Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 6 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached over 230 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request since 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and separate articles for ETF/ETNs and monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I offer 10 top models of short and long term value and momentum portfolios that have beaten the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public: Value And Momentum Breakouts For 2021: 10 Models To Beat The S&P 500, Again

Returns from 21 Weeks of Positive Momentum Gauge signals YTD

Momentum Gauge® trading signal: Negative signal ahead of Week 49

(Source: VMBreakouts.com) Red weekly color shows how poorly market momentum and investor enthusiasm sustains through the week when the Momentum Gauges® are negative. This is well documented in my published research.

Historical Performance Measurements

The MDA Breakout minimal buy/hold returns are at +70.5% YTD when trading only in the positive weeks consistent with the positive Momentum Gauges® signals. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week continues at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting frequent multiple 10%+ gainers in a single week.

Longer term many of these selections join the V&M Multibagger list now up to 171 weekly picks with over 100%+ gains, 80 picks over 200%+, 29 picks over 500%+ and 9 picks with over 1,000%+ gains since January 2019 such as:

Enphase Energy (ENPH) +1,469.8%

Celsius Holdings (CELH) +1,241.5%

Intrepid Potash (IPI) +1,056.0%

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) +1008.7%

More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017. A frequency comparison chart is at the end of this article. Readers are cautioned that these are highly volatile stocks that may not be appropriate for achieving your long term investment goals: How to Achieve Optimal Asset Allocation

2021 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are high volatility selections for short-term gains, but with no selections below $2/share, under 100k average daily volume, or less than $100 million market cap. The 2020 MDA Breakout ended the year +73.4% with returns through Week 52. Prior return performance is documented here:

For 2021 the maximal average weekly returns are +10.41% for total 499.9% YTD maximal returns. Using the blind buy/hold approach and not following the Momentum Gauges® is delivering minimal average -0.82% weekly return. The S&P 500 average weekly return is +0.43% YTD.

These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge® signal warnings which increases your risk of declines, but are conducted without interruption for testing and measurement purposes.

Market Momentum Conditions

The Momentum Gauges® closed at Negative 198 and Positive 9 continuing the negative signal from November 17th that activated the ETF inverse bear fund trading to protect from declines: Momentum Gauge Topping Signal: The Second Largest 2021 Negative Signal To Date

An early negative test signal started Thursday, Nov. 11th for advance warning. The early negative test signal is activated after 3 consecutive daily declines on the gauge values. The Momentum Gauges® have correctly called every major market direction change since measurements began. The Russell 2000 Index has declined over -10% from November.

(Source: VMBreakouts.com)

The Weekly Momentum Gauges® based on the broad 7,500+ stocks have been negative for 3 weeks heading into Week 49. Currently the weekly gauges are at the highest negative levels since the Covid correction in February 2020. Like the Daily Momentum Gauges® this smoothed long term chart correlates best with the much broader Russell 2000 index.

(Source: VMBreakouts.com)

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 40 on the gauge.

The Week 49 - 2021 Breakout Stocks For Next Week Are:

The picks consist of 1 Energy, 1 Basic Material and 2 Technology sector stocks. These stocks are released to members in advance every Friday morning near the open. Prior selections may be doing well, but for research purposes I deliberately do not duplicate selections from the prior week. These selections are based on MDA characteristics including strong money flows, positive sentiment, and fundamentals -- but readers are cautioned to follow the Momentum Gauges® for the best results.

Cosan S.A. (CSAN) - Energy / Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Himax Technologies (HIMX) - Technology / Semiconductors

Cosan S.A. - Energy / Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

Price Target: $18/share (See my FAQ #20 on price targets)

(Source: FinViz)

Cosan S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaA-zen Energia, RaA-zen CombustA-veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaA-zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. This segment also engages in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology.

Source: Company resources

(Source: StockRover)

Himax Technologies - Technology / Semiconductors

Price Target: $13/share (See my FAQ #20 on price targets)

(Source: FinViz)

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Source: Company resources

(Source: StockRover)

Top Dow 30 Stocks To Watch For Week 49

First, be sure to follow the Momentum Gauges® when applying the same MDA breakout model parameters to only 30 stocks on the Dow Index. Second, these selections are made without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility typical of mega-cap stocks that may produce good results relative to other Dow 30 stocks. Lastly, the DJIA is in a negative momentum channel from November that may continue lower for any of the 30 stocks in the current downturn.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections in pairs for the last 5 weeks:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection Week (PG) Procter & Gamble +1.63% (WMT) Walmart Inc. -5.10% (AAPL) Apple Inc. +0.80% (MSFT) Microsoft -5.86% (DOW) Dow Inc. -11.64% (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson -3.41% (MCD) McDonald's Corp. -3.03% (INTC) Intel Corp. -3.22% (CAT) Caterpillar -3.04% PG Procter & Gamble +4.82%

If you are looking for a much broader selection of mega-cap breakout stocks beyond just 30 Dow stocks with more detailed analysis and strong returns I would recommend the Growth & Dividend MDA Breakout picks.

These picks are released monthly for long term total return with 21 of 24 portfolios positive from inception. The +17.52% average weighted monthly returns do not include the large dividends above 2%+ for every stock.

The Dow Pick For Next Week Is:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco indicators are all improving with increasing positive investor sentiment and net MFI inflows following strong Q3 earnings November 17th. Institutions are net buyers in the current quarter and share buybacks continue to improve shareholder value with an analyst consensus price target above $62/share.

Background On Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

These documented high frequency gains in less than a week continue into 2020 at rates more than four times higher than the average stock market returns against comparable stocks with a minimum $2/share and $100 million market cap. The enhanced gains from further MDA research in 2020 are both larger and more frequent than in previous years in every category. ~ The 2020 MDA Breakout Report Card

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The 2020 percentages of 208 MDA breakout stocks through 52 weeks of 2020 with 4 stocks selected each week.

MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. Penny stocks well below these minimum levels have been shown to benefit greatly from the model but introduce much more risk and may be distorted by inflows from readers selecting the same micro-cap stocks.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that also include one-year buy/hold value stocks. Remember to follow the Momentum Gauges® in your investing decisions for the best results.

2021 YTD returns for the different portfolio models are shown below:

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS