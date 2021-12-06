Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: December 12-20, 2021

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

This article series provides a summary of upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing dividend growth stocks with dividend streaks of at least five years.

The ex-dividend date of stocks is usually set one business day before the record date, the cut-off date for determining which shareholders will receive the next dividend payment. If you buy a stock on its ex-dividend date or after, you will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend. If you buy the stock before the ex-dividend date, you will receive the dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period (on a trailing 12-month basis). Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (3.Dec) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Ex-Div Date: 12/07 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 12/06) Ameren Corporation (AEE) 8 $85.03 2.59% 5.0% 0.55 12/31 First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 11 $74.98 2.72% 11.2% 0.51 12/15 Ex-Div Date: 12/08 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 12/07) Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 26 $128.03 1.52% 12.0% 0.615 12/30 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) 7 $45.71 5.86% 11.1% 0.67 12/23 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) 30 $28.12 3.09% 2.5% 0.218 01/01 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) 9 $21.36 5.24% 4.3% 0.28 01/13 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 10 $63.45 3.22% 4.5% 0.51 12/31 Triton International Limited (TRTN) 5 $57.21 4.54% 38.3% 0.65 12/23 Ex-Div Date: 12/09 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 12/08) Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 46 $229.89 1.81% 11.9% 1.04 01/01 Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 20 $34.35 3.03% 3.0% 0.26 12/27 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 49 $244.12 1.43% 4.7% 0.87 12/31 CME Group Inc. (CME) 11 $225.26 1.60% 9.1% 0.9 12/28 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 9 $23.14 2.25% 10.8% 0.13 12/24 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 7 $110.87 1.58% 20.1% 0.438 12/29 First Horizon Corporation (FHN) 10 $16.01 3.75% 17.3% 0.15 01/03 Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 6 $18.04 3.10% 24.0% 0.14 12/31 Genpact Limited (G) 5 $49.15 0.87% 0.0% 0.108 12/22 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) 6 $15.17 3.16% 23.8% 0.12 01/07 Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) 10 $116.66 2.40% 13.9% 0.7 01/01 PPL Corporation (PPL) 22 $28.66 5.79% 1.8% 0.415 01/03 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) 22 $23.90 5.06% 2.8% 0.31 12/29 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 11 $24.07 3.32% 6.3% 0.2 12/30 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 19 $149.16 2.36% 6.2% 0.88 12/31 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 8 $15.50 3.81% 7.1% 0.15 12/20 UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 29 $102.15 1.45% 6.3% 0.37 01/03 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 48 $137.51 1.60% 1.9% 0.55 01/03 WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 11 $33.59 3.93% 6.6% 0.33 01/03 Ex-Div Date: 12/10 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 12/09) Independence Holding Company (IHC) 8 $56.63 0.78% 37.4% 0.22 12/28 ITT Inc. (ITT) 9 $95.76 0.92% 11.1% 0.22 12/30 Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) 5 $16.77 0.95% 32.0% 0.04 12/27 Ex-Div Date: 12/13 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 12/10) Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 18 $105.87 2.64% 19.9% 0.7 01/04 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 29 $220.83 0.92% 6.5% 0.51 01/18 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 8 $154.66 1.63% 8.3% 0.63 12/31 Ex-Div Date: 12/14 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 12/13) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 10 $121.25 2.90% 29.6% 0.88 12/31 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM.A) 10 $121.50 2.90% 29.6% 0.88 12/31 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 14 $170.67 1.50% 14.0% 0.64 01/05 BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) (Cadence Bank (CADE)) 9 $29.24 2.74% 12.6% 0.2 01/03 Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 29 $71.64 2.40% 6.2% 0.43 01/10 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) 8 $184.86 3.18% 8.5% 1.47 12/31 C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 11 $51.65 3.10% 4.0% 0.4 01/01 Comerica Incorporated (CMA) 12 $81.91 3.32% 25.6% 0.68 01/01 ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) 10 $25.50 3.92% 8.1% 0.25 12/31 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 18 $131.90 1.46% 9.2% 0.48 01/05 Capital Southwest (CSWC) 6 $26.82 7.01% 51.9% 0.47 12/31 Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 41 $42.51 3.76% 4.5% 0.4 01/01 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 9 $521.77 0.72% 20.0% 0.94 12/30 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 7 $47.20 1.69% 14.0% 0.2 12/31 Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 12 $107.76 2.82% 8.5% 0.76 01/07 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 12 $201.48 2.48% 8.7% 1.25 12/31 GATX Corporation (GATX) 11 $100.81 1.98% 4.6% 0.5 12/31 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 6 $69.56 4.08% 9.3% 0.71 12/30 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) 11 $155.68 0.62% 7.0% 0.24 12/31 Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) 10 $24.18 2.48% 27.8% 0.15 01/01 Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) 11 $47.09 5.25% 5.0% 0.619 01/06 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 50 $41.73 4.03% 4.4% 0.42 01/14 Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 7 $661.47 0.91% 35.1% 1.5 01/05 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 11 $73.34 3.76% 7.2% 0.69 01/07 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 10 $248.00 1.15% 11.6% 0.79 01/14 NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 8 $330.07 2.54% 4.0% 2.1 01/03 New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 26 $38.44 3.77% 6.9% 0.363 01/03 NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 17 $55.70 4.45% 4.4% 0.62 12/31 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 6 $77.43 1.96% 10.6% 0.38 12/30 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 23 $71.77 2.90% 10.3% 0.52 01/03 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 26 $162.02 0.89% 3.1% 0.36 12/31 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 6 $47.61 1.01% 18.6% 0.12 01/14 Service Corporation International (SCI) 11 $68.00 1.35% 11.5% 0.23 12/31 Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 10 $29.81 2.42% 8.4% 0.18 01/04 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 6 $69.95 0.89% 4.7% 0.311 01/18 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 7 $26.15 2.75% 12.7% 0.18 12/31 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 47 $18.12 3.86% 3.5% 0.175 12/30 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 11 $77.25 1.76% 16.5% 0.34 01/05 United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 7 $34.56 2.31% 22.1% 0.2 01/05 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 36 $57.40 4.91% 1.5% 0.705 12/30 Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 11 $112.45 1.01% 1.9% 2 12/29 Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 11 $49.43 2.27% 6.6% 0.28 12/29 Ex-Div Date: 12/15 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 12/14) Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 61 $115.88 2.17% 5.6% 0.63 01/14 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 12 $167.28 1.98% 3.2% 0.83 01/18 First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) 5 $40.44 2.57% 4.0% 0.26 12/30 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 11 $50.61 1.19% 10.5% 0.15 01/03 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 5 $17.71 1.67% 22.4% 0.025 12/30 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 12 $37.61 3.30% 3.3% 0.31 12/31 Mercury General Corporation (MCY) 34 $51.31 4.95% 0.4% 0.635 12/30 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 12 $44.05 3.45% 13.8% 0.38 12/23 Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 9 $71.77 3.48% 3.7% 0.625 01/05 Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 7 $45.34 2.91% 22.4% 0.33 01/03 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 35 $195.60 2.21% 14.1% 1.08 12/30 Ex-Div Date: 12/16 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 12/15) Air Lease Corporation (AL) 9 $40.90 1.81% 26.2% 0.185 01/05 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 27 $251.47 0.62% 5.2% 0.39 01/03 Avient Corporation (AVNT) 11 $56.01 1.70% 12.1% 0.238 01/07 Chubb Limited (CB) 28 $181.46 1.76% 3.1% 0.8 01/07 Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 11 $31.83 3.39% 6.0% 0.27 01/03 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 10 $49.52 3.55% 12.0% 0.44 12/31 First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 9 $25.85 1.86% 6.8% 0.12 12/31 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) 11 $14.94 4.15% 16.5% 0.155 01/03 The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 8 $20.70 1.93% 11.4% 0.1 12/30 Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 13 $47.56 1.83% 1.2% 0.218 12/30 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 8 $130.19 1.01% 14.4% 0.33 12/31 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 23 $52.30 2.36% 8.3% 0.308 01/21 Renasant Corporation (RNST) 5 $37.12 2.37% 4.7% 0.22 01/01 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 9 $42.75 2.34% 10.1% 0.25 12/31 Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 8 $25.28 1.42% 17.1% 0.1 12/31 Ex-Div Date: 12/17 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 12/16) Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) 6 $10.18 3.54% 9.9% 0.09 01/14 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 12 $61.09 1.83% 9.5% 0.28 12/31 Ex-Div Date: 12/20 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 12/17) Amphenol Corporation (APH) 10 $81.67 0.98% 15.7% 0.2 01/12 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 8 $69.04 4.06% 5.6% 0.7 01/11 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 9 $56.10 3.78% 29.5% 0.53 01/05

High-Quality Candidates

We use DVK Quality Snapshots to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. This elegant and effective system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

By assigning quality scores to all Dividend Radar stocks with upcoming ex-dates, we could screen the highest-quality candidates. The shortlist below are stocks with quality scores of 23 or higher.

We present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience:

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar and using DVK Quality Snapshots.

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range. Only WMT is trading in the fair value range, while MRK is trading at a discounted valuation below the fair value range. The other stocks are trading premium valuations.

For TTR, Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year totals, adding the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. In the summary table, we highlight 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange, and each 1-year TRRs that exceeds the 3-year TTR, in green (indicating stronger recent performance).

Only three of this week's stocks have 3-year TTRs of at least 10%, ADP, WMT, and ECL. As for stronger recent performances, ADP and CME have higher 1-year TTRs than 3-year TTRs.

We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher.

MRK is the only shortlist stock offering a yield above 2.5%, and only ADP has a double-digit percentage 5-year dividend growth rate.

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.

We've highlighted every stock on this shortlist except for ECL, so let's look at this Dividend Champion today.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, ECL provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. ECL’s cleaning and sanitizing products, pest elimination services, and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in various sectors, including food service, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, retail, textile care, and commercial facilities management.

ECL is rated Excellent (quality score 23-24):

The stock yields only 0.92% at $220.83 per share and has a decent 5-year DGR of 6.5%. Over the past 10 years, ECL has essentially matched the performance of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

ECL delivered total returns of 342% versus SPY's 341%.

If we extend the time frame of comparison to the past 20 years, ECL easily outperformed SPY, with total returns over this period of 1,396% versus SPY's 477%. That's a margin of 2.93-to-1.

Here is a chart showing ECL's dividend growth history through the end of 2020:

ECL's dividend growth history is solid but the dividend growth rate appears to be decelerating. We can see this by dividing the 5-year dividend growth rate by its 10-year counterpart: 7.12 ÷ 11.44 = 0.62. A ratio below 1.00 means the dividend growth rate is decelerating.

Here is a chart of ECL's earnings growth history:

The company’s earnings took a beating in FY2020 and, unfortunately, earnings estimates for FY 2021, if realized, won't even top FY 2018's or FY 2019's earnings!

ECL's payout ratio of 41% is "low for most companies", according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

ECL's dividend is considered Very Safe and the company has ample room to maneuver, though I'd like to see higher dividend increases than those of the last few years!

Let's now look at ECL's valuation. A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($2.04) by the stock's 5-year average yield (1.03%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $198 based on ECL's dividend yield history.

For reference, CFRA's FV is $158, Simply Wall St's FV is $195, and Finbox.com's FV is $198, and Morningstar's FV is $215.

My own FV estimate of ECL is $194.

The average of the six fair value estimates is $193. Given the stock's current share price of $220.83, it would appear that ECL is trading at a premium of about 14%.

Conclusion: ECL is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading at a discounted valuation. For stocks rated Excellent, I'm willing to pay up 5% above my fair value estimate, putting my Buy Below price at is $204 per share. For conservative investors, a buy below $175 is more appropriate.

Please note that we're not recommending ECL or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.