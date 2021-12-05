Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of December 5

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years The AES Corporation (AES) 1/31 2/15 0.1505 0.158 4.98% 2.66% 11 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 2/14 3/8 1.76 1.94 10.23% 3.83% 12 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 12/29 1/18 0.42 0.43 2.38% 3.31% 20 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 12/13 1/18 0.48 0.51 6.25% 0.92% 30 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 12/29 1/15 0.9 1.1 22.22% 2.12% 11 Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 12/14 1/7 0.69 0.76 10.14% 2.82% 12 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 12/30 1/14 0.3175 0.3325 4.72% 4.86% 7 Graco Inc. (GGG) 1/14 2/2 0.1875 0.21 12.00% 1.11% 25 Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 12/16 12/30 0.215 0.2175 1.16% 1.83% 15 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 1/6 2/9 0.44 0.49 11.36% 0.61% 11 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 12/29 1/10 0.34 0.37 8.82% 1.67% 35 Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 1/6 1/31 0.315 0.36 14.29% 0.46% 12 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 12/14 1/7 0.65 0.69 6.15% 3.76% 11 Nucor Corporation (NUE) 12/29 2/11 0.41 0.5 21.95% 1.81% 49 Owens Corning (OC) 1/6 1/21 0.26 0.35 34.62% 1.55% 9 RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 1/14 2/1 0.185 0.195 5.41% 3.29% 18 Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 1/3 1/18 0.26 0.34 30.77% 1.42% 10 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 12/14 1/18 0.3033 0.3108 2.47% 5.33% 11 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 12/14 12/30 0.7 0.705 0.71% 4.91% 36 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 2/11 3/1 0.6775 0.7275 7.38% 3.19% 19

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Dec 6 (Ex-Div 12/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameren Corporation (AEE) 12/31 0.55 85.03 2.59% 8 First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 12/15 0.51 74.98 2.72% 12 HP Inc. (HPQ) 1/5 0.25 37.55 2.66% 12 Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) 12/15 2.75 1205.66 0.91% 16

Tuesday Dec 7 (Ex-Div 12/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 12/30 0.615 CAD 128.03 1.50% 26 CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 12/30 1 54.91 7.28% 8 Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 12/23 0.3 132.77 0.90% 14 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) 1/1 0.2175 28.12 3.09% 30 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) 1/13 0.28 21.36 5.24% 8 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 12/31 0.51 63.45 3.22% 10 Triton International Limited (TRTN) 12/23 0.65 57.21 4.54% 6

Wednesday Dec 8 (Ex-Div 12/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 1/1 1.04 229.89 1.81% 46 Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 12/27 0.26 34.1 3.05% 20 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 12/31 0.87 244.12 1.43% 50 CME Group Inc. (CME) 12/28 0.9 225.26 1.60% 11 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 12/24 0.13 23.14 2.25% 10 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 12/29 0.44 110.87 1.59% 7 First Horizon Corporation (FHN) 1/3 0.15 16.01 3.75% 9 Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 12/31 0.14 18.04 3.10% 6 Genpact Limited (G) 12/22 0.1075 49.15 0.87% 5 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 1/4 1.14 135.39 3.37% 49 PPL Corporation (PPL) 1/3 0.415 28.66 5.79% 19 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) 12/29 0.31 23.9 5.19% 23 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 12/30 0.2 24.07 3.32% 11 Spire Inc. (SR) 1/4 0.685 61.74 4.44% 19 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 12/31 0.88 149.16 2.36% 17 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 12/20 0.15 15.52 3.87% 8 UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 1/3 0.37 102.15 1.45% 29 V.F. Corporation (VFC) 12/20 0.5 74.51 2.68% 49 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 1/3 0.55 137.51 1.60% 48 WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 1/3 0.33 33.59 3.93% 11

Thursday Dec 9 (Ex-Div 12/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Independence Holding Company (IHC) 12/28 0.22 56.63 0.78% 7 ITT Inc. (ITT) 12/30 0.22 95.76 0.92% 9

Friday Dec 10 (Ex-Div 12/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 1/4 0.7 105.87 2.64% 18 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 1/18 0.51 220.83 0.92% 29 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 12/31 0.63 154.66 1.63% 8

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 12/8 0.37 2.4% American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) 12/13 0.34 1.0% American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 12/10 0.78 3.8% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 12/8 1.76 3.5% Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 12/13 0.68 2.9% Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 12/10 0.2 0.8% BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 12/10 0.21 1.8% Cabot Corporation (CBT) 12/10 0.37 2.7% CDW Corporation (CDW) 12/10 0.5 1.0% CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) 12/13 1.27 3.0% CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 12/10 0.31 1.4% Chevron Corporation (CVX) 12/10 1.34 4.7% Discover Financial Services (DFS) 12/9 0.5 1.8% Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 12/8 0.25 1.2% Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 12/10 0.515 2.3% Evercore Inc. (EVR) 12/10 0.68 2.0% Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 12/10 0.33 2.6% Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) 12/9 0.21 0.8% First National Corporation (FXNC) 12/10 0.12 2.1% The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 12/10 0.17 1.5% Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 12/10 1.18 2.6% Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) 12/7 0.5 4.7% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 12/8 0.14 2.3% International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 12/10 1.64 5.5% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 12/7 1.06 2.7% Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 12/13 0.11 0.2% Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 12/10 0.85 1.4% Matthews International Corporation (MATW) 12/13 0.22 2.4% MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 12/10 0.44 1.2% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 12/9 0.62 0.8% Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 12/8 0.38 3.4% Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 12/10 0.39 2.3% PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 12/10 0.59 1.5% Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 12/10 1.12 1.3% Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 12/9 0.33 3.2% The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 12/10 0.66 2.0% Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 12/10 1.42 2.7% Sonoco Products Company (SON) 12/10 0.45 3.1% S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 12/10 0.77 0.7% Target Corporation (TGT) 12/10 0.9 1.5% Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 12/8 0.52 0.9% United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 12/8 1.02 2.0% Visa Inc. (V) 12/7 0.375 0.8% Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 12/10 0.4775 4.1% Wingstop Inc. (WING) 12/10 0.17 0.4% Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) 12/8 0.2975 1.3% Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 12/10 0.88 5.8%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.