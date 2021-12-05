fotoVoyager/E+ via Getty Images

About

Titan Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is a Toronto, Canada based medical technology company with research and development (R&D) facilities in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA. The Company is developing robotic assisted surgical (RAS) technologies to be applied to its minimally invasive surgery (MIS) system Enos, which comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart with a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures, a surgeon workstation providing ergonomic interface to the cart, and a 3D high definition viewing system for the MIS procedures. The Company intends to initially pursue gynecologic surgical indications. Titan Medical has licensed certain technologies and related intellectual property (IP) to Medtronic plc (MDT), while retaining world-wide rights to commercialize the technologies for use with the Enos system.

(Image source: company website)

The Enos System

Titan Medical’s Enos surgical system has significant technologies integrated in a single-access system to provide an improved RAS experience for surgeons, while enabling less traumatic and less scarring experience, and faster recovery times (less than 5 hours compared to over 26 hours for multi-port RAS) for the patients.

(Images: multi-articulated instruments and the patient cart; source: company presentation)

The mobile patient cart with minimal cable management has a single-access system via a 25 mm insertion tube. Two lighted high definition cameras - a 2D and a 3D - that allow the surgeon to elevate, tilt and pan for continuous visibility of the surgical site, and two articulating arms for performing the surgical procedures, are placed into the surgical site through this tube. The patient cart has easy-to-maneuver, swift, multi-quadrant positioning with easy-to-load instruments. The multi-articulated instruments are designed to provide flexibility and strength to position the end effectors for grasping, suturing, cutting and coagulation. The Company has used open architecture to enable future adaptability for new end effectors and functionality, and plans to initially commercialize eight tip types.

(Image: the surgeon workstation; source: company website)

The surgeon workstation is highly mobile with a small footprint. A 3D high definition display that provides an immersive view of the surgical site is mounted on the workstation comprising a natural handle interface and ergonomic seating that supports comfortable posture, even during long procedures.

Financials

The Company on 11/11/2021 announced financial results and business update for the nine months ended 9/30/2021. Revenues were approximately $10 million. The Company entered into a License Agreement in June 2020, with a U.S. affiliate of Medtronic, and earns license revenue from achieving defined milestones in the development agreement. $10 million was accounted for in 2Q-2021 under this agreement. To date the Company has earned $30 million of the maximum amount of $41 million payable by Medtronic if all of the Medtronic milestones are completed. Operating expenses were approximately $37.6 million. Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.23. The Company has a market capitalization of about $68 million at last close price of $0.61 on about 111.13 million shares outstanding, with 95.57% of the shares held by the public, 4.35% held by institutions, and only 0.07% held by insiders.

As of 9/30/2021, cash and cash equivalents were approximately $44.7 million, and debt was $3.54 million. The Company states its near-term plan “to continue efforts to complete product development and proceed to pre-clinical and confirmatory human studies and satisfaction of appropriate regulatory requirements. Upon receipt of regulatory approvals, the Company will transition from the research and development stage to the commercialization stage. The completion of the later stage will be subject to the Company receiving additional funding in the future.” So, it would seem the Company anticipates fund raising before the commercialization stage, which should be in 2023, going by the plans for trials and regulatory submission. During 3Q-2021, the Company initiated transfer of design documents for OEM manufacturing of the system’s cart and workstation for use in an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) human clinical study. Safety testing, system verification, and human factors testing are all expected in 2H-2022. The company plans to file the IDE application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1Q-2023, and submit a De Novo application in 2024, and anticipates marketing authorization by early 2025.

Risks

The Company is a “foreign private issuer,” and an “emerging growth company,” and has elected to use the reduced reporting and/or compliance requirements required of a public company in the U.S. Over 95% of shares are held by the public and only 0.07% are held by insiders. Since inception the Company has incurred losses and accumulated a deficit of approximately $263 million. The losses are expected to continue for several years even if the anticipated commercialization of the Enos system happens by 2025. The Company’s CEO stepped down on 12/1/2021, and a new permanent CEO is expected in 1Q-2022. Meanwhile the Chair of the Board, has been appointed Interim President and CEO. The transitory management “looks to secure additional funding in 2022, and to file the IDE application with the FDA,” sooner perhaps!

Bottomline

Two Wall Street analysts are very bullish on the Company with average rating of 4.5 of 5, and an average price target of $2.5. The IP portfolio is strong with over 190 patents and applications providing potential licensing opportunities in addition to the subset licensed to Medtronic. We are on the sidelines though, looking at the transitory stage at this time for this stock.