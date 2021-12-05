CreativaStudio/E+ via Getty Images

In our previous article on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) in January 2021 we suggested to Steer Clear Of Airbnb And Add Booking On Weakness. As the global pandemic continued its course in 2021, both shares underperformed S&P 500, Booking Holdings more so than Airbnb. Now with the new Omicron variant posing renewed threat to the global economy, both shares suffered 20% price drop since their highs after announcing Q3 2021 results.

In this article, we look at companies' development in the past year and suggest an estimated fair share value for both stocks.

Airbnb's Business Model and Quarterly Results

Airbnb connects hosts and guests on their platform, while collecting a service fee (take rate) between 17% (split between a guest (14%) and a host (3%)) and up to 20% in some cases. This is roughly comparable to Uber (UBER) collecting 25% in fees or Booking.com collecting on average 15% in commission rate.

However, in the first quarters following the IPO, this model did not find reflection in Airbnb's quarterly numbers. In fact company's revenues in Q1-Q2 2021 amounted only to 9%-10% of company's gross booking's value (GBV) for the respective quarter.

When asked about it during the Q2 earnings call, David Stephenson (Airbnb's CFO) stated that time-adjusted the take rate is approximately 15% and has been very stable. This was supported by Q3 company's results, where revenues jumped to 19% of GBV. We use company's guidance and expect the take rate to remain around 15% going forward. There were a lot of questions from equity analysts in the last earnings calls regarding the increase in the take rate and Brian Chesky was confident that Airbnb has a number of ways to do that. However, for now we keep out 15% take rate assumption, which is already higher than the historical average.

Airbnb's annual revenues are expected to reach up to $6b in 2021 (up 76% y-o-y) in comparison to almost $11b (up 60% y-o-y) for Booking Holdings. Both companies had a very successful third quarter 2021, as the world travel picked up and restrictions and lockdown measures were reduced.

In terms of EBIT, Booking Holdings delivered better results in Q3 2021 than Airbnb, or 43% in EBIT margin compared to 38% for Airbnb. As for the EPS, ABNB is still expected to deliver negative EPS (-$0.62) in 2021, whereas BKNG's EPS are estimated at $43.7.

ABNB cleaned up the house and is set for future growth

Airbnb's management used 2020 and 2021 to clean up its cost structure and balance sheet, which is positive for the future cash flows and respectively for the investors getting into the company right now.

Balance Sheet: Airbnb has repaid 2bn in debt and paying $200m penalty on prepayment and took out $2bn in convertible notes with 0.2% effective interest rate, replacing prior expensive debt (more on that below).

Income Statement: In 9M 2021, Airbnb invested $1.1b or quarter of its revenues in product development, launching two major upgrades to the booking system and experience in May and November 2021. We expect Airbnb to continue investing in its product and customer experience by the way of R&D expenses or acquisitions.

Operating expenses: The company exercised some austerity when it comes to other operating expenses, laying off 25% of its workforce in 2020 increasing its marketing spend only in the past two quarters.

Managing expectations for Q4 2021

After a stellar performance in Q3, Airbnb's management tried to manage investor's expectations for Q4 2021 (from Q3 Shareholder letter):

As a reminder, seasonal trends impact our business. Q3 is typically our largest quarter due to the summer travel peak, impacting our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA and Q4 is typically a smaller quarter in terms of both bookings and check-ins, and therefore revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.

Company's guidance for Q4 revenue is between $1.39 billion and $1.48 billion, and the market expects ABNB to deliver $0.03 in EPS in Q4 2021. The guidance included the hopes of U.S. opening its borders to European travelers on Nov 8th, strong Thanksgiving bookings and did not account for the emergence of Omicron variant. Analysts' estimates for ABNB's Q4 revenues are at $1.46b, however, should Omicron pose a decreased threat to travel, those will be reduced downwards.

DCF Valuation - ABNB Model Update

Revenues: After a strong recovery in 2021 ($6bn, 76% y-o-y growth), we expect ABNB's revenues to grow 22% to $7.3b in 2022. It's higher than our previous estimate of $6.5b in 2022. On average, we assumed the revenues will grow 20% in the next six years and will reach $24b by 2031, which is only slightly higher than our previous estimate.

EBIT: One major change in our DCF model is EBIT margin assumption. In the previous model we expected Airbnb to reach its long-term EBIT margin of 21% only by the end of the evaluation period. However, based on the strong company's results (EBIT margin was 38% in Q3 2021), we raise our long-term profitability expectation to 35% and estimate that Airbnb will gradually reach this target by the end of year five.

WACC: We kept WACC at 6.5%, which we used in January 2021 as well as 2% terminal growth rate.

As a result, we come up with the equity value of $100bn and after adjusted for the stock options - with an estimated fair value per share of $146, which offers about 11% downside to the current share price.

However, should you have a lower return requirement of WACC say 6%, it would result in fair value per share of $167, roughly equal to the current share price.

DCF Valuation - BKNG Model Update

For our assumptions for Booking Holdings DCF model please refer to our previous article. The company has been performing in line with our expectations and adjusting for the time value for money, we increase our target price to $2400/share, which suggests 14% upside to the current share price.

Reasons to Invest in Airbnb

Positive operating leverage once travel resumes. As we saw in Q3 2021, revenues growth of 67% (or $900m) compared to Q2 21, while keeping operating expenses relatively stable at $1.1b, generated $900m more in EBIT in Q3 than in Q2.

Long-term stay advantage - Long-term stays of 28 days or more are Airbnb's fastest-growing trip category accounting for 20% of total nights booked in Q3 21. Airbnb has made a conscious effort in expending this product category, realizing a change in consumer demand and lifestyle in the midst of COVID-19. Airbnb is well-positioned to become a go-to platform for long-term stays in contrast to Booking.com. This will allow company to significantly increase its average ticket size while saving on transaction costs.

Strong Balance Sheet: As of September 20th 2021, Airbnb had $7.9b of cash and $2b of debt in a form of convertible notes. In March 2021, Airbnb issued $2b in convertible senior notes with an effective interest rate of 0.2% replacing $2b in prior debt with the effective interest rate of 9.5% and 15.1%. The notes can be converted in 2026 at a conversion price of $288.64 per share. As a result, Airbnb's interest expenses dropped to a virtually insignificant level going forward.

Risks of Investing in Airbnb

Omicron variant poses a renewed threat to the travel and hospitality industry. The markets are currently in turmoil trying to access the threat from the new COVID-19 variant - Omicron. Should it become the next global wave, triggering renewed closure of borders and lockdowns for an extended period of time, Airbnb's bookings and revenues will suffer from decreased mobility.

Growing competition - in addition to traditional competition from other hospitality platforms such as Booking.com or Expedia, new players emerge and grow, such as Vacasa (VCSA), a vacation rental platform with projected $750m in revenues in 2021. Airbnb might have invented the market of offering your home to strangers, however, once hosts become familiar with the concept, they can start shopping around for better conditions (e.g. lower take rate) and switch to different platforms.

Local and tax regulations - Short-term rental is prohibited or limited in a number of cities worldwide including such U.S. cities as New York, Las Vegas, San Francisco etc. Host will have to pay penalties if they violate their city ordinances. This will limit the supply of Airbnb accommodation on the most lucrative markets with the highest ADR as well as put a cap on company's long-term growth prospects. In addition to that, Airbnb is currently involved in a number of legal proceedings, which may result in fines and penalties in the future as well as tax investigations by IRS with potential charge of over $1bn for 2013.

Shareholder dilution via stock options - Airbnb spends about $200m per quarter in stock-based compensation. As of September 30th, 2021 stock options outstanding were valued at about $4.2b. Should they be exercised, the existing shareholders will be diluted as the number of shares outstanding increases. The effect of these options is currently not included in the total number of shares outstanding (682m) and is something to keep in mind.

Relative Valuation: Airbnb vs. Booking.com

Despite being only half of its size, ABNB's market cap of $108b currently surpasses that of BKNG ($81b). Even in ten-years time we still expect Airbnb's revenues and EBIT to lag behind those of Booking Holdings, therefore, it's hard to justify why Airbnb should have a higher market cap right now than Booking.com.

Airbnb is expected to generate $11 in EPS in 2031, resulting in 2031 P/E ratio of 15x, while BKNG is expected to generate $345 in EPS in 2031 or 6x 2031 P/E. Therefore, we believe BKNG makes a better investment right now, as ABNB shares remain slightly overvalued.

Conclusion

As the market is digesting recent Omicron news, it might be a good time to pick up some travel and hospitality stocks such as ABNB and BKNG. Despite more than doubling our target price for ABNB, on the back of strong profitability in 2021, we still believe that BKNG presents a better investment opportunity.