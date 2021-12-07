Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Shell's stock has recovered from its 2020 lows, but lacks a catalyst to go much higher. A number of market forces are putting a lid on the stock in the upper $40's, as government climate mandates, activist investors, renewed pandemic fears, and a lack of focus on their core petroleum business are forcing the company in directions that have no sure outcome.

Source

We think that, in spite of strong financials at present, the company is squandering capital in green energy investments that have no direct pathway to profitability. We further find the opacity in accounting for these capital outlays prevents any thorough review or challenge.

Put simply we find that the notion that wind and hydrogen energy sources will replace petroleum at an equivalent level of profitability, is not founded in reality. If that turns out to be the case, at some point declining revenues from upstream sources will undercut the company's viability and put investor capital at risk.

We are bearish on Shell at the current pri. It's easy to throw money at wind farms and hydrogen and that is just what the company is doing. It's another thing to reap profits from these investments, something for which they have no track record, and shield the relevant financials from investors. In this article we will point out some problem areas we see and suggest investment alternatives.

Shell and the energy transition

Shell (RDS.A), (RDS.B) is making a lot of changes in their approach to their general business plan-providing energy to retail customers. Some of these changes are to remain aligned with their previously announced carbon and climate goals, that hew closely to those put forward in the Paris 1.5 Accord. Others are being forced on them by the courts, governmental agencies, and internally by Activist Investors. The company has a stated goal of being net-carbon neutral by 2050 across its product lines.

Put simply it seems like every Tom, Dick, and Harriet has a better idea about how to run their business than its seasoned executives and thousands of employees. I don't think that's a very good way to do business and is not reminiscent of the company with which I worked so closely.

The company has doubled in share price since last October when it hit $25 per, but has since pulled back to the low $40's. About the same proportionately as its Super Major Peers, ExxonMobil (XOM), and Chevron (CVX). Both of which have their own "interference loads" to bear while delivering returns to investors.

Seeking Alpha/Chart by author

What is noteworthy here is that the entire Super Major group has underperformed substantially the pure play shale drillers, Devon Energy (DVN) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). The only point I'll make here is that the shale drillers are not beset with the same degree of interference from outside actors as the big guys. There is no doubt in investors' minds that when DVN or PXD execs and employees come to work, they have one thing on their minds- drill and produce oil as cheaply as possible to maximize returns to investors.

We'll keep the focus here on Shell. Investors in Shell have a whole plethora of worries about what's occupying Ben Van Beurden's mind, or they should. What is on Ben's mind today?

Is he working to mollify Third Point? To derail all that silliness about splitting the company apart and depriving Shell Renewables and Energy Solutions of its primary source of revenue? Probably. Is he planning the appeal of the Dutch court ruling? Most assuredly. Is he reviewing a new wind farm to invest some of that $9.5 bn he got from ConocoPhillips (COP) for the Delaware basin acreage? Probably, they have a bunch under review. I could go on, but the point is made. Ben probably isn't working on anything that will shore up Shell's primary and currently declining source of revenue, oil and gas. Something that, as an investor present or future tense, you might appreciate him doing.

Shell Upstream report

You can certainly tell from my commentary to this point that I have my doubts, about their path forward. I am convinced that there is no catalyst that will lift the company from its chronic underperformance of the last few years. It should be noted that on and up morning for the oil market while I was writing this article, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) was up over $7 at one point, while Shell rose just $0.77. Both settled lower, but investors preference for PXD was obvious. I bought the dip on PXD as well.

Shell Renewables and Energy Solutions (R&ES)

Shell has made a huge bet about the future of energy and the role it wants to play in the scenario they see evolving. As noted this isn't something that the company just "woke" up one day and decided to do. They were moving in this direction for a number of years, but events in 2021 added a flair of urgency and need for demonstrable progress that had not been present in prior years. It's fair to say that Shell got that good old-fashioned climate "religion" in 2021, and did what companies do when they are looking to make a splash. They reorganized.

The first step was renaming Shell New Energies to Renewables and Energy Solutions-R&ES. Despite a big splash on their website, R&ES is an economic "Black Hole" at present. It's costs and revenues are absorbed in other of their 5 reporting segments (Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals, Corporate according to a formula only they know. It suggests to me these efforts are so nascent that no significant revenues are accruing at present. So what is Shell putting money into these days?

Shell

The chart above is busy, but descriptive. It covers a lot of ground but one obvious takeaway is the Shell wants to be in the electricity retailing business. In a big way. Globally. A pre-Dutch Court article in Reuters notes their planned shift to power trading and green hydrogen, with annual capex allocation approaching $8.0 bn by 2025. Some recent moves they've made in that direction include:

Doggerbank Wind Farm, U.K. Shell has signed an 15-year agreement from this world's biggest offshore wind farm, expected to come online in 2026, for 20% of Phase III's 1.3 GW output. Terms were not disclosed, but perhaps we can take instruction from the escalating costs at a U.S. offshore project. At $10 bn for 180 turbines, roughly 1.0 GW output you can bet on a multi-billion dollar future commitment.

A 51% stake in the Western Star offshore wind farm in Ireland. They don't disclose the terms, but a 2018 Fortune article notes that a 1-GW offshore wind farm costs about $4.0 bn in upfront costs. Things cost more today than in 2018, so let's add $3.0 bn to Shell's investment tally here. It should be noted that Shell likes the idea of selling electricity in Ireland as this is their second deal with co-developer Simply Blue Group a privately held clean energy developer, headquartered in Cork, Ireland. The first was the Emerald Wind Farm, another 1.3 GW project in the Southern Irish sea. So we will keep things consistent and add another $3.0 bn to Shell's electricity capex outlay.

Powershop, Australia will now be part of Shell for a cool $573 mm. Selling power to 185K consumers from wind farms, solar and hydro sources. Not everyone is excited about Shell's arrival. It should be noted these "big money" displays don't always go well. BP tried to buy Woolworth's gas retailing operation and was blocked by Aussie regulators.

Then Shell has signed agreements with Norsk Hydro to explore for green hydrogen opportunities in Europe. Shift a German refinery away from fossil fuels to green hydrogen, biodiesel and jet fuel by 2025. Spend $535 mm in Brazil on renewables-solar in this case. Then it has entered deal to develop a 900 MW solar farm in South Eastern England.

The one legacy fossil fuel project that's been sanctioned recently is the 2.7 TCFe Manatee shallow water gas field in Trinidad. No financial terms are mentioned but there is a lot of existing infrastructure in this area, so we aren't looking at much capex other than placing a jacket for the wells and drilling costs.

And all of that's just since late September! To reemphasize our central point. Shell is taking money generated today from producing and selling fossil fuels and investing it in these low carbon ventures that will not generate a return for years.

When you combine this trend with the trend toward declining oil and gas revenues you can understand why investors might be concerned about the long-term economic viability of the company. In reply Shell CEO, Ben Van Beurden commented-

The needs of Shell customers and the company's efforts to pivot away from fossil fuels would be best achieved by keeping its full range of assets and businesses, noting Shell's legacy oil and gas assets are needed to fund its investments in lower-carbon energy.

Source

Just for a point of reference, when I worked at Shell (as an in-house subcontractor) they had some pretty rigid financial metrics that were applied to capital allocation decisions. A proposed project had to deliver breakeven costs well below the current averages for crude, now at $30 bble. It had to carry an IRR of 20-25%, and return invested capital within seven years. Gas projects could get off the ground at a lower IRR- 15%-18%.

Compare that with the "bottomless pit" approach they have for offshore wind projects. That point needs no further elaboration, so we will move on.

The Prelude debacle

Shell gets a lot of credit for being an able and experienced project manager, and when it's their core business, they are. By comparison, Prelude, an FLNG project, has to be considered a financial and technical disaster by any measure, and a lot of that involves mistakes by Shell. An article from last year notes-

While the Prelude did export LNG at about half its capacity for the second half of 2019, it is now idle. Moored far off the Kimberley coast it is plagued with technical problems, dwindling gas reserves and safety processes condemned by the regulator despite Shell and its partners spending about $US19.3 billion ($A30.0 billion) to the end of 2019. Shell has escaped scrutiny over Prelude's cost by not issuing an estimate when the project was sanctioned or supplying updates during construction. Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden was asked about the cost of Prelude in 2018. "We don't disclose cost on projects, so I'm also not in a position to disclose whether it is any different to what we have previously not disclosed and I don't want to make an exception in this case," van Beurden said.

Source

Well that is certainly opaque, but consistent with the way they are reporting renewables.

Prelude now sits idle after a fire suspended operations last Thursday. Not a great deal of damage was done, but there is an Australian agency investigation underway that will delay things while it is ongoing.

I bring this up at this point in the article to point out, Shell puts out some pretty blithe assumptions about the new horizons they have laid out for their future energy mix. As Prelude has shown, horizons can recede and be very costly to attain.

Refining, Biofuels, and Green Hydrogen

Shell is also stepping back from petroleum refining. Either reducing its downstream footprint through the sale or repurposing of legacy petroleum refineries. In one case it is selling its interest in the 340K BOPD Deerpark refinery to its partner Pemex. It has also sold a 90K BOPD refinery in Alabama.

The shift away from refined petroleum products is a drive and indeed a mandate from the Dutch court to reduce their Scope III emissions. Something that can only be done by selling less gasoline and other crude fractions.

It's probably a smart decision. Production of biofuels qualifies for federal tax credits. Production of petroleum-based gasoline, diesel, and other derivatives just gets you a hard time, as recent events have brought sharply into focus.

What is intriguing is the move to Green Hydrogen. The appeal is obvious. Hydrogen is the perfect fuel with more BTU energy than any other source, except nuclear. When you burn it the waste product is water! Who doesn't like water? Historically, production of hydrogen except as a byproduct of natural gas processing has been hamstrung by a cruel reality. It required more energy input than was received in the form of free hydrogen.

Enter the "free electricity" that comes from the wind. Shell plans to leverage its retail portfolio of retail fueling stations in Europe and the U.S.A. toward green energy. An example of this would be Shell's participation in the NortH2 project in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Here electricity produced from the Shell funded Cross Wind consortium will be used to directly produce the hydrogen for NortH2. An electrolyzer to take this power and use it to produce hydrogen is under FID review for installation in 2023.

I'll summarize this effort as being extremely capital intensive on the front end with no guarantee of any type of return in the near future. This the typical Wimpy-"I'll gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today," green energy approach to capital allocation. Money now, return of capital...perhaps.

In closing, I am skeptical about the mass hydrogen adoption that Shell sees-cars, trucks, shipping, and industrial, and is pouring billions into a bottomless pot toward-remember how costs just seem to escalate on wind projects? You ain't seen nothing yet. Production of hydrogen involves some the same type of technologies that Shell mishandled on Prelude. Who's to say they've gotten better at it?

Hydrogen must be super-cooled to be easily transportable, minus ~250 F at ambient temperatures. Temperatures that are difficult to achieve absent huge energy inputs on Earth. Then it must be stored for use, at these unearthly low temperatures I might add. Which requires more energy. That's a problem all its own, but there is one perhaps more basic-storing the stuff. Hydrogen, the most abundant element in the Universe is difficult to store.

It might be interesting to note that the U.S. Department of Energy-DOE, has a research project underway to... wait for it... wait for it... it will be worthwhile, I promise, ...ok here it is... come up with novel ways to store hydrogen. You can't make this stuff up (does it seem like I say that a lot?). The storage technology that Shell needs installed for these applications to be realized is not on the shelf, and is the subject of "blue-sky" federal research. I will leave that comment for you to digest without further elaboration.

One of the problems that require novel storage solutions is the corrosion potential of hydrogen. The mobility of the hydrogen ion into metals, weakening them toward failure is widely understood and dealt with on a regular basis, certainly in the oil industry. This is something that is not being discussed, and presents a challenged under highly controlled circumstances. Circumstances that you do not find in passenger vehicles, or buses.

And if hydrogen is not properly stored or escapes confinement the results can be pretty dramatic. Again, I will stop there and summarize. Shell is pouring billions into a wind and hydrogen economy that does not yet exist and requires substantial technical innovation for it to become a reality on the mass scale they envision. I ain't buying it.

As an investor in Shell, you are footing the bill for this trip down the rabbit hole. That is your money they are spending, and they won't even tell you how much, or when you will see a return on these investments.

Exiting U.S. Shale and other petroleum errata

Shell was under-exploiting its Permian acreage. ConocoPhillips with 700K acres prior to plucking Shell's 225K acres off the market, was making 445K BOEPD, or 1.507 bbls per acre per day. Shell on the other hand was producing about 175K BOEPD from 225K acres, or 1.28 BOEPD per acre. COP sees substantial room for improvement. I discussed how this might happen in an article last month.

Scale matters as we have discussed, and Shell needed to get bigger, or get out. To satisfy climate goals and the direction toward which they wanted to allocate capital, they sold. This was an asset that 8-months prior the company had declared a "core asset." A fairly quick turnaround shall we say the least.

It is difficult to say if Shell balanced their books in this sale as the acreage was acquired piecemeal over the last decade. We will know when they do or don't take an asset write-down charge. They didn't for Q-3, so perhaps that's it.

At the very least this is going to contribute to a further decline in revenues from upstream sources. Sources which as we have noted they are relying upon to fund their wind farm dreams.

As a side note, this week Shell walked away from the North Sea Cambo project, bowing to environmentalist opposition and marking perhaps the first time this has happened in the North Sea. They put a brave face on it saying the deepwater project hadn't "penciled out correctly." Cambo may still go ahead as per the majority partner Siccar Point Energy commented-

Jonathan Roger, chief executive of Siccar, said: "Whilst we are disappointed at Shell's change of position, we remain confident about the qualities of a project that will not only create over 1,000 direct jobs as well as thousands more in the supply chain, but also help ease the UK's transition to a low carbon future through responsibly produced domestic oil instead of becoming even more dependent on imports with a relatively higher carbon intensity."

The Guardian

One thing we know for sure. Shell will get, and wants, no part of the 170K BOPD, 800 mm bbl asset that could have come online as early as 2025.

Your takeaway

Shell is getting a mix of favorable articles and neutral articles at present. I don't recall any that were outright bearish. I am always looking for catalysts that will propel the stock higher if market trends continue, and I don't see one for Shell. What is the catalyst that will drive price appreciation or increased income? It is only the increase in oil and gas prices so far this year that has improved the price of the stock to this point. For the short run we seemed to have plateaued in this regard. What's left?

Mainly for Shell I see increasing capital outlays against stagnant at best, and most probably declining revenues from legacy sources. From time to time revenues will tick up from the asset sales that are sure to come as Shell decarbonizes their portfolio. But, as with the $9.5 bn they got from ConocoPhillips, that money will likely go toward more green energy investments.

Seeking Alpha

And that is where we will leave it. What is the catalyst for growth? As I have documented, the company is diverting upstream earnings-$5.8 bn as reported in Q-3, 2021 to green energy objectives that will bear no fruit for a half a decade at the very best. This is their strategy? How does it payout for investors?

Normally I would take Shell's capitalization $165 bn plus their long-term debt $65 bn, less cash-$38 bn to get an Enterprise Value ~$192 bn and divide by the annualized EBITDA-$40 bn, to give an indication of the company's investibility. On a sheer snapshot basis, Shell's is pretty good, ~5X.

I don't think that tells the story in the case of Shell though. Without investment their upstream revenues are going to decline, which is going to hit EBITDA. When black hole economics are driving the bus, how do you make rational decisions?

Easy, you buy Devon Energy, Pioneer Natural Resources, or any of a couple of dozen companies I've written up in the past few months. Both of these companies have a strong macro underpinning, and don't have the baggage that an investment in Shell brings. They also are rewarding investors with industry leading payouts and stock repurchases that will improve future returns. For a more detailed analysis I would refer you my recent articles on these companies.

"Pioneer Natural Resources: I don't normally buy $175 stocks..."

"Occidental Petroleum and Devon Energy: Widows And Orphans Stocks"