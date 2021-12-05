Design Cells/iStock via Getty Images

"Do not despise your own place and hour. Every place is under the stars, every place is the center of the world."― John Burroughs

Today we take an in-depth look at a mid-cap oncology play that has had some uncertainty recently causing a sell-off in the stock. In addition, biotech and other high beta parts of the market have been hit hard in the recent market sell-off. Opportunity or further losses ahead? A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is a San Carlos, California based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of tumor infiltrating lymphocyte [TIL] therapy to treat solid tumor cancers. The company has essentially two assets in the clinic being evaluated both as monotherapies and in combination against ten indications covering four solid cancers. It was formed when failed biotech firm Genesis Biopharma reverse-merged with Lion Biotechnologies in 2013 and subsequently effectuated a 1-or-1,000 split. Named Iovance since 2017, shares of its stock trade around $16.50 a share, translating to a market cap of just south of $2.8 billion.

TIL Process

Source: April Company Presentation

The company operates on the belief that adoptive cell therapy - specifically TIL therapy - can leverage components of the patient's own immune system to effectively fight solid tumors while avoiding side effects inherent in many onco-therapies. To accomplish this end, a biopsy is performed to extract part of the tumor. The tumor is then fragmented and placed in media that promotes the separation of TIL from the tumor. Once isolated, TIL is then expanded ex vivo. Prior to reintroduction of TIL into the patient, he or she receives non-myeloablative lymphodepleting chemotherapy to suppress the tumor environment, enhancing the effectiveness of the TILs. The patient then receives the expanded one-time TIL therapy plus up to six doses of interleukin-2 to further augment its effects.

Source: April Company Presentation

The entire procedure currently takes 22 days. This protocol is similar to chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) production, except that no genetic modification is required, giving some investors pause regarding patent protection. CAR-Ts have also demonstrated little efficacy against solid tumors. From this platform, Iovance has created two clinical candidates.

Source: Company Website

Pipeline

Lifileucel. The company's lead candidate is lifileucel, a TIL therapy being investigated both as a monotherapy and in combination for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and metastatic cervical cancer. The registrational trial for the melanoma indication (C-144-01) is a multi-cohort study for patients with at least one systemic therapy, including a PD-1 inhibitor, BRAF inhibitor (if so mutated), or a combination of BRAF and MEK inhibitors. Results from Cohort 2 were promising with patients exhibiting an objective response rate (ORR) of 36% (n=66) including 3 complete responses [CRS]. In a group with a mean of 3.3 prior therapies, the disease control rate (DCR) was 80% and the median duration of response [DOR] had not been reached after 33.1 months of follow up. Based on these data, lifileucel received regenerative medicines advanced therapy designation from the FDA in 2018.

Source: Company Website

Also owing to these results, Iovance enrolled 87 patients in Cohort 4 of C-144-01 with results to read out by an independent review committee. As of March 16, 2021 - corresponding to 5.3 months of median follow up - a 32% ORR (1 CR) had been achieved with a DCR of 72% in the 68 evaluable patients. These data are consistent with Cohort 2 at approximately the same time of follow up. No specific timeline has been forwarded regarding the next readout.

Lifileucel is also being evaluated in combination with Merck's (MRK) frontline therapy Keytruda in anti-PD-1 naïve melanoma patients as part of a seven cohort Phase 2 trial (IOV-COM-202, Cohort 1A). Early returns are encouraging with six of seven patients (86%) achieving an OR, including three CRs (43%). These data compare very favorably to Keytruda monotherapy, which demonstrated a 33% ORR and a CR rate of 6% in clinical trials. The company posted some abstracts from that study on November 9th.

The company was on track to file a BLA for lifileucel as a later line therapy for metastatic melanoma in 2021, but had its timeline delayed (a second time) over questions regarding the best assay to use for determining the potency of the TIL. Initially expected to file at YE20, the application is now anticipated in 1H22. When news of the second deferment and concurrent resignation of CEO Maria Fardis was reported on May 18, 2021, shares of IOVA lost 40% of their value in the subsequent trading session, closing at $16.33 right about where they are currently trading.

As a silver lining, the delays have allowed the company to sync up its future commercial efforts with the opening of its new cell therapy manufacturing facility in Philadelphia, which should be fully operational by the time lifileucel is approved (assuming it is approved), allowing it to control its capacity while saving on costs. Opened in September 2021, it is currently providing clinical supplies.

Resolution of the potency assay is also a gating issue for Iovance's planned BLA submission for lifileucel in metastatic cervical cancer, for which it has received both fast track and breakthrough therapy designations from the FDA. In cohort 1 (post-chemotherapy patients) of a Phase 2 trial (C-145-04), lifileucel demonstrated an ORR of 44% in 27 patients with metastatic cervical cancer - including three CRs - who had received an average of 2.4 prior therapies. The DCR was 85% and the median DOR had not been reached at 7.4 months median follow up. Enrollment for cohort 2 (post-anti-PD-1/PDL-1 therapy) completed in January 2021 and enrollment for Cohort 3 (in combo with Keytruda, anti-PD-1 naïve) continues.

Source: April Company Presentation

If approved, lifileucel has blockbuster potential with ~6,800 melanoma deaths and ~100,000 new cases per year in the U.S. alone, as well as ~4,000 deaths and ~14,000 new diagnosis for cervical/uterine cancer.

There are other therapies in the clinic pursing these indications - as monotherapies or in combination with Keytruda or Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) Yervoy - but none appear to have the efficacy profile of lifileucel. Also, the safety profile was consistent with the underlying advanced disease, lymphodepletion and IL-2 regimens, with no adverse event emerging over time.

LN-145. Iovance's other candidate that has advanced beyond very early stage trials is LN-145, which is being evaluated as a monotherapy and in combo with Keytruda as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

In cohort 3B of the IOV-COM-202 study, the 28 metastatic NSCLC patients who had progressed on prior anti-PD1/L1 therapy, demonstrated an ORR of 21% (1 CR) and a DCR of 64%. Median DOR had not been reached at median follow up of 8.2 months. Although not earth shattering, management was happy with the results considering all but four of the 28 patients had received at least two prior systemic therapies. Additional data is expected soon.

On the back of this data, Iovance has initiated a four cohort, 95-patient Phase 2 study (IOV-LUN-202) in 2Q21 for patients with unresectable or metastatic, driver mutation negative NSCLC, who have progressed on one prior checkpoint inhibitor and chemotherapy.

Cohort 2A of IOV-COM-202 is enrolling up to 19 anti-PD1 naïve HNSCC patients, who are receiving Keytruda/LN-145 combination therapy. As of the last cutoff date (October 2020), four of nine patients achieved an OR (1 CR) and the DCR was 89%. Median DOR had not been reached at median follow up of 8.6 months.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

To finance its clinical endeavors, Iovance held cash and marketable securities of approximately $660 million as of the end of the third quarter. This largess provides a cash runway well into 2023.

The lack of clarity regarding potency assays and the abrupt departure of the CEO in June has induced a couple of defections amongst Street analysts, who were nearly unanimous in their positivity for Iovance. With that said, there are still six buys and two outperforms against only two hold ratings for those offering commentary over the past six months. Price targets from those analyst firms that have positive ratings on IOVA range from $31 to $50 a share. Despite the volatility in the stock, no insider has sold a share of stock since the company went public.

Verdict:

Owing to the lack of progress on the potency assay front and no new 'home run' data from the company, its stock has fallen over 65% from its highs set in January 2021. The bulls will view the potency assay issue as an example of the FDA protecting Big Pharma interests, delaying the approval of a highly effective remedy, while checkpoint inhibitors already on the market bring in additional billions. The bears will point to the CEO's resignation and deduce that maybe something is amiss. This dynamic creates uncertainty and significant time premium in option prices.

Irrespective of which side a would-be investor settles on Iovance's issues, the results to date for lifileucel in metastatic melanoma and metastatic cervical cancer are impressive and - FDA concerns notwithstanding - are worthy of approval. Since efficacy generally wins the day, look for Iovance to drift until the assay issue is resolved, at which point its shares should rally as collaborations or a possible takeover enter the arena of possibilities. The timing of this resolution is unknown. In the meantime, with significant option premium, Iovance seems a solid covered call candidate.

"We often miss opportunity because it's dressed in overalls and looks like work"― Thomas A. Edison

