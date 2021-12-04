inakiantonana/E+ via Getty Images

The manifestation of the Omicron variant has reignited market volatility for the first time in what seems like a long time. While income investors should always be looking to stuff their portfolios with stable dividend payers, it's especially important to do so now.

One stock that is a dependable dividend payer is the electric utility American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP).

For the first time since my previous article on the stock in July, let's take a look at American Electric Power's (hereafter referred to as "AEP") fundamentals and risks, as well as its valuation to explain why I am maintaining my buy rating at this time.

A Mid-60% Payout Ratio Makes For A Safe Dividend

I believe that dividend investors should perform both a glance and a deep dive into whether a stock's dividend is sustainable.

AEP's 3.79% yield is moderately higher than the average utilities - regulated electric industry yield of 3.37%, but not enough for me to form the opinion that the dividend is at risk of being cut.

Let's dig deeper into AEP's dividend payout ratio for this year based on the company's guidance, as well as look ahead to next year using the average analyst forecast for non-GAAP operating EPS.

AEP's midpoint non-GAAP operating EPS forecast is $4.70 for this year while its dividend per share obligation will be $3.00 for the year, which equates to a 63.8% non-GAAP operating EPS payout ratio.

Looking ahead to next year, analysts are projecting $4.97 in non-GAAP operating EPS and I expect $3.17 in dividends per share to be paid (I'm predicting a 6.4% increase in the quarterly dividend next fall to $0.83 per share). This would represent no change in AEP's non-GAAP operating EPS payout ratio from 63.8% this year to the next.

Since AEP's payout ratio leans toward the low-end of its long-term 60% to 70% target (according to slide 4 of AEP's Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation), I believe the stock can grow its dividend a bit ahead of its earnings. And with analysts forecasting 6% annual earnings growth over the next five years, I am comfortable maintaining my long-term annual dividend growth estimate of 6.25%.

AEP Is Having A Solid Year

Image Source: AEP Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

Despite a mixed third-quarter earnings report in which AEP missed analysts' non-GAAP EPS estimates by $0.03 and beat revenue expectations by $300 million, the company is on track to have a strong 2021.

AEP's revenue was up 11.4% year-over-year to $4.5 billion in the third quarter, which was the result of a recovery in commercial and industrial sales (revenue growth according to AEP's Q3 2021 earnings call transcript). This was partially offset by a decline from last year in residential sales due to more employees returning to work and using less electricity as a result (as noted on page 2 of AEP's Q3 2021 earnings press release).

AEP reported non-GAAP operating EPS of $1.43 in the third quarter, which was a 2.7% year-over-year decline against the year-ago period (data sourced from page 1 of AEP's Q3 2021 earnings press release). However, AEP's non-GAAP operating EPS decline in the third quarter was primarily because of higher operating and maintenance (O&M) expenses compared to last year. This was due to actions the company took last year to adjust to the pandemic, resulting in reduced O&M, according to CFO Julie Sloat's opening remarks in the company's earnings call.

Year-to-date, AEP's revenue has increased about 12% year-over-year to $12.7 billion (data per page 1 of AEP's Q3 2021 earnings press release). Again, this is mostly because of the recovery from the pandemic, as well as rate changes in multiple jurisdictions.

Due to AEP's significantly higher revenue base in the first three quarters of this year, the company's non-GAAP operating EPS advanced 5.6% year-over-year to $3.76 (info according to page 1 of AEP's Q3 2021 earnings press release).

Image Source: AEP Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

Given AEP's nice performance year-to-date, it shouldn't be too surprising that it narrowed its non-GAAP operating EPS guidance to the top half of its previous range, for a midpoint of $4.70. Against the $4.44 in non-GAAP operating EPS that was generated last year, this comes out to a decent 5.9% year-over-year growth rate (last year's non-GAAP operating EPS from page 1 of AEP's Q4 2020 earnings press release).

Image Source: AEP Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

And while AEP's operating fundamentals appear promising the rest of this year and into next year, one aspect of the company that shouldn't be overlooked is its balance sheet.

With many companies struggling to fully fund their pension plans, AEP stands out because its pension is more than fully funded with a steady 104% funding rate over the past three quarters. Not only is this good for AEP financially, but it could also help the company to attract and retain the best and brightest talent going forward.

And since AEP had access to over $5.1 billion in net liquidity as of the third quarter, the company is financially strong enough to be able to withstand an economic downturn (liquidity according to the above slide). This liquidity can also be used to fund AEP's $37 billion in planned capital spending this year through 2025 to upgrade and expand its infrastructure (capital spending per slide 37 of AEP's Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation).

Overall, AEP's operating fundamentals and financial position are a signal that the company could be an attractive investment if shares are purchased at a reasonable valuation.

Risks To Consider

AEP is a stock that appears worthwhile for dividend investors to consider for their portfolio, but that doesn't change the fact that risks are facing the stock as a utility that investors need to occasionally track. This is to make sure that the investment thesis remains intact. Therefore, I will be going over several risks associated with AEP as outlined in its recent 10-K.

The first set of risks to AEP are from a regulatory perspective, which includes the potential of regulatory commissions not allowing the company to recover its costs for planned capital improvements or lowering its allowed rates of return (pages 34-35 of AEP's recent 10-K).

If AEP isn't able to recover its costs for improvements to its infrastructure, this could adversely harm its operating and financial results at any given time.

And if AEP were to experience a hefty cut in its allowed return on equity like the one that recently happened to Pinnacle West Capital (PNW), this could be a meaningful hit to the company's profitability. It could also result in an elevated payout ratio in the process, which would either force a dividend cut or muted dividend growth for years.

The good news is that, unlike Pinnacle West Capital which derives the vast majority of its revenue from the single state of Arizona, AEP's revenue comes from 11 states throughout the U.S. (11 states per page 1 of AEP's recent 10-K) This greatly limits the probability of a single unfavorable regulatory outcome harming AEP.

One operational risk to AEP is that although the company has many projects that it is working on bringing online, there are no guarantees that all of those projects will ultimately make it to the finish line (page 35 of AEP's recent 10-K).

If any of AEP's major projects face regulatory delays or outright rejection due to permitting issues, the company's non-GAAP operating EPS growth could be impaired and result in lower dividend growth.

One final risk to AEP is that more large companies such as itself are finding themselves the targets of attempted cyber breaches (pages 38-39 of AEP's recent 10-K).

Despite AEP's commitment to safeguarding its IT systems, no guarantees can be made that the company will not fall victim to a cyber breach. If such an event were to occur on a large enough scale, AEP could find itself the defendant in costly lawsuits relating to compromised confidential customer and supplier data. And if that wasn't enough, the company's operations could potentially be shut down by malicious hackers since AEP relies on its IT systems to conduct its operations. This could result in lost revenue and earnings.

While I have discussed a few key risks facing AEP, this wasn't an exhaustive discussion of AEP's risk profile. I would refer readers to pages 34-46 of AEP's recent 10-K for a more complete discussion of the stock's risks, in addition to my previous articles on the stock.

An Attractive Valuation For Its Quality

AEP may be a great stock, but investors need to pay a fair valuation to expect to do well in the long run. That's why I will be using two valuation models to estimate the fair value of AEP's shares.

Image Source: Money Chimp

The first valuation model that I'll employ to arrive at a fair value for shares of AEP is the discounted cash flows model or DCF model, which is made up of three inputs.

The first input into the DCF model is trailing twelve-month earnings, which is $4.63 in non-GAAP operating EPS in the case of AEP.

The second input for the DDM is growth assumptions, which are important to accurately predict to get a useful fair value output.

Since AEP should be able to grow its non-GAAP operating EPS at a 6% clip annually over the next five years, I believe that a 5.5% annual growth rate over the next 5 years builds in a margin of safety. And I will reduce that growth rate further to 4.5% annually beyond the first five years.

The third input into the DCF model is the discount rate, which is another way of stating the annual total return rate that an investor requires on their investments. Although this rate often varies from one investor to another, I require 10% annual total returns. That's because I believe such returns offer an ample reward for the energy that I expend researching investment opportunities and keeping track of my investments.

Using the above inputs for the DCF model, I get a fair value of $91.85 a share. This implies that AEP's shares are trading at a 10.5% discount to fair value and provide an 11.7% upside from the current price of $82.22 a share (as of December 3, 2021).

Image Source: Investopedia

The second valuation model that I will use to approximate a fair value for shares of AEP is the dividend discount model or DDM, which is also comprised of three inputs.

The first input for the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is simply the annualized dividend per share. AEP's current annualized dividend per share is $3.12.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return rate that an investor requires on their investments. I'll again use 10% as my required return rate.

The final input for the DDM is the DGR or annual dividend growth rate over the long term.

While the first two inputs into the DDM require minimal effort to find the annualized dividend per share and to set a required annual total return rate, correctly forecasting the long-term DGR requires an investor to consider multiple factors. These include a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to remain the same, expand, or contract in the long-term), annual earnings growth potential, the health of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

As I discussed in the dividend section above, I am anticipating a 6.25% annual dividend growth rate for the long haul.

Factoring the above inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $83.20. This indicates that AEP's shares are priced at a 1.2% discount to fair value and offer 1.2% capital appreciation from the current share price.

When I average the two fair values together, I compute a fair value of $87.53 a share. This suggests that shares of AEP are trading at a 6.1% discount to fair value and provide a 6.5% upside from the current share price.

Summary: Safe Yield And Growth At A Discount

With its most recent dividend increase in October, AEP extended its consecutive streak of dividend increases to 12 years. This makes the stock a Dividend Contender. And based on the fact that the stock's payout ratios appear positioned to remain in the mid-60% range this year and next year, I believe dividend growth is still in its infancy.

This is backed up by AEP's guidance for this year, which at the midpoint, would result in near 6% year-over-year growth in non-GAAP operating EPS.

Since AEP has a well-funded pension plan and access to over $5 billion in liquidity, the company is in enviable financial condition.

AEP's slight undervaluation has the stock poised to deliver attractive annual total returns for the foreseeable future, which is why I believe the stock is still a buy.