Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) is using know-how accumulated by directors in large organizations to build energy infrastructure. Investors are also giving the company cash in hand. With the revenue growth reported in 2021 and the expectations for 2022, I am quite optimistic. Under my best-case scenario, with sufficient M&A activity, OEG could be worth $15. I believe that there are some risks coming from equity dilution and M&A failures. However, at the current price mark, OEG seems like a buy. I am planning to buy more shares.

Orbital Energy Group Is Growing Significantly, Inside An Industry That Also Grows

Headquartered in Houston, OEG is developing a diversified energy infrastructure services platform. With the explosion of renewable energy capacity and market growth, in my opinion, it is the best time to check OEG:

Despite the pandemic, the growth rate in the world's renewable energy capacity jumped 45% in 2020, part of "an unprecedented boom" in wind and solar energy, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. It's the largest annual rate of increase since 1999. Source: Renewable Energy Growth Rate Up 45% Worldwide In 2020

Right now, the company runs an electric power and solar Infrastructure services segment, and offers energy solutions and services. OEG’s sales growth is quite impressive. In the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the company reported 110% more revenue than that in the same period in 2020. Management is making these figures thanks to inorganic and organic growth:

Source: Quarterly Earnings Report

I believe that financial advisors will like the type of inorganic growth exhibited by OEG. In my view, management is quite ambitious. In less than one year, OEG acquired and launched more than three new business models, which made sales growth spike up:

Source: PPT

That’s not all. OEG is also ready to sell business segments to make sufficient cash in hand, or discontinue projects that don’t offer sufficient returns. Notice that in 2019, the company approved the sale of its power and electromechanical segment:

In 2019, the Company divested most of its previous Power and Electromechanical segment, and the remaining portion of that segment was divested in 2020. Source: 10-k

Investors Are Giving OEG Cash In Hand To Develop More Projects

In my opinion, market participants in the United States appreciated the most recent OEGs sales growth and acquisitions. As of September 30, 2021, the company reported $11 million in cash, close to four times the cash in hand reported in December 2020. The total amount of assets also grew by almost three times in the same time period:

Source: Quarterly Earnings Report

With notes payable worth $25 million and financing lease obligations worth $7 million, I am not really worried about the financial debt. Take into account that I assumed 2031 FCF of $197 million:

Source: Quarterly Earnings Report

Beneficial Market Estimates: OEG May Report Positive FCF From 2022

I usually don’t look at the expectations of other analysts or the social media activity around the stock. If you do that, your future forecast may be conditioned upon the expectations of other market participants. With that being said, in my view, in this case, I need to note the market estimates about OEG. They are too exceptional. Investors expect net sales to grow from close to $105 million in 2021 to more than $350 million in 2022. Besides, traders would expect the EBITDA and the FCF to turn positive from 2022. With negative results in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, it is great news that management may report positive figures next year. In my view, savvy individuals will be buying now, and would not wait until the whole market receives great news in 2022.

Source: Market Expectations

If Management Uses Its Know-how To Launch New Projects And Help Other Companies, My Target Price Would Be Close To $10

I am optimistic about OEG’s future operations because management counts with significant expertise accumulated. The CEO was not only an independent director in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE), a $20 billion company. The CFO also brings expertise from KPMG and other companies listed in the NASDAQ. In addition, the executive chairman is a lawyer with outstanding expertise in the M&A markets. In my view, with the current team, we can expect revenue growth both organically and inorganically:

Source: Leadership | Orbital Energy Group : Orbital Energy Group

OEG also claims to have a lot of expertise in reducing carbon emissions. In the future, management will most likely report sales from helping other organizations in this matter:

Continue to utilize our state-of-the-art expertise in helping companies reduce carbon emissions through renewable infrastructure EPC services, accurate measurement including H2s, mercury, and other contaminants in hydrocarbons and facilitate cost-effective and timely measurement of BioMethane gas properties when injected into the natural gas grid. These efforts will lead the Company to other opportunities including integration services and other renewable gas projects. Source: 10-k

That’s not all. In my view, with the Biden Administration setting very ambitious gas pollution reduction targets for the year 2030, many companies will be willing to launch renewable projects. It will be great for OEG:

Source: FACT SHEET: President Biden Sets 2030 Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Target

Under the previous conditions, I expect sales growth to be equal to 25% y/y from 2024 to 2031, which implies 2031 sales of $3.170 billion. I also expect the company’s EBITDA margin to be equal to 10% because the company mentioned it in a recent presentation to investors. It means that in 2031, I would be expecting an EBITDA of more than $315 million:

Source: PPT

Source: Author’s Compilations

Source: Author’s Compilations

In order to obtain the unlevered free cash flow, I also used D&A of $55-$75 million, changes in accounts receivables of $40 million, and changes in accounts payables of around $20 million. In this case, I also envision capital expenditures close to $20 million:

Source: Author’s Compilations

With the previous figures, I obtained that free cash flow would increase from close to $10 million in 2024 to close to $200 million in 2031:

Source: Author’s Compilations

With OEG being a small-cap, I don’t really care about the result of the CAPM model. Even with other investment analysts using a WACC of 5%-7%, I would be using a smaller WACC because I want to be very moderate with my assumptions. If we use a WACC of 10%, the result of the net present value would be equal to $792 million. Finally, the implied market capitalization would stand at $691 million, and the fair price would be close to $10:

Source: Author’s Compilations

With Sufficient Acquisitions, I Would Expect A Fair Price Of $15

Management clearly noted that it expects to acquire new platform acquisitions like solar, electric power, or tuck-in acquisitions. OEG has acquired many other targets in the past, so I expect new transactions in the future. In this case scenario, I believe that both sales and EBITDA would increase substantially.

Source: PPT

We also have valuable information about the type of acquisitions that OEG is looking for. According to the last annual report, management is looking to acquire companies with margins better than the industry average and a good outlook for growth. Besides, the company is also looking for businesses with relevant synergies:

We will consider each potential acquisition as they arise with a careful analysis of the relevant synergies with our current business, along with the potential for increasing revenue, earnings and/or market share. Source: 10-K

If we include potential synergies and revenue from targets acquired, I believe that we can see sales growth of 27.5%. Besides, I increased slightly the EBITDA margin reported in the previous case scenario. In this case, I used an EBITDA margin of 12.5%. With all, my numbers include 2031 sales of around $3.5 billion, 2031 EBITDA of $400-$500 million, and 2031 FCF of $282 million:

Source: Author’s Compilations

Source: Author’s Compilations

With a WACC of 10%, the net present value would be equal to close to $1.345 billion, and the implied market capitalization would equal $1 billion. Finally, the fair price would stand at $15:

Source: Author’s Compilations

OEG May Need More Cash, And The Acquisitions May Fail

OEG will most likely try to sell shares to increase its level of cash in the balance sheet. In that case scenario, investors may suffer stock dilution, which may diminish the fair value of the stock. Besides, if the company decides to receive debt financing, bankers may impose restrictive covenants on the company’s assets. In sum, in order to grow significantly, the company may need a substantial amount of cash:

If we are unable to raise adequate funds or generate them from operations, we may have to delay, reduce the scope of, or eliminate some or all of our growth plans or liquidate some or all of our assets. Source: 10-k

The company’s growth is mostly based on the acquisition of other targets, which may not be successful. After new transactions, management will face many operational challenges and integration risks. There is more. If the company does not correctly measure the synergies, OEG may obtain less FCF than expected. As a result, investors could sell their stakes, which may lead to significant stock price volatility.

Conclusion

OEG is receiving a significant amount of cash from investors, and new acquisitions are bringing substantial revenue growth. In my view, if management successfully uses its know-how in the industry to help other organizations, the implied fair price could be close to $10. The company also intends to grow through acquisitions. With sufficient M&A activity, OEG could be worth $15 per share. Of course, there are some risks coming from potential equity dilution and M&A failures, but the company remains undervalued at its current market price.