The Stock Market: Radical Uncertainty

Where is the stock market going?

Things kind of seemed to fall apart last Friday when the announcement came out about the new strain of the coronavirus pandemic.

News of the Omicron version of the Covid-19 virus came out late Thursday night, Thanksgiving Day in the United States, and it seemed as if many things seemed to come unraveled.

On Wednesday, November 24, the Standard & Poor's 500 Stock Index closed at 4,701, roughly 4 points below the last "new" historical high for the index.

On Friday, the index closed down by 107 points, at 4,594.

The market rose again on Monday, but dropped on Tuesday and Wednesday. It rose again on Thursday, but fell again on Friday.

All in all the market ended the week at 4,538, down 163 from just before Thanksgiving.

Note that the volatility index, the CBOE volatility index VIX, rose from around 18.50 at the close on Wednesday, right before Thanksgiving, to around 31.50 on Thursday. It was in the mid-20s to high-20s during most of the week.

Uncertainty

But how much do we know about the Omicron version of the virus?

Not much. Scientists have been working on this new strain for over a week now, but the known-knowns and the unknown-knowns still seem to be predominating.

And scientists say that the Delta version is still the major thing to worry about as we start to get the results of the Thanksgiving congestion which show major amounts of cases.

How these strains are going to contribute to the future performance of the U.S. economy is highly uncertain and how the government and businesses respond to the new challenge is unpredictable.

Just what we needed.

Well, a little bit earlier we were worrying about inflation and whether or not the high rates of inflation posted over the past few months were just "transitory" or not.

Apparently, policymakers are feeling that inflation is not just experiencing just a transitory shot which will soon fade back into the wallpaper.

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, admitted that maybe the inflation budge of the past several months was not really just transitory.

As a consequence, Mr. Powell stated that maybe the Fed would have to accelerate its tapering exercise from the previous program of acquiring $120.0 billion of securities purchased outright every month.

Two other Federal Reserve governors stated that probably the Fed would have to increase its policy rate of interest, the Federal Funds rate, earlier than June, which was the previous target for the first increase for 2022.

Janet Yellen, former Chair of the Board of Governors and now Secretary of the U.S. Treasury Department, also chimed in, stating that the idea of a transitory rise in the inflationary numbers was only, in fact, transitory.

Ms. Yellen now is arguing that the Fed may have to move sooner rather than later.

But the world is still facing a supply-chain problem that doesn't seem to want to go away.

The supply-chain problem just contributes another reason to be concerned about the rate of growth of the U.S. economy. The economy may be going nowhere for the time being.

Then There Is The Term Structure Of Interest Rates

Given all these happenings during the week contributed to a strong movement of funds into the bond market.

But the result on bond yields was rather confusing.

For one, the yield on shorter-term Treasury notes has risen substantially in recent weeks.

Up to the middle of November, the yield on the 2-year Treasury note was somewhere in the 0.40 percent to 0.50 range.

On Thursday, this yield was about 0.63 percent, before dropping back to close to 0.60 percent.

But the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell from about 1.60 percent at the earlier time to close at 1.35 on Friday.

The term structure of interest rates flattened out considerably.

This is usually not a good sign for the economy. It implies that the economy is going to get weaker over time.

Only the yields on the very shortest maturities are rising, reflecting the feeling that the Federal Reserve is going to raise its policy rate of interest in the short run, but that over the longer haul, economic growth is not going to be as strong as earlier perceived.

This movement in the yield curve has concerned some analysts arguing that it pictures a failing economy, with not only economic growth falling over the longer run, but also inflation not getting further out of hand.

Some, for example, like Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede, feel that:

"There's a little bit of a hint here of the market being scared of a Fed mistake."

The concern here is that the Federal Reserve has pumped so much liquidity into the financial markets since early in 2020 that there are many dislocations, both in the financial system and in the economy. These dislocations are going to have to be dealt with in some way as the economy evolves into 2022 and 2023.

Confidence is not high relating to the ability of Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve to handle all that they are going to have to face.

A "Fed mistake" these people believe is a real possibility.

And Just Where Is The Fed?

The stock market has gotten to the levels it has because of the support the Federal Reserve has given the market over the past decade or so.

In fact, many analysts argue that all the new, historical highs reached over the past 18 months or so can be directly to Federal Reserve support of the stock market even though the economy seemed to be falling apart due to the spread of the pandemic and the economic recession that accompanied it.

If the Fed goes away, what is the stock market going to do.

Furthermore, if the Fed goes even further and actually tightens up on its monetary stance, how will investors react?

Right now, Mr. Powell and the Fed are remaining relatively quiet.

Mr. Powell seems to be particularly vague. He doesn't seem to have any real feeling for what the Fed should be doing in this environment. For a leader that has constantly tried to err on the side of monetary ease during his tenure as the Fed chair, he seems to be having trouble finding out where to protect himself and the Fed from creating a "Fed mistake."

I don't think he will act until he finds a policy that will give him a margin of error. But he will continue to try and err on the side of monetary ease.

So, where does that leave the stock market?

In a position of radical uncertainty.