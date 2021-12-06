masterSergeant/iStock via Getty Images

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks have been relatively-recent investor favourites and the current downturn might be perplexing to some retail investors. While there is some imputation of U.S. market exuberance deflating having an impact on these stocks, the bulk of the downtrends in these stocks isn't really related to trading indicators, line item performance or macroeconomics by themselves.

The evolving issue of these stocks facing delisting isn't quite what it sounds like. For starters, they weren't stocks.

Terms Defined

A "stock certificate" is a unit of ownership in a company. A Depositary Receipt in, say, the U.S. would be a negotiable certificate issued by a U.S. depositary bank representing a specified number of shares - usually one -of a foreign company's stock that is held in by an overseas branch of the bank operating in said foreign country. Given the bank is a U.S. institution and this certificate is guaranteed to be based on physically-held stock approved by said foreign country's regulators, it is referred to as an ADR and can be traded just like any U.S.-listed share and derives the same meaning of ownership.

An over-the-counter (OTC) stock trades outside of the stock exchange via a network connecting a foreign country's dealer with, say, a U.S.-based dealer and denotes ownership to the holder as well. However, both parties can take part in this transaction subject to their respective countries' rules. Prominent OTC stocks in the U.S. include the likes of Tencent Holdings LTD (OTCPK:TCEHY), Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGY), and Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY).

Mislabeling of Terms and the Risks Within

U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks are frequently referred to as ADRs. As described in an earlier article that focused on the mechanics of Eastern markets, the State in China simply doesn't permit foreign ownership of its economic assets, including companies. These "stocks"/so-called ADRs/whatchamacallits simply promise to share profits in a manner prescribed in a series of agreements executed outside China and the U.S. and doesn't denote ownership in any way, shape, or form: it never did, it doesn't and it likely never will.

Those who cry "foul" over this should be cognizant of the fact that U.S. regulators are well aware of this. Each of these "stocks" have described their true nature in rather roundabout approved language in their initial S-1s as well as their 10-Ks filed dutifully with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) every year. Even experienced Asia hands in Western institutional investment firms are aware of this and championed this in a bid to gain exposure to Chinese markets.

While said "stocks" tend to label themselves as "American Depositary Shares", "Class A Shares", "Class F Shares" ad infinitum to be more "marketable", the difference them versus shares, ADRs and OTCs is the same as that between an orange and a baseball painted orange: they may look the same if your vision is blurry but they sure don't taste the same. In this regard, U.S. regulators were satisfied: "caveat emptor" has been street law in Western stock markets since the Amsterdam Stock Exchange was established in 1602.

U.S. regulators have long been concerned over the validity of the fiscals and metrics being misreported to boost the valuation trajectory of U.S.-listed "stocks". Towards that end, an act was passed in December last year, which the SEC has operationalized last week. Inevitably, this will lead to further clashes with the State, which could make its "suggestions" to return home more urgent.

Switching is "Quite Easy"

All is not lost for investors considering Chinese stocks. The State's position has softened in recent years, leading it to repurpose its Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HK). Most of the companies offering these U.S.-listed "stocks" are either listed or in the queue for listing at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (SEHK). In the U.S. State Department's Investment Climate Statement released in June, economic officers reported that HK doesn't discriminate against operations being set up by foreign companies while SEHK maintains that foreign individuals are free to invest in almost any HK-listed stock through a registered broker-dealer. In addition to HK-born broker-dealers - of which there are legion and include the likes of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) - U.S.-based brokers with a local office such as Fidelity also enable U.S.-based investors to purchase these stocks. Be it HK-origin or US-origin, it can be assumed that KYC ("Know Your Customer") norms will be identical.

A large part of the downturn seen in these "stocks" recently is likely due to Western institutional investors accelerating plans to switch exposure from U.S.-listed stocks to HK-listed stocks. Many fund managers started making adjustments after the aforementioned law passed last year and reportedly found switching "quite easy".

The State vs Outsiders

The State has always recognized that foreign companies contribute to the "quality growth" of its indigenous industry but has always required the former to be aligned with an indigenous company to spur this transfer of competence. Taking the vehicle industry as an example, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd (GAC) is in a partnership with Fiat, Honda (HMC), Isuzu (OTCPK:ISUZY), Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHF), and Toyota (TM) that produces foreign-branded products for sale in China. Huachen Automotive Group Holdings Co. Ltd. - better known as Brilliance Auto Group - operates joint ventures with both BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Renault (OTC:RNSDF) to manufacture their China-oriented products. BMW also operates under a joint venture with Great Wall Motors Company to produce electric vehicles (EVs). Similarly, Toyota has just entered into a partnership with BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) to produce EVs.

Asian market followers will be aware that GAC is dual-listed in the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and SEHK, BYD is dual-listed in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) and SEHK while Brilliance and Great Wall Motors are listed in SEHK. The dual-listing is made possible through SEHK's Stock Connect program with both exchanges through which Chinese companies can offer their shares to an investor base that includes all overseas investors through the SEHK. Chinese non-HK investors who meet certain eligibility requirements can participate as well. It bears noting that ¥-denominated "A-Shares" have an interesting dynamic relative to HK-listed "H-Shares": although both valuations tend to be more conservative as opposed to the hyperbole seen in the U.S.-listed "stocks", the former tends to trade at a premium relative to the latter.

There is an interesting phenomenon with regard to the companies that the State originally turned a blind eye to when they proceeded to list their "stocks" abroad: the companies weren't currently and materially significant to the larger economy. For instance, consider total EV sales estimated for 2020 and in YTD in 2021:

Investor favourite NIO barely figures in the list while the Wuling HongGuang is produced by the SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) - a triumvirate comprising of state-owned SSE-listed SAIC Motor (50.1%), General Motors' (GM) China venture (44%) and SEHK-listed Wuling Motors. BYD's various offerings collectively comprise around 16% of total EV market share in China.

Given that some companies let out of the compound left as minnows with potential and grew to be whales, it is possible that the State will "ask" these champions to pursue a dual-listing down the line instead of solely listing in SEHK. This is not necessarily a detriment: both H-Shares and A-Shares denote ownership in the company equally; the question lies in apportioning distribution in line with the State's ideology.

In the event that this happens and the investor is to rely on the "Stock Connect" facility, SEHK rules that rising foreign ownership is to be handled thus:

A single foreign investor's shareholding in a listed company is not allowed to exceed 10% of the company's total issued shares, while all foreign investors' shareholding in the A-Shares of a listed company is not allowed to exceed 30% of its total issued shares. If the aggregate foreign shareholding exceeds the 30% threshold, the foreign investors concerned will be requested to sell the shares on a last-in-first-out basis within five trading days. Once SSE/SZSE informs SEHK that the aggregate foreign shareholding of an SSE/SZSE Security reaches 28%, further Northbound buy orders in that SSE/SZSE Security will not be allowed, until the aggregate foreign shareholding of that SSE/SZSE Security is sold down to 26%.

The 10%/26% number is the red line for foreign investors in any company whose stock eventually pursues dual-listing within the State and the apportioning of dual-listed assets will be designed with this in mind, with SEHK's relative market liberalism (as compared to the Mainland exchanges) maintained.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) currently owns, for example, 8.2% of all of BYD's stock.

More Caveats

One particular factor that foreign investors looking to trade in HK-listed stocks must be mindful of is that, unlike with discount brokerage apps in the West that offers commission-free trading, trading in HK-listed stocks via a SEHK-approved broker-dealer - be they home-grown or foreign-born - currently incurs a fee (which varies from broker to broker), requisite FX conversion charges when profits are translated to US$ and perhaps even taxes (depending on jurisdiction). This might inspire even U.S.-based retail investors with the means to shift exposure to "sit this one out" and watch how the cards fall under the assumption that the regulator will protect their interests.

Current (retail investor) holders of the U.S.-listed "stocks" might, for instance, be bolstered by news that DiDi (DIDI) is planning to offer a swap of its "American Depositary Shares" for HK-listed shares. However, between the lines lies the fact that the company is silent on the swap ratio and has simply proposed to discuss it in the next meeting of "ADS holders". Current holders should keep in mind that there is simply no obligation for this to be true in every case: consider the fact that Alibaba (BABA) ripped Ant Group out into a separate entity a few years ago that had only Alibaba's principals holding the "spun out" unit, virtually no recourse available to majority-stakeholder Yahoo! and no interruption in Alibaba's IPO or subsequent trading. U.S. regulators were content in essentially saying "caveat emptor (lol)" to then-multibillion dollar giant Yahoo! and letting the parties arbitrate among themselves, leaving Yahoo! poorer in the deal.

While it could be deemed unlikely that Chinese companies that are delisting their "stocks" won't offer some sort of swap consideration, it need not be derived relative to the stock price at the time of offer or even historical prices. Holders have no bargaining power since the "stock" is based on a voidable agreement bereft of economic interest and beyond the holder's control.

The HK-listed stock, all things considered, is a better and significantly risk-reduced bargaining chip, red line or not. The latter particularly holds true even if the State were to cooperate fully with the provisions of the U.S. law, given the ease of transacting via SEHK and beneficial economic ownership in some cases.

The Shell Game is Strong

Investors currently believing in the notion that the OTC market might keep their "stock" afloat, thus not necessitating any real consideration for action, need to understand that delisting the "stock" and scrapping the "stock" are two different things. In the event of the latter and with ample opportunity and notice provided to exit holding the "stock" (as most large investors have), the HK-based dealer - be they home-grown or foreign-born - on the other side of the network has no incentive to enter into a transaction. If the "stock" continues to exist and is the only means of gaining exposure, then it's not a problem; the OTC dealer network might find the investor a counterparty to transact with, albeit overall liquidity and price discovery would be substantially muted.

On the question of "stocks" vs actual stocks, Tencent is an interesting study. Despite being traded on the SEHK, it has the same Cayman-registered "shell company" structure issuing stock that are just like U.S.-listed "stocks". There are one of three reasons for putting in place such a structure (or perhaps all three apply in some cases):

The State can turn a blind eye if the company would go on to list and raise capital overseas. Company leadership can never be replaced even if majority shareholder opinion turns against them. If debt raised overseas goes sour, the company's management can't be held accountable and the company's assets in China can't be seized by any court of law outside of China. The only collateral lost, if at all, would be quantities of the faux stock deposited.

It's a fascinating loophole that Chinese companies have used for decades now to list and raise capital abroad while the ever-vigilant State rested, satisfied that its ideology hasn't been violated in deed. However, recent news purportedly from insiders (which the State, of course, officially denies) claims that this loophole will be banned, which might thus default/reset these companies to a "vanilla" listing on the SEHK, which would work out best for investors everywhere.

In this regard, the State has to play a bit of dual-messaging: it must deny this news to stem a further run on its country's stalwart tech companies while knowing fully well that such a move is preferable; the State already runs an army of funds (colloquially referred to as the "national team" by Chinese traders) that works on matters ranging from staunching market routs to propping up private equity investments. Once these companies become "vanilla" publicly-traded entities, its "national team" can empower the State to provide requisite "paternal guidance" to its champions' leadership via a seat on the board through stock ownership rather than have the State scuff its polished jackboots.

The structure to ensure that overseas investors receive gains in the proper manner is already in place in the country's stock exchange system, along with a potential image makeover for the State in the world's boardrooms. Given its trillions in cash reserves, an active "national team" and a globe-spanning trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund, this loophole is no longer useful for the State's purposes.

In Conclusion

The coverage given earlier to Alibaba, JD.com (JD), Pinduoduo (PDD), Baidu (BIDU) and NIO (NIO) stands on the grounds of the respective company's potential for growth and advancement, which are independent of the U.S.-listed stock's valuation trajectory and equally valid if they were HK-listed stocks.

Retail investors both in the U.S. and Europe should consider switching to the HK-listed offering from the U.S.-listed "stock" and the ADR based on the U.S.-listed "stock" respectively since it reduces the portfolio risk by legislative action for a relatively small consideration. It's largely preferable to transact on the SEHK due to the large volumes of overseas China-focused investor interest already present. The valuation trajectory, although a little conservative, has substantially improved in terms of liquidity.

Investors holding Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) traded in non-U.S. exchanges are advised to examine the documentation to verify if the certificate is built on U.S.-listed "stock" or HK-listed stock. If the latter, their portfolio risk is significantly reduced already.

In absolute terms, though, it bears noting the "shell game" played by major Chinese tech companies essentially means that shareholders have zero bargaining power as their holdings don't represent any form of ownership, unlike what stock ownership signifies in virtually every other part of the world - be it the U.S., Europe, India, Nigeria or Brazil.

Until some new direction is indicated beyond empty vagaries by the deciders on whether this will change - for the third time - "caveat emptor".