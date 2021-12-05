Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

It’s no surprise that defense contractors have been great defensive stocks for many investors’ portfolios over the years. This is due to their business models not being easily replicated by new entrants, and the durable revenue streams they receive from the government, irrespective of the macroeconomic environment.

This includes income favorites, such as Lockheed Martin (LMT) and General Dynamics (GD). In this article, I’m focused on Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) which has durable franchises in its own right. Raytheon’s share price has seen material weakness in recent weeks and is now trading at where it was in the spring of this year. I highlight what makes Raytheon a buy-the-drop opportunity for long-term income and growth, so let’s get started.

RTX Is A Gift For Dividend Growth Investors

Raytheon is a moat-worthy aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It came to its current form via the combination of United Technologies and Raytheon in 2020, and is comprised of four primary business segments, Missiles & Defense, Intelligence & Space, Collins Aerospace Systems, and Pratt & Whitney. In the trailing 12 months, RTX generated over $64 billion in total revenue.

What sets Raytheon apart from its peers is that since merging with United Technologies, it became about even balanced between its commercial and defense lines of business. This compares favorably to peers such as Lockheed and General Dynamics, which are more skewed towards defense. Risks to RTX include potential for weakness in air travel due to COVID and macroeconomic concerns, and a potential for a slowdown in defense spending.

I see these concerns as being mitigated, however, by the omnipresent geopolitical tensions that I don’t see going away anytime soon. This should necessitate elevated defense spending, and this sentiment is echoed by Morningstar in its latest analyst report:

“We expect a flattening, rather than declining, budgetary environment as we think that heightened geopolitical tensions between great powers are likely to buoy spending despite the debt burden. We think that contractors can continue growing despite a slowing macro environment due to sizable backlogs and the national defense strategy’s increased focus on modernization.” – Morningstar

Raytheon is executing on all cylinders, with 10% YoY organic sales growth during the third quarter. This was driven by 7% growth in both the Collins Aerospace and Missile & Defense segments, and by a robust 25% growth in the Pratt & Whitney segment.

Looking forward, I see Raytheon as becoming a more focused enterprise on its key segments, as it continues to divest its non-core businesses. This includes its recent agreement to divest all of its global training and services businesses.

At the same time, management is strengthening its existing businesses, as reflected by its recent acquisition of FlightAware, which is expected to be a significant accelerator for the Collins connected ecosystem strategy, while expanding RTX’s capabilities in the growth areas of aviation network services / modernization, and digital solutions. This also includes the acquisition of Seeker Engineering, a leading provider of advanced Space Electronics Solutions, as management highlighted during the recent conference call:

Seeker strengthens are offerings to solve our customers most complex problems by expanding our space-based capabilities with the integration of Blue Canyon, this also enhances our IRS competitiveness, and reliability of satellite bus hardware, and customized space electronics.

Meanwhile, RTX maintains strong profitability, with a 15.9% EBITDA margin over the trailing 12 months. As seen below, EBITDA margin saw a dramatic rebound since last year, and sits in line with the pre-pandemic range. Management expects to grow its margin as part of its core operating system rollout. Notably, Seeking Alpha gives RTX an A grade for profitability in comparison to sector medians.

RTX maintains a strong A- rated balance sheet, and management has proactively reduced its long-term by $6.96 billion since the end of 2019. This has brought the net debt to EBITDA ratio back into safe range, from 4.7x in 2019 to 2.3x at present. This lends support to RTX’s 2.5% dividend yield, which comes with a safe 48% payout ratio and 28 years of consecutive dividend growth, including the 6.3% dividend hike this year.

Risks to RTX include potential for air travel and supply chain disruptions arising from the Omicron variant. Plus, wage inflation and increased competition from Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) could compress margins in the Collins Aerospace segment.

Having said that, I see the current share price as already having baked in a number of these concerns. As seen below, RTX has fallen by ~10% from the $91-level earlier this month to just $81.11 at present. RTX now carries an RSI score of 34, indicating that it’s approaching oversold territory.

I see value in RTX at the current price with a forward PE of 19.4, considering the moat-worthy enterprise and the impressive 20% annual EPS growth that analysts expect over the next 2 years. Sell side analysts have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $102, implying a potential one-year 29% total return including dividends. As seen below, Seeking Alpha’s Quant has a Very Bullish rating on RTX.

Investor Takeaway

Raytheon Technologies has strong-performing franchises across both commercial and defense segments. It should continue to benefit from omnipresent geopolitical tensions with the expectation of increased spending on U.S. defense spending.

Meanwhile, management is positioning the company for the future with strategic acquisitions and disposition of non-core businesses. I see value in RTX at present for its dividend and robust expected growth profile. RTX is a Strong Buy on the recent drop.