I have extensively analyzed the most promising homebuilders in earlier articles, from market leaders to smaller rising stars, and digging deeper, there is one thing in common amongst those homebuilders, they all buy building material from Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR). In this article, I explore BFS's recent acquisitions and how this strategy, along with its organic growth, are the primary drivers for my buy rating for BLDR in the medium term.

Growth Through Strategic Acquisitions

Part of the company's expansion strategy is the acquisition of smaller competitors. In 2021, BFS completed several value-added acquisitions that are expected to realize substantial synergies and improve the company's competitive positioning.

BFS's strategy expands into digital solutions. Through the acquisition of Kattera and Paragidm software, the company is expected to significantly improve budgeting, workflows, processes, design collaboration, workforce management, scheduling, and other critical areas of construction project management. As a result, the digital solutions will significantly boost productivity and efficiencies, further expanding operating margins in the medium term.

Additionally, BFS has meaningfully expanded its value-added product offering by acquiring CaliTruss, the largest truss manufacturer in California, which serves the most significant housing market in the USA. Furthermore, the addition of Alliance, the largest independent building material supplier in Arizona with an estimated market share of 45%, has also further extended its geographical reach.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that through the acquisition of John's lumber certain assets and operations, a family-owned company founded in 1947 with approximately $49 million revenue for the past 12 months, BFS can radically expand its offering in 14 locations throughout Michigan.

Source: BLDR's Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation.

Considering the high failure rate in M&A, some may argue that the expected synergies may never realize or fall short of expectations with cultural misalignment and structural issues draining valuable resources from BFS's management and, therefore, destroying value. However, the management has a long operating history of making the most efficient use of capital, producing above-average ROCE figures, well above its 10-year WACC average of 12.54%. Moreover, the improving trend will continue in the foreseeable future due to improved economies of scale and realized synergies.

Source: Chart created by author with data from Guru Focus Premium.

The 140% increase in net sales in Q3 compared to the similar period in 2020 was 77.3% attributable to BMC, a merger completed earlier in the year, with its net sales reaching $1.8 billion out of a consolidated total of $5.5 billion for Q3. Indeed, BMC was a unique addition to BFS, with excellent synergies already ahead of schedule. Specifically, for the first nine months following the merger, BFS has realized $74 million in cost efficiencies, with the full-year estimated savings being in the range of $90-$110 million.

Favorably, the company in the recent quarters has substantially boosted revenue activity as a result of acquisitions and commodity price inflation, and at the same time, total operating expenses have declined by 9% in Q2, with only a slight increase in Q3.

Dec 20 Mar 21 Jun 21 Sep 21 Revenue $mil 2530.76 4173.78 5576.68 5508.59 %Change 64.9% 33.6% -1.2% Total Operating Expense $mil 455.29 821.60 902.91 875.01 %Change 64.9% -9.0% 3.2%

Source: Table created by author with data from Guru Focus Premium.

Finally, it is reasonable to assume that BFS management will continue allocating its capital wisely and fund its growth by acquiring targets that share similar attributes such as broad geographical footprint, long-standing operating histories, deep connections with suppliers and customers, and well as excellent growth prospects.

Source: BLDR's website.

BFS' Product Mix

The company had remarkable organic growth over the past nine months, driven by the surge in housing demand. As a result, despite the slight decrease in revenues in Q3 by 1.2%, with total sales of $5.5 billion, the company records an outstanding 62.7% YoY increase. The primary driver in Q3's persisted elevated sales compared to Q3 in 2020, were the manufactured products and the lumber goods, which have increased by 94% and 106%, respectively.

Indeed, the recent housing boom and soaring prices of building materials have boosted revenues and expanded margins simultaneously. However, the company was growing its revenues at a fast pace long before the recent boom. Specifically, the 10-year revenue CAGR from 2010 until 2020 was at 28.44%, and if we account for it until today, CAGR stands at 37.56%.

Source: BLDR's Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation.

Single-family housing heavily supports the top-line growth, accounting for 77% of total net sales. Moreover, demand for single-family homeownership will remain elevated for the following years, considering the underbuilt market by at least 5.5 housing units. In addition, the favorable demographics of Millennials that have entered the first-time homebuyer age also strongly support the growth trajectory.

Lumber Prices

Not surprisingly, the lumber sales composition remains at 44%. Undoubtedly, a significant part of the product mix, around 37%, is exposed to commodity price movements, with future revenues being heavily dependent on lumber prices. Following the sharp fall in lumber prices since the record high in May, prices are rising again, with traders increasing their net long positions in lumber futures. Labor shortages have caused supply constraints, and the recent severe flood in British Columbia, which accounts for 14% of North America's lumber, has put lumber prices back on a rising trajectory.

Source: NASDAQ

BFS, for the past ten years, has made remarkable progress expanding its gross profit margins consistently year-over-year, long before 2020-21's spike in lumber prices, while controlling input costs and improving its profitability incrementally. Nevertheless, the margins expansion may grow at a slower rate as lumber prices and demand normalize in the following years.

Source: Chart created by author with data from Guru Focus Premium.

BLDR's Valuation

Many of you might be wondering whether it's too late to buy BLDR, considering the 78.53% YTD performance of the stock. Indeed, the outperformance has theoretically lowered the future expected returns. However, from a fundamental perspective, BFS is being transformed into a brand new company, well-poised to capitalize on the future growth of the housing market.

The P/E ratio currently stands at 9.63, and analysts are assigning a higher forward P/E for both year-end and 2022, indicating an expected decrease in earnings. Using the 2021 full-year EPS as a determinant of BLDR's stock price and applying a fair P/E multiple of 10 to the EPS estimate, I arrive at $90 for the stock, suggesting an upside of 29%. Though, there are no material signs that the company is slowing down and it is reasonable to expect earnings for 2022 will further increase.

Source: Table from Seeking Alpha.

In addition, the exceptional performance has generated a strong cash position for the company of approximately $1.1 billion in free cash flow and has given the company significant financial flexibility to invest in its core business and reward shareholders. BFS has used the excess cash flow and has repurchased $565.62 million of its common stock during Q3, but it doesn't end there. The company has recently announced an additional repurchase program of $1 billion, which, in combination with the remaining authorized $147 million, it sums up to a total repurchase capacity of $1.147 billion. Some may question whether it's the right timing for management to buy back its shares in a red hot stock market. However, looking at the graph below over a 5-year horizon, the company is heavily investing in its stock in a period when relative P/E is lower compared to its historical average while DEPS is increasing, which is justifiable.

Data by YCharts

Finally, the average price target on Wall St. hovers around $83, implying an 18% upside potential from current levels, with the highest target price reaching $100, signaling a very bullish outlook. Even though those figures historically have been accurate around 30% of the time, they provide a fairground of investors' sentiment.

Source: Graph from Seeking Alpha.

Conclusion

Undoubtedly, BLDR is highly tied and correlated to the housing market, and its close monitoring is essential for assessing future prospects. Despite the home prices boom during 2021, the market has shown signs of rebalancing in the last few months with more steady increases and moderate growth. However, the housing market is far from crashing, and the upside is strongly supported by the favorable demographics of Millennials along with the undersupply of housing units.

BFS has tactically acquired strategic players in the market that align with the company's vision and target audience, transforming BFS into a brand new company, providing more integrated homebuilding solutions in a far broader geographical footprint. The management remains laser-focused on growing the business, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. The recent additions have already started producing the desired synergies and economies of scale, and this trend will continue in the foreseeable future, with more streamlined operations and cost efficiencies.