AI technology development to enhance efficiencies, risk management, and customer lifetime value. I see a good path for HUIZ to leverage its data and platform to enhance its go-to-market and reduce its customer acquisition costs.