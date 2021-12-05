deliormanli/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Large-cap pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are often appreciated for their non-cyclical behavior and their reliable and growing dividend. They constitute an integral part of a diversified retirement portfolio with a slant towards dividend growth investing or in a more general sense, income-oriented investing. However, investing in such companies poses several risks as their proper management involves a number of key aspects, such as:

maintaining a diversified portfolio of well-regarded drugs;

ensuring geographic diversification in terms of product sales;

directing sufficient amounts of cash towards R&D, facilitating the development of promising drug candidates;

protecting and maintaining cash flows of established drugs through a diverse set of patents;

maintaining a robust balance sheet that enables growth through the acquisition of other companies with promising pipelines/portfolios;

ensuring the drugs' safety profiles, thus avoiding potentially devastating lawsuits and reputational damage.

The importance of maintaining a diversified drug portfolio alongside a robust balance sheet and a promising pipeline can be demonstrated by reviewing the stock price charts of, e.g., AbbVie (ABBV) and Gilead Sciences (GILD).

The blockbuster monoclonal antibody Humira (adalimumab, AbbVie) was approved for medical use in the U.S. in December 2002 and the company has seen its share price appreciate to roughly $120 in early 2018 as a consequence of the drug's major financial success. The compound, which is used to treat, e.g., rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and Crohn's disease, is already available as a biosimilar in Europe and goes off patent in the U.S. in 2023. In order to outweigh the decline in Humira-related sales, AbbVie merged with Allergan in 2020. Investors apparently did not believe in the merger's potential, did not appreciate AbbVie's pipeline at the time and also disliked the debt-laden balance sheet. The share price reacted accordingly and bottomed at around $65 in mid-2019. Arguably, the announcement of AbbVie discontinuing its rovalpituzumab tesirine (Rova-T) R&D program contributed to the sell-off as well. This very decision emphasizes the risk of acquisitions in the pharma space, as AbbVie purchased Stemcentrx (the company behind Rova-T) for $5.8 billion only a few years earlier. However, as the merger with Allergan appears to play out as expected and AbbVie is able to address its debt load through its substantial free cash flow while still paying a substantial (and growing) dividend, investors shrugged-off their doubts and bid the share price up back to its 2018 high.

GILD's shares were bid-up between 2012 and 2015 to a level of $120 as a consequence of the company's success in the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV) with sofosbuvir (Sovaldi), which was approved for medical use in the U.S. in June 2013. The drug put the company in the position to initiate a dividend in 2015, which has since been raised on an annual basis. However, as Gilead could not diversify its revenue stream away from Sovaldi quick enough, the share price declined to a level of roughly $65 where it has found strong support. Gilead had a very strong balance sheet and it has only been "tainted" by the acquisitions of Forty Seven ($4.9 billion), Immunomedics ($21 billion) and MYR ($1.3 billion) in 2020. The company's share price remains range-bound as the company finds itself in a classic "show-me" situation.

These two digressions are examples of pharmaceutical companies which had to, or still are in the process of navigating portfolio-related concentration risks. In both cases, the balance sheet quality has suffered during the process of diversification, posing a temporary risk not only in terms of share price but - theoretically - also in terms of dividend safety. Investors should always diversify their pharma holdings among several companies since patent cliffs and/or drugs not turning out as expected must always be taken into account.

It is also of importance to diversify in terms of geography. Exemplarily, prescriptions of Humira in the U.S. were responsible for 81% of 2020 sales of the drug (page 36, 2020 10-K). Conversely, U.S. sales of Merck & Co.'s (MRK) cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) accounted for only 58% of total sales of the biologic. Sales of the company's diabetes treatment Januvia/Janumet (sitagliptin) are split roughly 2:1 among international markets and the U.S., respectively. (page 133, 2020 10-K).

In the U.S., prescription drug prices are roughly 2.6 times higher than in other countries, as a study by RAND Corp. found. Arguably, this to the detriment of insurers and individuals seeking treatment but lack the financial capacity. Moreover, the U.S. taxpayer can be seen as directly financing research and development of treatments that are not exclusive to U.S. residents but are made available worldwide, often at a lower cost. Conversely, shareholders reap the fruits of the companies' - mostly exceptional - profitability in the form of capital appreciation and often also dividends. This divergence has resulted in an ongoing discussion as to whether prices of prescription drugs in the U.S. should be negotiable. A West Health/Gallup survey in 2021 found 97% of Democrats and 61% of Republicans support empowering the federal government to negotiate lower prices of brand-name prescription drugs covered by Medicare. On November 2 2021, President Biden announced the prescription drug pricing plan which is expected to reduce the costs of drugs while ensuring a continuation of innovation. Details of the plan will be discussed below but the mere fact of it coming into effect in the near future, likely reducing profitability of U.S.-centric pharma companies, underpins the importance of diversifying among companies with substantial international exposure.

In this article I will discuss the revenue stream of several companies and thereby focus on potential concentration risks in terms of geography and the current top-selling drugs. In addition, concise company-specific valuation are presented, revealing whether any of the companies is currently trading at a discount to fair value. The data is presented in an easily digestible format, allowing for a quick skimming over the respective section in case the reader is interested in a particular company.

The firms discussed in this article are Merck & Co., AbbVie, Amgen (AMGN), Pfizer (PFE), Gilead Sciences, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY, OTCQX:RHHBF). The data presented in the article have been derived from the respective company's 2015 to 2020 annual reports.

Merck & Co.

The company's sales are distributed similarly among the U.S. and international markets, with the latter having remained at a rather constant level of 54% to 56% of total sales. The top-selling compounds of 2020 were:

Keytruda (pembrolizumab), a humanized antibody for the treatment of, e.g., melanoma, lung cancer, and Hodgkin lymphoma, which accounted for 30% of MRK's 2020 sales (i.e., $14.8 billion worldwide)

(pembrolizumab), a humanized antibody for the treatment of, e.g., melanoma, lung cancer, and Hodgkin lymphoma, which accounted for 30% of MRK's 2020 sales (i.e., $14.8 billion worldwide) Januvia/Janumet (sitagliptin and sitagliptin/metformin), for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, which accounted for 11% of MRK's 2020 sales (i.e., $5.3 billion worldwide)

(sitagliptin and sitagliptin/metformin), for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, which accounted for 11% of MRK's 2020 sales (i.e., $5.3 billion worldwide) Gardasil, a vaccine for use in the prevention of certain strains of human papillomavirus, which accounted for 8% of MRK's 2020 sales (i.e., $3.9 billion worldwide)

The company thus currently derives 50% of its revenues from three compounds that are aimed at different indications. This appears reasonable for a large-cap pharmaceutical company with a market capitalization of currently $185 billion and 2020 total sales of $48 billion. Also, when reviewing each compound's U.S.-related sales (Figure 1), MRK appears reasonably diversified. The company's animal health segment is worth mentioning in terms of diversification as well, as it contributed roughly 10% to 2020 total sales. The firm has recently gained attention for its antiviral medication molnupiravir which is used to treat a beginning infection of COVID-19. However, as the efficacy of the drug appears to be lower than initially expected, the stock has given up all of its recent news-related gains and the market is now pricing-in practically zero extra profit due to the COVID-19 treatment.

From a valuation standpoint, MRK is a mixed bag. Morningstar cites a fair value estimate of $94 for this wide moat company, suggesting substantial undervaluation. However, in terms of EV/EBITDA based on forward EBITDA (14.9) and EV/Sales (4.3), the stock appears fairly valued or even slightly overvalued when compared to the median valuation of the investigated peers (12.3 and 4.6, respectively). Arguably, MRK, due to its proper diversification, might deserve to be rated in the top-tier of the list in terms of valuation.

Figure 1: MRK's U.S. sales in percent of worldwide sales and total sales in billions USD (secondary y-axis) (image source - author's own work)

AbbVie

AbbVie is of similar size in terms of market capitalization as Merck (currently $210 billion). However, taking financial debt into account, AbbVie is a much bigger company than Merck, with an enterprise value of roughly $280 billion (Merck, $200 billion). The company's top-selling biologic Humira has already been mentioned in the introduction. Its success has enabled the company to fund a generous dividend that has so far been increased at a rapid pace since its inception in 2013 (i.e., 17% per year on average). AbbVie's dependence on Humira - also in relation to U.S.-based sales - is clearly visible from Figure 2 (red bar). As Humira's U.S. sales are expected to decline in the near future due to the drug's loss-of-exclusivity (LOE), the company diversified by acquiring Allergan on the one hand (see 2020 increase in sales in Figure 2) and by bringing two other drugs to the market, namely Skyrizi (risankizumab) and Rinvoq (upadacitinib). The former is, like Humira, also used to treat psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis, however, other indications are currently being submitted. Another indication where Humira serves patients very well is rheumatoid arthritis. Rinvoq can be seen as a successor of Humira in this field, however, it is not an antibody but an oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor. Both Skyrizi and Rinvoq have been approved for medical use in the U.S. in 2019 and AbbVie is reporting strong sales increase from the two drugs. Of note, AbbVie's share price recently experienced an intermittent weakness after it became known that the FDA has required new and updated warnings on JAK inhibitors after a safety trial on Xeljanz (marketed by Pfizer). Besides Humira (2020 worldwide sales of $19.8 billion), AbbVie's top-selling drugs of 2020 were:

Imbruvica (ibrutinib), a small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor used to treat B cell cancers, which accounted for 12% of ABBV's 2020 sales (i.e., $5.3 billion worldwide)

(ibrutinib), a small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor used to treat B cell cancers, which accounted for 12% of ABBV's 2020 sales (i.e., $5.3 billion worldwide) Mavyret (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir), a combination medication used to treat all six types of hepatitis C, which accounted for 4% of ABBV's 2020 sales (i.e., $1.8 billion worldwide)

In comparison to MRK, ABBV is certainly much less diversified as its revenue stream depends - to a significant extent - on a single drug and the company earns 70% of its sales in the United States. However, besides the current ramp-up of Skyrizi and Rinvoq, also Allergan's products (such as onabotulinumtoxinA, Botox) are expected to grow substantially, thus likely outweighing Humira's declining sales in the near future. The fear of generics eating into Botox' strong margins seems unwarranted due to the compound's brand power.

From a valuation standpoint, ABBV has seen an uptick in share price due to the successful integration of Allergan and the business outlook related to Skyrizi and Rinvoq. It's price-earnings-ratio suggests undervaluation, but it appears prudent to opt for enterprise value (EV) based valuation instead since AbbVie carries a sizable amount of debt. Its EV/EBITDA, based on forward EBITDA, is 12.7 and its EV/Sales multiple is 5.0, which both are slightly higher than the median valuation of the investigated peers (12.3 and 4.6, respectively). Similarly, Morningstar suggests a slight overvaluation with its fair value estimate of $108. AbbVie has been assigned a narrow moat rating from Morningstar mainly due to Humira's biosimilars competition and likely the overall competitiveness in the field of immunology.

Figure 2: ABBV's U.S. sales in percent of worldwide sales and total sales in billions USD (secondary y-axis) (image source - author's own work)

Amgen

The company's sales are predominantly transacted in the United States with only about 27% of 2020 sales coming from international markets. Amgen shares similarities with AbbVie, as its current top seller Enbrel (etanercept, worldwide 2020 sales of $5.0 billion) is, as Humira, a biologic that is acting as a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor that is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, plaque psoriasis and ankylosing spondylitis. Sales of Enbrel are declining as the compound faces competition from, e.g., Humira and related generics. Amgen is expected to experience a double whammy with Enbrel: for one, the compound is approaching its U.S. main LOE between 2023 and 2029. Additionally, the 2023 U.S. LOE of Humira will also weigh on Enbrel's profitability as Amgen will have to adjust the drug's pricing accordingly. In the past, the prices of Humira and Enbrel have been increased at a very similar pace (see page vi of this report).

Amgen appears more diversified in terms of its current portfolio than AbbVie as its top three drugs' sales constitute only 40 % of total sales. Due to the U.S. centric business of Amgen, international sales from the top three drugs accounted for only 5% of total sales. Besides Enbrel, Amgen's other top sellers are:

Prolia (denosumab), a human monoclonal antibody for treatment of osteoporosis and metastases to bone, which accounted for 11% of AMGN's 2020 sales (i.e., $2.8 billion worldwide)

Neulasta, a stimulator of the production of white blood cells which decreases the incidence of infection in patients undergoing chemotherapy, having accounted for 9% of AMGN's 2020 sales (i.e., $2.3 billion worldwide).

Like AbbVie, Amgen currently appears fairly valued to slightly overvalued. Its EV/EBITDA and EV/Sales multiples of 12.9 and 5.5, respectively, are both slightly higher than the median values (12.3 and 4.6) of the investigated peer group. Morningstar's fair value estimate is $200 and the company has been assigned a wide moat rating due to the strong growth from Prolia and its newer drug Evenity (an antibody that is - like Prolia - used for treatment of osteoporosis). Amgen has also been noticed for its strong dividend growth and the payout has been increased by another 10% only very recently. The stock currently yields over 3.8%.

Figure 3: AMGN's U.S. sales in percent of worldwide sales and total sales in billions USD (secondary y-axis) (image source - author's own work)

Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the larger pharmaceutical companies with a market capitalization of currently $310 billion. The company's top line has been stagnating for years (Figure 4) and is - in theory - expected to decline further in 2021 due to the spin-off of its legacy brands business Upjohn, coming into effect in terms of full year P&L as the transaction closed in November 2020. In reality, PFE's 2021 sales are expected to come in significantly higher than in previous years due to the sales from its SARS-CoV2 vaccine. As a matter of fact, PFE reported sales for the three elapsed quarters in 2021 of $57.7 billion which is nothing short of amazing, also in light of the - now missing - contribution of its Upjohn business (2020 revenues of $7.3 billion). For the full year, PFE expects sales of up to $82 billion (!). The materiality of the sales boost due to the vaccine going forward is difficult to estimate but is expected to hold up well into 2022, possibly 2023. In addition to the vaccine, PFE is expected to successfully commercialize its antiviral combination medication Paxlovid (PF-07321332, an orally active 3CL protease inhibitor and ritonavir) for the treatment of COVID-19.

PFE's top-selling products in 2020 were:

Prevnar 13 , a tridecavalent vaccine containing thirteen serotypes of pneumococcus which are conjugated to diphtheria carrier protein, which accounted for 14% of PFE's 2020 sales (i.e., $5.9 billion worldwide)

, a tridecavalent vaccine containing thirteen serotypes of pneumococcus which are conjugated to diphtheria carrier protein, which accounted for 14% of PFE's 2020 sales (i.e., $5.9 billion worldwide) Ibrance (palbociclib), an inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases 4 and 6 (treatment of certain breast cancers), which accounted for 13% of PFE's 2020 sales (i.e., $5.4 billion worldwide)

(palbociclib), an inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases 4 and 6 (treatment of certain breast cancers), which accounted for 13% of PFE's 2020 sales (i.e., $5.4 billion worldwide) Eliquis (apixaban, marketed jointly with Bristol-Myers Squibb), a direct factor Xa inhibitor (treatment/prevention of blood clots and prevention of stroke in people with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation), which accounted for 12% of PFE's 2020 sales (i.e., $4.9 billion worldwide)

Pfizer generates roughly 50% of its sales in the U.S. and its top three selling products contributed less than 40% to its 2020 top line. It is thus fair to suggest that the company is one of the better diversified pharmaceutical companies.

In terms of valuation, PFE is currently overvalued from a relative historic perspective. However, this might be warranted to a certain extent due to the likely lasting impact from its SARS-CoV2 franchise and potential future collaborations with BioNTech (BNTX). In terms of forward-looking EV/EBITDA (9.9) and EV/Sales (4.1), thus taking the vaccine-related profits and sales into account, the company appears undervalued from a peer group perspective. Citing the company's broad biopharma portfolio, Morningstar maintains its wide moat rating for Pfizer but sees the shares overvalued with its fair value estimate of $44. In the context of the vaccine, Morningstar's model accounts for three shots per person and annual boosters for more vulnerable populations (such as adults over 65 and infants). This is in stark contrast to a recent recommendation in the UK, which led to a reduction of the minimum gap for booster shots to three months.

Figure 4: PFE's U.S. sales in percent of worldwide sales and total sales in billions USD (secondary y-axis) (image source - author's own work)

Gilead Sciences

In 2020, investors who did not know Gilead Sciences got introduced to the company due to the successful commercialization of Veklury (remdesivir), which is used for treatment of severe cases of COVID-19. The drug was originally developed to treat infections with HCV and was later investigated as a treatment for Ebola virus disease. Even though the WHO concluded in November 2020 that there is "insufficient evidence to confirm that it [remdesivir] does improve patient-important outcomes" and does currently "suggest against administering remdesivir in addition to usual care", Gilead still beat their own sales estimates by a wide margin. So far in 2021 (Q1 to Q3), the company reported Veklury-related sales of $4.2 billion while in February 2021, the company guided towards $2 to $3 billion in 2021 Veklury-related sales. In 2020, GILD reported Veklury sales of $2.8 billion. Arguably, the antiviral medication can be considered a sizable windfall profit. There are other drugs that are much more important to GILD in the long term. As per the company's fiscal 2020 annual report, the three top-selling drugs were:

Biktarvy , a combination medication for the treatment of HIV infection, which accounted for 30% of GILD's 2020 sales (i.e., $7.3 billion worldwide)

, a combination medication for the treatment of HIV infection, which accounted for 30% of GILD's 2020 sales (i.e., $7.3 billion worldwide) Genvoya , also used to treat HIV infections, which accounted for 14% of GILD's 2020 sales (i.e., $3.3 billion worldwide)

, also used to treat HIV infections, which accounted for 14% of GILD's 2020 sales (i.e., $3.3 billion worldwide) the company's HCV treatments, which accounted for 8% of 2020 sales (i.e., $2.1 billion worldwide)

The company is best known for its successful HCV treatment. Sofosbuvir (sold under the brand Sovaldi, as mentioned in the introduction) is an antiviral medicine that is able to cure 95% of persons with an HCV infection. In 2015, the company was firing on all cylinders, raking in more than $19 billion in revenues from their HCV medications (i.e., almost 60% of total sales). However, since Sovaldi did actually cure the disease and competition intensified, sales declined and in 2020, this segment was only responsible for $2 billion in worldwide sales as mentioned in the introduction. The company currently suffers from a concentration risk due to its significant exposure to HIV treatments. Arguably, this is expected to change as a consequence of the oncology-related acquisitions overseen by the company's new CEO, Daniel O'Day (the former COO of Roche's pharmaceutical division). Gilead's current sales are rather U.S.-centric, as can be seen in Figure 5. It is thus expected to be one of the harder-hit companies if drug negotiation policies start to become effective. In summary, Gilead's future remains opaque (as is reflected in the share price) but the company currently goes to great lengths to diversify its portfolio. Morningstar has a wide moat rating in place for Gilead, citing the company's HIV portfolio and pipeline, as well as the novel oncology drugs.

Likely due to the uncertainties attached to the recent acquisitions, GILD currently trades below the peer group median valuations with forward-looking EV/EBITDA (9.7) and EV/Sales (4.2) multiples. Morningstar currently estimates the shares' fair value at $81.

Figure 5: GILD's U.S. sales in percent of worldwide sales and total sales in billions USD (secondary y-axis) (image source - author's own work)

Eli Lilly & Company

The company is a pharmaceutical giant with a market capitalization of roughly $230 billion. It is one of the better-known companies and has gained increasing attention in 2020 and 2021 due to its COVID-19 antibody treatment (bamlanivimab, LY-CoV555, alone or in combination with etesevimab, LY-CoV016). In late 2020, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for bamlanivimab. LLY's shares performed exceptionally well during 2020 and 2021, having risen from $150 to currently $250. Besides LLY's success related to its COVID-19 antibody treatment, positive news surrounding its Alzheimer's treatment donanemab contributed to the share price appreciation as well.

Besides current endeavors in the field of Alzheimer's disease and COVID-19, LLY can be characterized as a robust large cap pharmaceutical company with a diversified portfolio. Its top three selling drugs of 2020 were:

Trulicity (dulaglutid), a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (treatment of type 2 diabetes), which accounted for 21% of LLY's 2020 sales (i.e., $5.1 billion worldwide)

(dulaglutid), a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (treatment of type 2 diabetes), which accounted for 21% of LLY's 2020 sales (i.e., $5.1 billion worldwide) Humalog , a type of insulin used to treat type 1 or type 2 diabetes, which accounted for 11% of LLY's 2020 sales (i.e., $2.6 billion worldwide)

, a type of insulin used to treat type 1 or type 2 diabetes, which accounted for 11% of LLY's 2020 sales (i.e., $2.6 billion worldwide) Alimta (Pemetrexed), a chemotherapy medication that is often used in combination with carboplatin and pembrolizmab (Keytruda, MRK), which accounted for 9% of LLY's 2020 sales (i.e., $2.3 billion worldwide)

These three drugs represent roughly 40% of LLY's total worldwide sales, which are split 50/50 among the U.S. and international markets. As already mentioned, the company is currently one of the more loved pharma companies on Wall Street, due to its recent success with its COVID-19 antibody treatments, its promising outlook regarding its Alzheimer's medication, due to its robust portfolio (with a sizable exposure to diabetes treatments) and also due to its geographic diversification.

Understandably, Morningstar has a wide moat rating in place for LLY and finds industry-leading valuation multiples justified. Still, Morningstar finds LLY's shares overvalued and assigned a fair value estimate of $215. From a peer group perspective, the shares seem overvalued by a sizable margin (forward looking EV/EBITDA and EV/Sales of 34.6 and 10.0, respectively).

Figure 6: LLY's U.S. sales in percent of worldwide sales and total sales in billions USD (secondary y-axis) (image source - author's own work)

Bristol-Myers Squibb

The company is probably best known for its anticoagulant Eliquis (apixaban), which is used to treat and prevent blood clots and to prevent stroke in patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation. The drug, which was BMY's top seller before the acquisition of Celgene in 2019 ($7.9 billion, i.e., 22% of worldwide sales), is expected to go off-patent in 2026. The company derived 58% of its total sales from only two drugs, Eliquis and Opdivo, in 2019. The latter is a checkpoint inhibitor and thus used as a treatment of, e.g., melanoma, lung cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma, renal cell carcinoma and Hodgkin lymphoma. 2020 sales of Opdivo were $7 billion, roughly split 55/45 among the U.S. and international markets.

As already mentioned, BMY acquired Celgene in 2019, thus diversifying its portfolio and its pipeline. Celgene's Revlimid (lenalidomide, treatment of multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndromes) is BMY's current top-selling drug with annual worldwide sales of roughly $12 billion (i.e., 28% of total sales). Similar to AbbVie, investors shied away from BMY when the Celgene acquisition was announced. The company took on a substantial amount of debt to shoulder the acquisition but has been directing its strong free cash flow towards deleveraging since. Besides Revlimid (which is expected to go off-patent in 2021/2022 but benefits from volume-limiting licenses granted to generics manufacturers), Celgene also brought a strong oncology pipeline (Reblozyl, Abecma, Onureg and Breyanzi) and a promising multiple sclerosis treatment (Zeposia) to the table. Together, these five drugs are expected to deliver peak sales of over $10 billion. As part of the acquisition of Celgene, shareholders received a contingent value right (CVR), which entitled the owner to receive $9 upon FDA approval of three drugs by certain times. As not all drugs were approved in time, the CVR expired - much to the detriment of former Celgene shareholders. The outcome of a lawsuit related to the CVR remains open but in a worst-case scenario, BMY could be required to pay more than $6 billion.

BMY diversified its pipeline further in late 2020 through its acquisition of MyoKardia for $13.1 billion. The company developed Mavacamten, an allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin, used to treat symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. While the drug is not yet authorized for medical use, it is fully expected to be approved rather soon and possibly also for non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, thus broadening the drug's application field.

In summary, the company appears well-diversified as a consequence from its recent and very bold M&A undertakings. The stock has been trading sideways for several years. BMY is currently in a "show me" position, after having completed one very large and a second - still significant - acquisition. The former is characterized by drugs that are approaching LOE and a promising pipeline while the latter involves a not yet authorized drug with great potential.

From a relative valuation perspective, BMY appears undervalued with its forward-looking EV/EBITDA (8.3) and its EV/Sales multiple (3.4) being significantly lower than the peer group median multiples of 12.3 and 4.6, respectively. Morningstar also suggests that BMY is undervalued and assigned a fair value estimate of $68 to the company's shares. Its wide moat rating rests on the strong pipeline, which is expected to offset the firm's major patent losses over the next decade.

Figure 7: BMY's U.S. sales in percent of worldwide sales and total sales in billions USD (secondary y-axis) (image source - author's own work)

Roche Holding

Roche is a large cap Swiss pharmaceutical company. It has been in existence for over 120 years and the founding family still owns more than 50% of the bearer shares (i.e., the pooled voting rights group owning 45% and Maja Oeri owning roughly 5.1%). Novartis (NVS) is a significant owner of the bearer shares but recently announced the sale of its stake (i.e., 53.3 million shares) to Roche, which will retire the shares and thus significantly boost earnings per share. Upon completion of the transaction, Roche regains full strategic flexibility. The company has been growing organically but also through disciplined acquisitions and is renowned for its robust balance sheet and the prudent capital allocation. Even though the repurchase of Novartis' stake will cost Roche $20.7 billion, management still expects to grow the dividend in 2021 - a strong sign of Roche's superior financial position.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Roche reacted swiftly by supplying large-scale, high volume test kits, utilizing its COBAS 6800/8800 testing system which enables the analysis of 8,800 samples per 24 hours.

Overall, Roche is a very well managed pharma company and its stable sales and earnings growth rests on a broadly diversified portfolio. Its top selling drugs of 2020 represented only 23% of total worldwide sales. Roche's U.S. exposure is similar to that of MRK, as can be learned from Figure 8. The top-selling drugs in 2020 were the following monoclonal antibodies:

Avastin (bevacizumab) inhibits angiogenesis and thus hampers tumor growth. It was the first angiogenesis inhibitor available in the U.S. and accounted for 9% of Roche's 2020 sales (i.e., 5 billion Swiss Francs worldwide)

(bevacizumab) inhibits angiogenesis and thus hampers tumor growth. It was the first angiogenesis inhibitor available in the U.S. and accounted for 9% of Roche's 2020 sales (i.e., 5 billion Swiss Francs worldwide) Ocrevus (ocrelizmab) is used to treat multiple sclerosis and has been approved in the U.S. in 2017. It accounted for 7% of Roche's 2020 sales (i.e., 4.3 billion Swiss Francs worldwide).

(ocrelizmab) is used to treat multiple sclerosis and has been approved in the U.S. in 2017. It accounted for 7% of Roche's 2020 sales (i.e., 4.3 billion Swiss Francs worldwide). Perjeta (pertuzumab) is used as a combination treatment with trastuzumab and docetaxel for the treatment of breast cancer. It accounted for 7% of Roche's 2020 sales (i.e., 3.9 billion Swiss Francs).

Morningstar cites Roche's dominant oncology and diagnostics franchises as the main reasons supporting the wide moat rating. The investor service company's fair value estimate of $425 for the non-voting equity securities (and thus also the ADRs and the bearer shares, assuming a fixed spread between non-voting and voting shares) suggests slight undervaluation. From a peer group perspective, the shares appear slightly overvalued but this seems justified due to the superior stance of Roche in terms of diversification and balance sheet quality.

Figure 8: Roche's U.S. sales in percent of worldwide sales and total sales in billions CHF (secondary y-axis) (image source - author's own work)

Expected Impact From The Drug Price Negotiation Initiative

According to the recent statement by the White House, drugs affected by price negotiations will be those that are obtained OTC (via Medicare Pt. D) and those that are administered in a doctor's office (via Medicare Pt. B). Pharma companies are expected to be granted a period of nine years for small molecule drugs and 12 years for biologics until the drugs become eligible for pricing negotiations. I consider this positive news from an investor's point of view as the vast majority of sales are made in those years. In addition, major patent protection is typically lost after a similar number of years and pharma companies are usually forced to reduce their prices due to the incoming competition from generics and biosimilars manufacturers. Also, the regulation is expected to stimulate R&D investments in new cures/therapies (or improved therapies). It remains to be seen as to what kind of improvement qualifies a biologic or a small molecule drug as an entirely new drug that benefits from its own protective time frame. An often-cited "side effect" of such regulations is the reduced amount of money directed towards productive R&D and thus slowed pharmaceutical innovation.

A limited number of drugs will be subject to price negotiations, i.e., up to ten drugs per year until 2023 (with prices taking effect in 2025) and up to 20 drugs per year from thereon.

Price increases will be limited to the rate of inflation. "Unjustifiably" steep price increases should thus be mitigated but it is expected that a high correlation in pricing of similar treatments is becoming the norm (see, e.g., pricing of Humira and Enbrel, page vi of this report). Drug manufacturers that are found to increase prices faster than inflation will owe a tax penalty but its magnitude is still not clear.

Aside from the vague directions that are already known, the plan lacks concrete tools for implementation. Obviously, these measures are expected to have a negative impact on both sales and earnings of pharma companies. Earnings should decline relatively more due to higher R&D outlays. I find it plausible that the "lifetime" of a drug is shortened as manufacturers are likely indirectly incentivized to replace its older drugs by modified versions with slightly improved characteristics (if such were to pass as newly protected drugs).

Quick Investor Takeaway

Roche clearly appears to be optimally diversified both in terms of geography and in terms of its portfolio. Pfizer is also broadly diversified but more U.S.-centric. AbbVie, but also Merck are currently over-reliant on a single drug but this appears to be priced into the stocks accordingly. Amgen, Gilead but also Bristol-Myers Squibb exhibit above-average exposure to the United States. Bristol-Myers is currently in a "show me" situation with most of its recent diversification efforts resting on a promising but still somewhat opaque pipeline.

Especially Pfizer but also Roche and Gilead have shown exceptional adaptability as they were able to supply important tools to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Pfizer is expected to further capitalize on the success related to the mRNA-based vaccine and potential future collaborations with BNTX should not be underestimated.

The market seems to value the investigated firms properly with some notable exceptions. Eli Lilly and Company appears significantly overvalued, even though the company operates a well-diversified portfolio, also in terms of geography. AbbVie might be considered slightly overvalued from a relative perspective, as it is still suffering from concentration risks, operates in a highly competitive field (immunology) and has a still debt-laden balance sheet. Conversely, I find the current uncertainty surrounding BMY's pipelines and the accompanying under-appreciation of the company's shares overblown and suggest they are undervalued. Similarly, Gilead's shares suffer from the same pipeline-related uncertainties and the company appears under-appreciated as is reflected by the share price of $70.

Appendix - Comparative Valuation

The following table is a summary of the valuation multiples and fair value estimates discussed in the article. A green check mark indicates that the respective metric suggests at least 20% relative discount to the peer group median valuation or the absolute valuation (Morningstar fair value). A yellow exclamation mark indicates that the respective metric suggests up to 10% overvaluation and a red X indicates an even more pronounced overvaluation.

Table 1: Comparative valuation of the eight pharma companies under investigation (image source - author's own work)

Thank you for taking the time to read through my article. If you enjoyed the read and are interested in similar content, you can click on "Follow" below to receive alerts in the future. If you have any comments or criticism to share, I am happy to read from you in the comments section below or via private messaging.