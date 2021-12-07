2 Super Dividend Bargains You Need In Your Retirement Portfolio

Sally Anscombe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly

The big Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday, and Can't Forget the Other Guy Sunday sales have all passed and we're fast approaching the Christmas and holiday sales. It seems once November hits, nothing is the "full price" in stores anymore. The prices and percent offs may change here or there, but rarely do you have to buy something at full price as the year comes to a close.

This may be the closest we get to "deflation" all year. With inflation driving up prices, sales are only really reducing them to 2020 levels, and sometimes not even that much. 2022 sales are likely only to reduce the impact of that year's inflation - sorry to Mr. Scrooge for spoiling your coupon clipping joy for a moment.

The wonderful sales mean if you don't need a big-ticket item, holding off until this time of year is often wise. Yet, it doesn't help so much if the prices were raised in September and October. For example, back in February, I bought a new washer and dryer for $750/each. The "Black Friday" special price? $900/each. This year, those who bought early got many big-ticket items cheaper.

The moral of the story? Sometimes when you hold out for a "better deal", you end up paying more. Sure, I could have waited. My old washer and dryer were working fine, the boss just said they weren't the right color to match our new floor. Waiting for a bigger "sale" would have cost me an extra $300 even though the percentage discount was bigger!

Looking to the market, we're seeing bargains and deals all over the place as the year comes to a close. Investors are locking in their tax-loss selling, Omicron is coming to end the world, and the Federal Reserve is stirring the pot. This means smart income investors are wisely locking in excellent yields to produce superior income for 2022. Buying as the market provides discounts on quality income investments.

Still, I always see people who are waiting for the "bigger" sale. One thing is certain, we will see a bigger percentage pullback someday. Eventually, the markets will sell off 30%+ again. But looking at the percentage is only one side of the equation. How much will the market go up before it falls? Often, investors hold out for the huge sale, only to find that the market has gone up so much in the meantime that they are buying at a higher price even after the sell-off!

This is why I love to focus on the income in my portfolio, just like I focus on keeping my wife happy in life. When income goes on sale, I buy it. Even if someday down the road it might get cheaper, when that time comes, I will have cash being deposited into my account that I can redirect to buy more. When my wife wants a washer and dryer with a matching color, I'm going to buy at the first sale I see, even if it isn't the largest percentage. Worst case scenario? Collecting income and having a happy wife are two things in life that have a very significant intangible value. For both, sooner is always better than later!

Today, I can help you scope out some picks that will produce income for you right now. I'll leave it up to you to keep your significant other happy!

Pick #1: AGNC - Yield 9.4%

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is an "agency" mREIT. It invests in MBS (mortgage-backed securities) which come with a principal guarantee - if a borrower defaults the agency (Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac) will buy back the mortgage at par value. AGNC offers an enormous yield of 9.4% and it is a monthly-pay stock.

We have discussed before how AGNC's earnings are a result of the yield it earns on MBS, minus the cost of borrowing. Key to AGNC, the Federal Funds Rate has remained at 0%. The cost of debt for AGNC is strongly correlated with the Fed Funds rate and has been near 0% throughout 2021. AGNC actually averaged a cost of funds of -0.03% in Q3.

The bottom line is that this has led to very stable earnings that are materially higher than we saw pre-COVID.

- Source: AGNC Q3 Presentation

AGNC is generating 30% higher earnings per share, yet its share price is lower. We love when we can buy something that is doing better at a lower price!

Despite the volatility in the Treasury markets, AGNC managed to navigate COVID with book value remaining roughly the same. Down roughly $0.14 from two years ago (only $0.08 as of AGNC's latest update) and has paid out over $3 in dividends!

- Source: AGNC Q3 Presentation

This is why we don't panic when AGNC's book value swings a bit. AGNC utilizes hedges to protect its cash flow, which lose value if interest rates move down. However, book value rebuilds as interest rates either move back up or as higher earnings drive it up.

Some investors love to chase their tails, trying to outsmart the market and chase the changes in book value. Some are very good at it and pick up some capital gains here and there. Many only think they are good at it and go through a lot of effort for suboptimal returns. We prefer a different approach: Buy, collect dividends, buy more on the downswings, and collect even more dividends.

Right now, AGNC is trading below its most recently reported book value ($16.47 as of Oct. 31), it is earning 30% more and is likely to continue seeing cash flow at these levels for the foreseeable future, and its share price is close to 2021 lows.

We understand that sometimes book value, and the share price, will swing and that is ok. Today, even more sellers are realizing tax losses, providing an even steeper dip than the movement in book value justifies. It will come back, and in the meantime, we are getting paid every single month! Take advantage of these low prices to build your monthly income more!

Pick #2: HQH - Yield 8.8%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) has seen its share price dip to the lowest since June. In large part, this was driven by Moderna (MRNA), which is HQH's largest single position, which saw its share price fall in response to earnings and news of Pfizer's (PFE) COVID pill.

On Friday, thanks to Omicron, MRNA shot up over 20% while HQH was up a modest 0.75%. HQH is now trading at a discount to NAV, providing a buying opportunity.

The healthcare sector continues to have strong secular tailwinds. As the population ages, demand for medication and medical services will continue to grow. This is a sector we want exposure to for the next several years. That prices are likely to climb with any news of COVID variants is a bonus.

HQH's primary exposure is to biotech and pharmaceuticals.

- Source: Tekla

HQH includes heavy-hitters like Moderna (MRNA), Gilead (GILD), and Amgen (AMGN) in its portfolio.

HQH is a CEF that has withstood the test of time, returning over 3,000% since 1987, an average annual return of 10.5%.

HQH has a variable dividend policy, paying out 2% of NAV each quarter. As HQH's NAV increases, the dividend increases as well. This ensures that the fund is always able to cover its dividend, while also reassuring investors that they are always getting their "fair share". When you can snag some shares below NAV, you are investing at a yield over 8%!

HQH's proven history, exposure to the healthcare sector, and variable dividend policy make it a winner to buy and hold.

- Source: Dreamstime

Conclusion

These two picks will produce excellent income here and now. With high levels of inflation, attractive high-yield securities are seeing more interest from investors craving a positive inflation-adjusted total return. Furthermore, with the recent selling pressures, these picks will be prime candidates for strong re-buying interest when the tax-loss selling waiting period ends - 31 days after the selling starts.

You'd be silly to not harvest crops when they are ready to be harvested. Likewise, while others pack on their losses to reduce their tax bill or sell in a panic because of the next virus strain, take advantage of the discount while it is there. It's time you buy their sales to pad your income for 2022. Many of these opportunities last for a short time and bargains like this are ripe for the buying, if only we were to look for them like High Dividend Opportunities does for our members.

Retirement is a time to enjoy the good life. I ask you, why not get the income to pay for that good life when it's on a holiday sale? If we can take the time to note great opportunities to maximize our investment income returns, it is wise and prudent to do so.