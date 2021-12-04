Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

WIX.com (NASDAQ:WIX) can be a great company for the future internet world as more and more people and businesses rely on their platforms. Although the competitive environment still stands, I think this is a great business to own in the long term.

WIX is operating in a tough environment

Founded in 2006, WIX is one of the leading, global web development platforms. With 215M total registered users, the firm aims to keep the current growth and help create 50% of any new websites on the internet in the next 5-7 years which will make WIX the future engine of the internet.

However, WIX is not the only web builder out there. WordPress, Shopify (SHOP), and Weebly, Squarespace (SQSP) are also popular platforms and growing fast. Many new alternatives are also rushing to this lucrative market. Regarding market competition, WIX offers very ambiguous language in their 10-K:

The market for providing web-based website design and management software is evolving and highly fragmented today. We believe no provider currently offers a comprehensive, customizable, fully integrated workflow solution to create and manage a professional digital presence comparable to ours.

Other web builders are very specialized in one or two areas such as DIY template-based web design, e-commerce/goods selling, appointment scheduling, content management, etc. But no competitor has a comprehensive toolset that WIX has. WIX's strength is the idea of 'one-stop shopping' with its breadth and integration of various web uses. WIX also adopts an unstructured web building concept to empower users with more freedom. In the past few years, WIX is serving users who are starting new businesses (small or medium-sized businesses) with insufficient digital capabilities. These customers often look for convenience and more possibilities on their website, so WIX should be the best choice for them. However, specialized web builders like Shopify or Squarespace have better and more focused solutions. They can win customers who focus on e-commerce or art/photography. Diversification or specialization? It is tough to tell which one works better for the web builder market?

One strategy I especially like about WIX is their business verticals including stores, fitness, events, restaurants, hotels, and bookings. These options provide business-oriented solutions and bring real value to local business owners. WIX could also gain deep industry-specific knowledge on building websites through the massive user data to inform their R&D and marketing decisions. For example, Wix Fit offers the ability to manage client relationships with Wix Forums and Blogs. Launched in 2019, Wix Fit serves 100k+ fitness professionals worldwide and 44% of them created a virtual Fit business. In the future, other service-oriented businesses such as construction, design, consulting should bring more opportunities for WIX.

Cash-rich business

Cash is the lifeblood of a business. A good cash position in a company provides lots of operational flexibility and resilience for its business. On the surface, WIX is an unprofitable and money-losing business with negative operational income since its IPO. However, WIX operational cash flow is positive and always growing (chart below). As 85% of subscribers are paying in advance with one-year or more periods. The increase of deferred revenues provides WIX with enough cash to offset the income deficit for the current accounting period. The company's cash and short-term investments are also raising to 1.246B. Consider the total asset of 2B, this is a lot of cash.

Many may concern the significant stock-based compensation which should also be a financial cost and leads to share dilution. The good news is that both revenues per share and operating cash flow per share rise faster than shares outstanding. During the pandemic, WIX has accelerated its R&D investments and marketing expenses which bring negative effects to its cash flows. The many B2B partnerships are new business components that also affect current capabilities to bring operational cash flow to the company. From the 2021 Q3 conference call, the CEO is very confident in the profitability in terms of the cash, he sees the decrease is temporary.

Earnings and growth update

Wix has a fast-growing business with an annual revenue growth rate of 26% and annual collections increase at a rate of 33%. Future growth prospect is still bright since the web builder market is fragmented with lots of market share to grasp. And there should be more demand from future generations who are web-savvy (more people may create multiple websites). Geographical expansion to more developing countries is also likely as more societies rely on the internet for their daily lives.

Risks and evaluation

Regarding the things I don't like, the enormous cost of marketing/selling and Research & Development are concerning. Although they are improving, 44% of revenue on selling and marketing and 32% on R&D are still too high. Warren Buffett won't like this since WIX has to spend lots of money attracting customers and renovating technologies. A true brand with a strong moat doesn't need operating costs that high.

The other issue is about WIX's major operations based in Israel which is a relatively small country. Their 10-K has mentioned the significant competition for suitably skilled developers. Although WIX is trying to engage developers in Ukraine, Lithuania, and Germany, it still has limited access to talent compared to other competitors.

For 2021 Q3, WIX reported an expected future collection of 15.4B over the next 10 years. Two years ago, for 2019 Q4, this number is only 6.8B. The value WIX brings to the table is definitely higher than 2019. However, the current stock price is back to 2019 at 140 level. Therefore, WIX is definitely cheaper than before. The 6.26 EV/sales ratio is similar to Squarespace and way lower than Shopify. For a company growing at 20%+, this should be an appropriate multiple. In the next 10 years, if WIX keeps growing their subscription base and improve free cash flow conversion, I think it is a great stock to own.

