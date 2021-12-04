MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

Check Point Software's (NASDAQ:CHKP) third quarter results came in a few weeks ago and are slightly better than expected, as usual for this company, but they failed to impress Mr. Market, whose reaction was rather cold (to say the least!).

Data by YCharts

However, I believe that Wall Street is wrong with this name and Check Point (hereafter, CHKP) is an easy buy at the current prices (less than $110 per share when I am writing this). Let's see why.

Q3/2021 Results

Sales were mostly within the expected range, growing by 5% YoY, and EPS came in slightly better than guidance. However, deferred revenue increased by 12% YoY and that is a significant signal that the subscription-based sales are accelerating.

In fact, we can see in the next slide how the two subscription pillars are actually growing by the double-digits.

Source: Check Point Software

The Infinity bundle (which basically includes the whole company's offer in a single annuity, per seat) is booming at +172% YoY, even though the company didn't disclose the exact number (see the picture below).

Source: Check Point Software

All in all, it was another solid quarter, corroborated by strong buyback activity ($325M or about 2% of the total capitalization in just one quarter) and an interesting acquisition.

In fact, CHKP acquired the e-mail security company Avanan for $234M in cash, which is, in absolute terms, the biggest acquisition in the firm's history.

That will be an interesting complement to the current CHKP's offer, as it adds cloud mail service security capability to Harmony.

The following is an extract from the last conference call:

They [Avanan] are the fastest-growing cloud e-mail security vendor. So, this is a very, very important thing. And they actually enjoy a very nice data, 5,000 customers, not really in our marketplace. 2.5 million protected users, number one on peer insights. So, people really love the solution. Avanan technology has been amazing on phishing. The Check Point technology is very good about analyzing the file, so the combination delivers even stronger results. CEO Gil Shwed

The full year guidance has actually been raised, with sales going from $2130M to $2150M (mid-points) and EPS being now guided at $6.91 as opposed to the prior read of $6.65.

Profitability is Already in

CHKP is arguably the most profitable Cyber Security company listed in a public stock exchange.

Its operating margin stands at 49%, actually lower than last year's comparable figure, as the firm is progressively increasing its R&D expenses (+17% YoY).

The FCF conversion is at 56%: these numbers are not due to an exceptionally lucky quarter or year. They keep on reporting 45-50% bottom line margins consistently, quarter after quarter, year after year. On top of that, the Israeli firm has a fortress-like balance sheet, with a cash equivalent position of $3.8B, or roughly a quarter of the total market cap, net of cash spent for the Avanan acquisition, a positive $638M of working capital and no debt.

Very few companies in the cybersecurity space can show similar numbers. I was able to keep just three, which became two, after McAfee (MCFE) was acquired by a consortium of investors a few days ago.

In the table below there is a simple, comparative view of these firms.

FCF Margin Price to Sales EV/EBITDA Debt to Equity Fwd P/E NortonLL (NLOK) 27% 5.5 11.3 330 14.3 Fortinet (FTNT) 39% 18.2 85.4 0.9 76.3 CHKP 56% 7.3 14.4 0.01 15.9

Source: Author's elaboration

It's evident how even companies somehow comparable to CHKP in terms of profitability are quite more expensive and, in Norton's case, not in a very safe financial position, with a huge amount of debt and, basically, no equity left in the balance sheet.

Now, it's fair to mention that the relative undervaluation of CHKP comes from a worse growth profile: Norton's business is growing at about 11% while Fortinet is growing at 30% YoY at the moment.

Evidently, in the last ten years FTNT has been a fantastic investment, crashing Nasdaq returns (already exceptional in the period) by a large percentage (see the picture below).

Data by YCharts

However, investing is not about looking at the rearview mirror, but, rather, placing calculated bets on future performances and, in that respect, I think CHKP currently offers a much safer and interesting profile.

Growth is Coming

Through a strategic transformation of its business, CHKP is currently shifting towards a subscription-based service model. I already talked quite extensively about this point here.

So, to recap, the subscription part of the business is growing by the double digits annually, with the Infinity offer (which is mostly in the subscription part) growing by the triple digits and gaining traction, as I have previously shown.

The clear trajectory is also highlighted by the deferred revenue trend (see the picture below).

Source: Author's elaboration

It looks like the recent acquisition of Avanan has the potential to boost the company's strategy, not only by adding to the current offer, but also by transforming CHKP itself.

We should also mention that CHKP's bottom-line growth is usually higher than the top-line's, as the company has huge share-repurchasing plans in place and rolling in every quarter.

As a direct consequence of the continuous buybacks, the number of outstanding shares has steadily declined over the years. But companies can't buy themselves out, therefore, at some point, CHKP should implement a dividend program too: in that case the implied payout will be considerable.

2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Shares used in computing diluting earnings per ordinary shares 133.4 142.0 152.1 159.4 166.6 173.3

Source: Author's elaboration from official reports

Bottom Line

Check Point Software delivered another robust quarter, slightly better than expected, with very healthy profit margins.

On top of that, the cybersecurity firm raised its full year guidance, kept on repurchasing its share at a fast pace and completed the strategic acquisition of a fast-growing e-mail security start-up.

The latter will probably help CHKP boost the subscription portion of its business, which is clearly gaining traction.

In the years to come, the subscription business should raise the top-line growth, which has been, so far, the company's Achilles' heel.

Despite that, CHKP can be considered a value stock, which is modestly valued by the market and which runs a business that generates abundant cash every quarter. This cash allows the Israeli firm to fund acquisitions and/or reward its shareholders with consistent buy-backs.

It's not naïve to think that, at some point, the management may decide to turn its buyback program into a dividend plan: that way, current shareholders should consider that every share repurchased today will increase their payout tomorrow.

CHKP is a big and well-established cybersecurity player, but competition is always fierce in this field and that poses the highest risk to the long thesis at the moment. In any case, the extremely comfortable cash position and future cash flows prospects make me feel optimistic about the company's long-term success.

CHKP's stock price went down recently, without any significant change in the main picture. On the other hand, since the beginning of the year, the chart has been trending down by an average of about 17%.

Data by YCharts

That makes this stock a perfect candidate for a tax-relief sell-off in December, considering that, in general terms, investors harvested massive capital gains in 2021 and they could be tempted to realize some of them. Nevertheless, with a big share-repurchase plan in place, a cheaper CHKP's price can be considered positive for a patient, long-term shareholder as well as, obviously, for new investors.