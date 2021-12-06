imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

In an article at the beginning of October I moved from "Buy" to "Hold" on SM Energy (NYSE:SM) given the significant run-up in price during the month of September. While fundamentally sound and with a strong forward, SM Energy had gone parabolic from a price stand-point exceeding my year end expectations within the 1-month time frame. Assets generally do not go up in price straight, but generally experience waves of "higher lows" that ultimately move them higher and are tightly correlated for value stocks with the fundamental financial data. On the back of the new Covid-19 variant oil has experienced a sell-off with E&P companies following suit, but at a much slower pace. I believe the new strain will be dealt with and oil prices will push higher next year, making this a good entry point to go long SM Energy once again.

SM Energy stock performance

After the July energy stocks pullback we saw a significant overperformance in September, with SM Energy moving from being up +200% for the year to over +500%:

Source: Seeking Alpha

An incessant media coverage of oil price performance and the propensity of a herd market that is looking for the next big price mover caused the E&P producer space as illustrated by the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) to go parabolic.

Source: Yahoo charts

Looking at a longer term chart, if we ignore the 2019-2020 period that was characterized by poor debt and balance sheet management coupled with weak oil prices and a global pandemic, we can see that SM Energy tends to find support a price levels of $15/share and encounter resistance at price levels above $31/share. While I believe this is the start of a longer commodities bull cycle, technicals will play a role in the short term and a reversal was expected by the technical set-up.

Oil price performance

After being up almost 70% year-to-date WTI Oil price has taken a breather on the back of the new Covid-19 strain:

Source: yahoo charts

Extreme volatility is the characteristic of oil markets in the past 3 years, with market participants engaging in rampant leveraged based speculation that have exacerbated fundamentally driven oil prices. While nobody loved oil anymore in July, it got bid up and almost doubled by October. Unfortunately this is not how the fundamental side of the equation works, and to a large extent this pullback will actually help oil prices in the long term.

What is the trade?

Given the recent dip in prices on SM Energy on the back of weaker oil prices we find it attractive to go long SM again. However given the near term uncertainty, rather than buy the stock outright we propose an options based strategy that takes advantage of the very high implied volatility exposed by this name. Namely, we propose utilizing cash covered puts with a $25/share strike price in order to gain exposure to SM Energy. In the chart above we highlight how $25/share has been a good support level for the stock price this year and more importantly from a fundamental stand-point it represents a very attractive entry point with WTI oil in the mid 60s. As a reminder the company is becoming less and less hedged at unattractive levels given the hedge roll effect, and the new structure consists of collars with upper levels in the 60s:

Source: Company Q3 2021

This means that with prices in the 60s for WTI oil the net effect is still extremely accretive from a free cash flow and book value for the company.

Source: Author

We can see in the above table that the $25 strike put option contract with a maturity date of Feb 2022 is priced at $2.75 share. This means that if you sell 3 contracts, you will receive $825 in cash and be exposed to a maximum $7,500 cash out if the option is exercised. Effectively you are long SM energy in a more conservative way via cash covered put options. If the market further sells off, you have a cushion of $2.75/share if the puts are exercised, while if SM Energy is in the process of bottoming out and the put options do not end up getting exercised, then you will make an 11% return on the potential cash, which when annualized, comes up to over 50% return. The 11% figure is obtained by dividing the cash received of $825 by the potential maximum cash out of $7,500. I favor this strategy to buying the stock outright due to the fact that many market participants are arguing for another significant leg down in the market, hence an options based strategy gives a potential investor a higher cushion and margin of safety when going long the name.

Conclusion

After a significant run-up in price during the month of September, SM Energy has recently experienced a pull-back given the lower level in oil prices induced by the new Covid variant. Having turned neutral on the name in the beginning of October we believe the current set-up represents an attractive entry point for the stock. A synthetic long position via cash covered puts at a strike of $25/share offers an attractive entry point with either 50%+ annualized yields or a purchase price of $25/share minus the $2.75 premium.