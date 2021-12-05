alengo/E+ via Getty Images

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) got one thing wrong when it went public, it generated revenue. This has made the company a pariah amongst its other public EV battery peers from solid-state moonshots like QuantumScape (QS) and Solid Power (DCRC) to 3D silicon lithium-ion battery pioneer Enovix (ENVX). While these have all enjoyed exuberant investor reactions to the closing of their mergers with special purpose acquisition companies, Microvast has seen sentiment go the other way.

The company's currently embattled longs would be right to be baffled. Indeed, Microvast is operating within a space that will never be smaller. The future direction of global transport is clear as efforts to decarbonise the world economy ramps up. Microvast provides exposure to one of the most significant generational shifts of modernity. The future is electric and companies riding this long-term structural macro shift will see steady revenue growth every year for the next decade. Against this narrative, Microvast does not seem like it would be struggling. It is.

Bulls have blamed a number of factors from the end of year tax loss harvesting being aggregated with new COVID-19 variant virus fears to hawkish comments from the FED and weak economic data. The small-cap growth space has been decimated over the last four weeks and Microvast has not been spared. The company now flirts with new 52-week lows even as its broader macro picture looks to be characterised by consistent cumulative growth.

Microvast Reaffirms Fiscal 2021 Revenue Outlook As Third Quarter Revenues Come In Strong

Microvast's revenue for its recently reported fiscal 2021 third quarter came in at $36.9 million, a year-over-year increase of 19.8%. This was driven by an increase in sales of battery products to new and existing customers. Microvast develops and sells ultra-fast charging batteries to commercial and passenger vehicle manufacturers. This is also to a global customer base that includes China, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Unfortunately, gross profit went negative during the quarter at $35.9 million. An aberration caused by a $34.1 million one-time product warranty accrual and a $6.6 million inventory write-down relating to legacy products, increased raw material prices and a $2.3 million share-based compensation expense that arose following the business combination. The company's broad operational metrics were weak. Operating expenses during the quarter reached $78 million from $12.7 million in the year-ago quarter. While this change was largely due to a $56.0 million share-based compensation expense accrued after the company's go-public merger, increased headcount to support planned growth was also a key driver.

All these factors meant net loss was $116.5 million during the quarter, up materially versus a net loss of $10.1 million in the comparable year-ago period. While high, these negative factors were temporary one-time mostly non-cash items that unnecessarily detract from the wider investment story. Indeed, strong revenue momentum during the quarter led the company to reaffirm its previous revenue guidance which would see revenue for fiscal 2021 be in the range of $145 million to $155 million.

The company also continues to execute on the required capital expenditure to expand its battery manufacturing capacity to meet demand in the years ahead. Total CapEx for the fiscal year is expected to be not less than $120 million.

As Microvast ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $573 million, the company has ample liquidity to support its CapEx build-out and other operational expansion plans. This included the growth of its US footprint with the acquisition of a new research, development and innovation centre in Florida. The site will act as an innovation centre for the development of new batteries.

Overall, this quarter was one of transitory discombobulation. It would be easy to get lost in the negative operating metrics as revenue continues to grow. The company currently trades on enterprise value to revenue multiple of 11x. While not exactly cheap, the company is forecasting a strong compound annual growth rate in the coming years.

Is There A Floor?

Microvast is fundamentally sound. The company continues to build on its revenue base in the nascent but fast-growing market for global electrification. This alone should provide a floor to the inherently brutal selloff its common shares have experienced. The broader deSPAC and small-cap space over the last 4 weeks have gone through hell and Microvast has unfortunately not been spared.

The company now looks set to enter the new year in strength as demand from both commercial customers and households for EVs ramp up. Next year should see a large number of new EV models start delivery, increasing the visibility and runway demand for EVs. The market is exciting and its growth over the next decade will be material. However, I won't recommend the company's common shares as a buy now with the current volatility bringing uncertainty.