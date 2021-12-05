Ca-ssis/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When last reviewing Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), their dividends had been reduced to the barest bones with their once massive yield now at only a low 2.22% and their survival coming down to the wire, as my previous article discussed. Given their precarious situation, this article provides a follow-up analysis of their third quarter of 2021, which has seen the green shoots overshadowed by new Omicron risks.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

After seeing a cash burn throughout the first half of 2021 as the severe downturn for oil tankers weighed heavily, sadly the third quarter saw the cash burn getting worse. This left their operating cash flow at negative $37.6m for the first nine months of 2021, which is down materially from their negative $20.9m during the first half of 2021, thereby burning $16.7m during the third quarter even before capital expenditures and thus worse than the circa $10m per quarter cash burn during the first half. Despite this worsening cash flow performance, there have thankfully been green shoots emerging within their charter rates, as per the commentary from management included below.

"The average time charter equivalent (TCE) for our active fleet during 3Q 2021 came in at $5,800 per day per ship - this was down from 2Q 2021 at $7,800 per day. NAT is through the low point." "During recent months we have secured term contracts with prompt delivery for six months or longer at rates above $20,000/day or more for four of our vessels" - Nordic American Tankers Q3 2021 Results Presentation.

It seems that management feels the worst has now passed, although to be fair, their CEO also thought that charter rates would improve "in weeks rather than months" back in April 2021, which clearly never transpired. Even if their latest call was more accurate, the sudden emergence of the new Omicron Covid-19 strain creates a new and unpredictable risk that could derail any recovery and thus overshadow these green shoots, especially with travel restrictions reimposed in various countries.

Whilst there are several moving parts, the single largest and thus most important one for the oil tanker market is the balance between oil supply and demand. Unlike the oil producers, oil tanker companies are more profitable when the oil market is oversupplied because apart from seeing additional shipping demand, they also see demand to store oil at sea with the market in a state of contango, whereby future prices are higher than present-day prices.

After OPEC heavily-reduced oil production following the history-making crash of early 2020 due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic they have sadly faced the opposite situation, thereby making the new Omicron strain risky with international travel restrictions being reimposed across several countries. Whilst the impact on oil demand has thus far been negligible and OPEC is still maintaining their planned production increases, this could easily change in early 2022 if this new strain impedes economic activity and thus oil demand, thereby extending this already painful, long and severe downturn for oil tanker companies.

Following their cash burn getting worse during the third quarter of 2021, it was odd to see their cash balance remaining at $32m and thus barely changing against its previous level of $34.3m at the end of the second quarter, especially given that their net debt also decreased to $547.7m from $562.7m respectively. This stems from them issuing $31.3m of equity during the third quarter of 2021, which kept their cash balance above the minimum $30m threshold that as subsequently discussed, defines whether they can survive this downturn.

Sadly their negative operating cash flow and earnings essentially render their leverage ratios rather useless with logically invalid negative results, although it has still been rated as high given that their interest coverage was still only 2.59 at the end of 2020 despite their cyclically high earnings. If interested in further details regarding their leverage, please refer to my other previous article because it would be redundant to simply restate the entire analysis when nothing material has changed since publication.

Apart from seeing strong respective current and cash ratios of 1.01 and 0.43 following the third quarter of 2021, their liquidity remains very weak due to the terms buried within their senior secured credit facility. Similar to many forms of debt, it includes various covenants that they must follow if they are to remain in compliance, as per the quote included below.

"The agreement contains covenants that require a minimum liquidity of $30.0 million and a loan-to-vessel value ratio of maximum 70%." - Nordic American Tankers 2020 20-F.

If not having issued the previously mentioned $31.3m of equity during the third quarter of 2021, they would have breached this covenant and thus likely ended up bankrupt, which is a very scary situation. This essentially leaves their survival down to the wire, similar to the end of the second quarter of 2021 with them facing a cash burn and given their cash balance of $32m, this covenant leaves them only a tiny $2m available that can be utilized.

Whilst issuing $31.3m of equity temporarily averted a crisis, this strategy cannot continue forever given their market capitalization is only $285m and thus represents over a 10% dilution in one quarter alone, which if continued would impede the potential upside from any future recovery. Admittedly they also have $29.7m of assets held for sale, which could bridge the gap in the future but this only saves them from issuing equity for approximately one quarter and divesting assets to plug a cash burn is anything but ideal.

Conclusion

Whilst they have narrowly averted a crisis once again, issuing equity and divesting assets cannot last forever and despite seeing green shoots with their recent charter rates, this is largely overshadowed by the new Omicron risks that threaten to extend this downturn even longer. Since their survival is still down to the wire and now heavily influenced by the new and unpredictable Omicron Covid-19 strain, I still believe that only a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Nordic American Tankers' SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.