Article Thesis

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has seen its shares slump to a new 12-year low, as selling pressure, presumably in large part from disgruntled retail investors, mounted. Rising rates are a potential headwind for the company, but the market reaction nevertheless seems overblown. In general, AT&T remains a low-growth cash flow machine, and at current prices, the company looks like a deal that is so cheap it's hard to ignore.

Shareholders Are Capitulating

AT&T has underperformed the broader market for quite some time, which is not too surprising, as lower-growth, non-cyclical value plays such as telecoms tend to do so in a raging bull market such as the one we have seen in the last couple of years. Even in recent weeks, however, as the broader market started to struggle more, AT&T underperformed and saw its shares slump to a new 12-year low -- shares dropped to just above $22 on December 2, which is roughly half as much as AT&T's share price five years ago, when shares traded in the low $40s.

Selling pressure likely comes from different sides. First, some longer-term shareholders that have held AT&T, a proclaimed widows-and-orphans stock for quite some time, are likely losing hope as the company's shares crashed through the 10-year and even the 12-year lows set when the broad market was trading at way lower levels. Second, some investors might worry about AT&T's exposure to rising interest rates -- after all, the company is highly indebted. I believe that this fear is overblown, but more on that later. Third, income investors might increasingly price in the fact that AT&T will reduce its dividend following the merger between its entertainment business and Discovery (DISCA) -- as this date draws closer, some income investors are exiting their positions to find other income stocks. And last but not least, with the share price decline happening towards the end of the year, tax-loss selling likely plays a significant role in AT&T's weak share price performance as well. The stock is down 18 year-to-date, which means that many investors will be able to capture considerable tax losses. Since broad equity indices have performed well this year -- the S&P 500 (SPY) is up 21% in 2021 so far -- tax losses that can help offset taxes on better-performing investments are likely sought by many investors.

Combined, these factors have resulted in a perfect storm that has resulted in a steep share price decline. Shares look oversold from a technical perspective, as the stock's relative strength index dropped to the 30s, and was even below 30 on some days in recent weeks. Since tax-loss selling will not last forever, and since most income investors that want to exit the stock will, I assume, have done so by now, I would not be surprised to see selling pressure easing over the next couple of weeks.

Are Higher Rates A Threat For AT&T?

AT&T is a heavily-indebted company in absolute terms, with net debt of well above $100 billion. Debt levels do not look unsustainable on a relative basis, however, as AT&T generates huge free cash flows and massive EBITDA. The company's net debt to EBITDA ratio, or leverage ratio, stands at 3 right now:

Data by YCharts

The company has around $161 billion in net debt, with EBITDA being forecasted at $52 billion for the current year. Due to the fact that 2021 is a year during which some business units, such as the movie/cinema business are still feeling a headwind from the pandemic, 2021 is not an especially strong year from an EBITDA perspective. Still, the leverage ratio is not especially high at ~3, which seems reasonable for an infrastructure-heavy company with resilient cash flows, such as a telecom company. This is showcased by the fact that the leverage ratios of other telecom companies do not look very different:

Data by YCharts

Verizon (VZ), likely AT&T's closest peer, has a 2021 net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.9, while T-Mobile's (TMUS) leverage ratio is 2.5. AT&T is thus marginally more indebted than Verizon, but even T-Mobile's leverage usage is not that much lower compared to its lower-growth, more established peers. AT&T's management has set a goal of reducing its leverage ratio towards the mid-2 level, which would bring leverage in line with T-Mobile's debt usage.

AT&T is thus heavily indebted on an absolute basis, but debt usage does not look unreasonably high on a relative basis once we account for the company's strong cash generation potential. Still, rising rates could have a negative impact -- all else equal, AT&T might have to refinance bonds at higher rates once they mature. The Fed has signaled that an interest rate increase in 2022 is likely, and the September dot plot shows that interest rates could rise to around 1% in 2023:

Source: xtb.com

These rate increases are far from certain, of course, as they are dependent on a wide range of macro data. Still, with inflation at a pretty high level and unemployment rates improving, it seems likely that we will experience at least some interest rate increases over the coming years.

The following chart shows AT&T's debt repayments in the next couple of years, per its most recent 10-K filing:

Source: AT&T's 10-K, found here

We see that debt repayments between 2022 and 2025 total $28 billion, or an average of $7 billion a year. AT&T generates free cash flows that are way higher than the company's dividends -- the surplus in 2021 is forecasted at $11 billion, per management's guidance of pre-dividend free cash flow of $26 billion. AT&T would thus be able to pay all of that maturing debt down at maturity without having to refinance any of it, thus maturing debt will likely not be an issue. Still, in order to be conservative, let's assume that AT&T will refinance all of that maturing debt at a rate that is 150 base points higher than the current rate. Refinancing $28 billion at a rate that is 1.5% higher would lead to $420 million in additional annual interest payments. Adjusting this for tax savings, we get to around $350 million in net expenses -- in other words, if AT&T does not pay down any debt at all over the coming four years, despite generating dozens of billions of surplus cash in that time frame, then the annual net income hit from a 150 base point rate increase would still be quite negligible -- $350 million, for reference, are equal to around 1.3% of AT&T's free cash flow.

Interest rate increases thus sound scary, but since AT&T uses fixed-rate debt primarily and fixes its floating rate debt through swaps, and since maturities are well-laddered, rising rates are not really a threat for the company. If AT&T uses its vast cash flows to pay down maturing debt, interest expenses will actually sink over the coming years, but even if AT&T were to refinance all maturing bonds, the hit to its net income and cash flows would still be pretty small. Selling AT&T's shares due to worries about interest rate headwinds could thus be an overreaction, as investors do not have to worry about this issue a lot.

A Lot Of Value At Current Prices

In 2022, shareholders of AT&T will receive shares of a newly-formed entertainment company. Based on the current price of Discovery's shares, this company will be worth $52 billion. AT&T's shareholders will own 71% of it, which pencils out to $37 billion. Based on AT&T's current share count of seven billion shares, shareholders will thus receive shares of a company that will be worth around $5 to $5.50 per share of AT&T.

In other words, core AT&T, the company that will remain following the transaction with Discovery, is currently valued at around $18 per share, or $128 billion on a company-wide basis. What do investors get for that?

Source: AT&T presentation

Based on management's guidance, core AT&T will generate at least $20 billion in annual free cash flow, which means that the company can be bought at just 6.4x its annual free cash flow right here. This does equate to a free cash flow yield of 16%. Management plans to pay out around 40% of its annual free cash flow in dividends, which leads us to an estimated $1.15 to $1.20 annual dividend. Relative to a share price of $23.50, this equates to a dividend yield of around 5% -- when we account for the fact that investors will get a "special dividend" in the form of WarnerMedia shares that can be sold, the yield on the pro-forma share price of core AT&T is higher, at around 6.6% (calculated with a pro-forma AT&T share price of $18). In other words, despite the upcoming dividend cut, AT&T will be offering a hefty dividend yield. More importantly, with $12+ billion of surplus free cash flow every year, AT&T will be able to deleverage quickly, and once its leverage targets have been reached, AT&T could also pursue share repurchases aggressively.

Takeaway

Shareholders are capitulating, but for those that have dry powder, AT&T could be a compelling buy at current prices. The company trades, adjusted for the upcoming media merger, at just 6.4x its free cash flow, will be offering a sizeable dividend yield even following the dividend reduction, and will be able to reduce its debt load quickly thanks to strong free cash flows.

Worries about rising interest rates are overblown, I believe, as AT&T would not feel an overly large hit from rising rates even in a worst-case scenario where they have to refinance all maturing bonds in the next couple of years. Enterprising investors may want to use the current extremely low valuation to enter or expand a position.