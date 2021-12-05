Thinkhubstudio/iStock via Getty Images

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) has been a market darling for some time by entering some very desirable and fast growing "green industries". In a market like the current one, nothing helps more than a fast-growing story in the right politically correct places. But the one thing that may undo all of this is the snafu's created by the fast recovery that are also pushing up costs. Management has taken some steps to manage the current challenges as best they can. But out of control cost increases are the one thing that could undo the great story line here and turn fast growth into a liability.

Management spoke during the conference call about how they increased prices where appropriate. But that is a responsive activity that takes time to take effect. Because of that the quarterly earnings were not what they should have been. Continuing price pressure would keep the company "behind the eight ball" which would pressure earnings comparisons and make the rapid growth story less attractive.

Even though the cost increases are not happening through poor management controls, the market does generally demand margin maintenance and decent positive earnings comparisons to justify the lofty price. But even the growth came under pressure because bottlenecks caused some orders to be moved into the future which made several comparisons less attractive. Bottlenecks also caused management to have to make some costly adjustments to keep the manufacturing going. None of this is management's fault. But shareholders could end up paying the price anyway.

One of the risky things about a price-earnings ratio that is sky high is that the market will sooner or later expect performance that will justify that price-earnings ratio. As shown above, the stock is now significantly lower than its all-time high. That is probably due to the earnings disappointment. But the large price-earnings ratio still indicates that there could be a considerable earnings disappointment penalty in the future.

The best managements in the world cannot control the economy. All these managements can do is manage the challenges as they come up to the best of their ability. Right now the economy is throwing one challenge after another in the face of management. If these challenges continue to appear, there could be one that does serious damage to future company prospects that is not management's fault.

As shown above, this company is growing very quickly for its size. Management has made a lot of acquisitions that until now have seamlessly been incorporated into the company. Generally, this is done by keeping the acquisition in the current location while combining the sales effort. So, the company has a lot of smaller plants "all over the place" that are far easier to manage than one large, complicated operation.

The problem is that the acquisitions and the rapid growth of those acquisitions is using a fair amount of cash in the current fiscal year. The combination of sales delays and raw material cost increases is only going to negatively impact an already tenuous situation.

Management to their credit discussed the problems in the conference call. They are doing everything reasonable to mitigate the challenges presented currently. But that cash flow situation is definitely worth watching. The first thing that is likely to happen is that acquisitions will stop in the current situation. Even an acquisition for stock has cash costs that the company can ill afford right now. But that may slow the growth rate in the near future.

Management believes that they have increased the company flexibility to deal with the current situation by increasing the credit line. That could prove to be a mistake when cash flow is negative. It would probably be far better to issue more stock to increase company liquidity. The debt ratio is getting into a tenuous area t that few companies venture into.

In the past a combination of convertible debt and rapid growth were assumed to keep the debt ratios in line. How that will work in the current situation is anyone's guess. If the current challenges disappear as fast as they appeared, then the company can resume its strategy "without showing a care in the world".

However, "hot companies" have gotten themselves into trouble in the past by increasing debt with the idea that it is a small percentage of market value. When the market value disappears, then the cushion is gone. Both the debt market and investors have a tendency to run for the exits when a company has the most challenges.

Note that until that cash flow situation turns around, there is no ability to repay debt at the current time. Many companies that are healthy grow by incurring reasonable amounts of debt along with negative cash flow. Everyone of them takes the risk that the growth can stop tomorrow with the business possibly becoming unprofitable enough to shut of reasonable paths of financing. At that point the shareholders often see large losses of their principal.

Chart Industries typically by new products through the purchase of companies. Those purchases are then integrated into the sales effort to produce a combined opportunity that did not exist when the companies were separate. So far, that strategy has resulted in a stellar growth record as well as a great acquisition track record.

As shown in the illustration above, the growth part of the future has a whole lot of possibilities. Clearly this company will grow even if the future stops changing tomorrow. Management has really positioned the company exceedingly well.

But the markets served by Chart continue to grow. The big question remains how the company will get through the current challenges while keeping up with the demands of the rapidly growing markets served. Now more than ever, the purchases of companies and the financing of those purchases appears to be more questionable in the future until cost increases stop exceeding the ability of the company to recover those cost increases.

Clearly, inflationary tendencies are not a friend of this business. Current investors need to hope that the current cost inflation will subside in the near future. The production bottlenecks that are causing "workarounds" also need to be resolved. Much of this is beyond the control of management.

The whole situation highlights the risk of fast growth. In this case the risks are outside company control. The current price allows little leeway for a growth rate slowdown. Nor does it allow for lessor positive profit comparisons. Yet because of the way the economy is recovering, there are a lot of risks to shareholders that would not normally be a consideration. I like everything about this company but the stock price. Currently the downside risk of the stock price has increased considerably. If the current challenges fade, this could be a very rewarding long-term stock for investors.