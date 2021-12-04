12963734/iStock via Getty Images

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) offers highly demanded services for cross-border e-commerce consumers. Merchants are significantly satisfied from the business as they witness strong double-digit growth rates after using Global-e services. The management is partnering with large tech behemoths like Shopify (SHOP) and Facebook (FB) to increase consumer base. Our valuation analyses indicate that the stock is reasonably valued and represents great opportunity for long-term investors.

Global-e Online is facilitating cross border e-commerce transactions for consumers who want to buy goods from foreign e-commerce providers. Global-e is co-operating with more than 500 partners and retailers in the US, Europe and Asia. The platform enables merchants to deliver their products to more than 170 destinations across the globe, significantly improving international traffic conversion rate. Global-e enables international shoppers to pay via more than 150 payment methods in more than 100 different currencies. Global-e calculates total amount of import duties and taxes payable in accordance with 170 countries' rules and regulations. This is quite helpful for shoppers as they avoid from negative surprises and merchants avoid from disappointing effects. The company also provides after sale support service and gives consumers return opportunity which is rather difficult process for an international shopper.

Global-e has an agreement with Shopify which promises significant growth potential for the business. According to the deal Global-e becomes exclusive provider of cross-border deliveries for Shopify's 1.7 million merchant base. The deal promises enormous growth opportunity for Global-e considering the fact that the business co-operates with just 500 retailers. According to the deal, Shopify receives 7.75 million Global-e shares (5.4%) and additional warrants which can be converted to 11.85 million shares over upcoming 2 years.

The company has another partnership with Facebook which enables Facebook based merchants to grow their consumer base in international markets. The partnership allows merchants to sell their products to foreign consumers avoiding from difficulties and obstacles connected with international trade. The deal opens huge growth opportunity for Global-e as there are more than 200 million merchants on Facebook platform. A case study done with the experience of Spanish Jewellery brand PD Paola indicates that merchants can benefit substantially from the partnership. Due to Global-e the brand was able to improve international traffic conversion by 30%. The share of international revenue increased by 10% in just one month while the sales transactions in key markets increased by 880%.

Global-e is acquiring new businesses to expand its operations. In November 2021 the company announced about the acquisition of cross-border e-commerce platform Flow Commerce. The acquisition enlarges the total addressable market of the business as Flow Commerce's consumer base is mainly consisted of small and emerging brands. The founder and CEO of Global-e considers the acquisition quite beneficial for the business. He expressed his opinion on the deal:

Our platform supports cross-border trade in a smart, simple and localised manner. This acquisition follows our strategy, ultimately allowing us to serve small and emerging brands in the most sophisticated and light-weight way possible, by utilising Flow's cutting edge technology coupled with Global-e's best-in-class expertise and unique data models. The combination of Flow's small merchant solution and our existing market-leading solution for large enterprise merchants, is expected to allow us to position our platform as a leading cross-border solution for any size of merchant, from self-served lightweight solutions for small and emerging brands, all the way to complex tailor-made enterprise solutions for the world's largest brands.

Rob Keve, co-founder and CEO of Flow Commerce, also considers the deal quite beneficial for his business and thinks that it will help Flow Commerce to expand its operations:

We are delighted to be joining Global-e, the leading cross-border e-commerce platform for medium and large brands, Flow's technology powers dozens of emerging brands with a fast-to-deploy and easy-to-manage cross-border solution. As the cross-border e-commerce market continues to grow, we believe that Global-e is the ideal partner for us. We believe that joining forces with Global-e will enable us to further expand our platform and solution capabilities for our existing merchant partners, accelerate our reach into new brands worldwide, and help fuel our continued growth.

Global-e agreed to pay aggregate purchase price of $500 million. The total amount consists of equal portions of cash and Global-e stocks. The base consideration is $425 million while there are about $75 million potential additional considerations based on financial performance in 2021. Flow commerce is expected to record $20 million revenue in FY 2021, which means that the P/S ratio for the acquisition is approximately 25. The significant valuation indicates that the management accounts potential synergies and expects strong growth from Flow Commerce.

Global-e has achieved quite high consumer satisfaction level. On Featured Customers' platform the business has 4.8 rating out of 5. Users generate substantial growth in a short period. Fashion brand Etam recorded 77% international order increase after the co-operation with Global-e. Revenues grew by 91% while the conversion rate almost doubled reaching to 2.63% level. The company recorded significant revenue growth in several locations - in Austria revenue grew by 374%, in Singapore by 211%, in Germany by 151% and in the US by 103%. Jonathan Attali, CDO of the company, expressed his opinion about the co-operation with Global-e:

Following a smooth integration process, we are now able to sell online in more than 180 countries worldwide. By offering international shoppers an excellent localised shopping experience we dramatically increased our conversion rate.

Source: Global-e

Well known international brand Hugo Boss improved its international sales substantially due to the co-operation with Global-e. The brand provided online shopping experience only for 15 countries, while for the rest it offered non-transactional catalog websites. Due to the cooperation with Global-e the company doubled conversion rates in Australia and in Poland.

The high level of consumer satisfaction is expressed on high levels of net retention rate. In FY 2020 the business recorded 172% net retention rate while the number was 134% in FY 2019. These levels indicate that consumers are significantly content from the services of the company and are intended to increase their spending on the platform. At the same time it is worth mentioning that since 2018 the gross retention rate was above 98%, which indicates that the portion of leaving sales is less than 2%.

The cross-border e-commerce market is expected to grow at a double digit growth rate until 2026. According to AllTheResearch the market will reach to $2.25 trillion level by 2026. The demand is largely driven by the unavailability and the low quality of products in domestic markets. The industry allows merchants to sell their products to a wide range of consumers and become a multinational enterprise without investments on complex delivery-chain development. Global-e generated just $216.1 million TTM revenue which represent quite small fraction of its total addressable market opportunity.

Analysts expect 52.5% revenue CAGR for upcoming 3-year period while the TTM EBITDA margin is -17.48%. The sum of the two is equal to 35%, which is 5% less than 40% threshold. According to the Rule of 40 the sum must exceed the 40% level to categorise the business as a high quality growth company. However we need to mention that negative EBITDA reflects non-cash warrant amortisation which has non-recurring nature and doesn't threat the profitability in the future. So using FY 2020 EBITDA margin of 9.4%, we get a sum exceeding 60% level which is above the 40% threshold by great margin of safety.

Risks

The company faces competition from e-commerce behemoths like Amazon (AMZN) or Alibaba (BABA) as these companies gradually expand their geography building new operational sites in different countries. At the same time these behemoths are expanding their delivery chains.

The business has low switching costs as a merchant can easily change its cross-border e-commerce provider without too much difficulties. However the company is collecting vast amount of data which helps brands to recognise regional preferences and to represent their products in appropriate locations. As long as merchant base expands, the company enhances its data and machine learning capabilities. In long run the collected database will stand as a wide economic moat for the business creating huge competitive advantage against competitors.

Profitability

During the 2018-2021 period the company improved profitability margins. Gross margin increased from 22.2% to 35.5%, which indicates almost 60% margin improvement. The trend will likely continue due to economies of scale and the improvement of operational efficiency. However the biggest part of the cost of goods sold represent shipping costs, payment fees and support expenses, which have variable nature and will increase in line with revenue increases. So we see that the company cannot improve gross margins too much and it would be quite realistic to expect not more than 50% gross margin at the best case scenario.

EBITDA margin was improving during the 2018-2020 period, however it has recorded negative TTM growth due to non-cash warrant amortisation expenses.

Source: Author's Model, Data from finbox.com

The company spends 11.3% of its revenues on R&D. The R&D margin declined during recent years as it was 24.7% in 2018.

Valuation

To calculate the relative value of the stock we have used a regression analysis. We have regressed top 100 tech stocks' FWD P/S ratios against estimated revenue CAGRs (3-year) and TTM gross margins. As a result we have a model with R square of 68.3% and F stat of 112.9. Using the equation generated by the regression software we get an implied P/S FWD of 44.8 which indicates stock value of $65.8.

Source: Author's Model, Data from finbox.com

To calculate the intrinsic value of the stock we have built DCF model. To calculate the WACC we have used risk free rate of 2%, equity risk premium of 4.53% and beta coefficient of 1.25. As a result we have a WACC of 7.66%.

Source: Author's Model, Data from finbox.com

During the 2018-2020 period the company recorded 87.9% revenue CAGR. For the upcoming 5-year period analysts expect 55.4% revenue CAGR. We use 40% revenue CAGR for the upcoming decade. We anticipate 2030 EBITDA margin of 20% and expect gradual improvement to that level. For terminal value we have used 3% perpetual growth rate.

Source: Author's Model, Data from finbox.com

As a result our model yields intrinsic value of $85.5. However our model expects just $1 billion revenue for 2026, when TAM will reach to $2.25 trillion. So the estimate is quite conservative.

Source: Author's Model, Data from finbox.com

We have also conducted a scenario analysis to assess intrinsic value in different cases. We see that the current price reflects revenue growth expectation of 35%.

Source: Author's Model, Data from finbox.com

So the DCF model indicates that the stock is reasonably valued and it is a great entry point for long-term investors.

Source: Author's Model, Data from finbox.com

Conclusion

Global-e Online offers essential services for cross-border e-commerce consumers. The business is growing at a strong double digit growth rates. The management is expanding the partner base which will significantly expand consumer base in upcoming decade. Our valuation analyses indicate that the stock is reasonably valued and represents great entry point for long term investors. So we assign Strong Buy rating to the stock.