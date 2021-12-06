Quantifying Bubble Risk: Market Vs. Top 100 S&P Companies Individually - Part 1

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

The Great Divide: Bubble Risk

Nothing divides investors today more than views about market valuations.

One group claims market valuations and stock prices are obscenely high and doom inevitable. Another group assert this time is different and that record high valuations reflect an "easy" Fed's low interest rate policies, rapid technology development, global trade, government spending, and TINA (there is no alternative).

Periodically I like to check in on the market to calibrate how market and company valuations compare to history.

The purpose of this article is two-fold:

Share data from my recent study of market and stock valuations. Offer initial thoughts on the implications.

Case for Bubble Trouble

Grantham's "Epic Bubble" Call

My February 2021 Seeking Alpha article examined Jeremy Grantham's audacious proclamation that the market had reached "epic bubble" heights.

Grantham struck a nerve, as the article provoked 500+ comments. Most comments expressed sympathy with Grantham's claim, but a few bulls pushed back (correctly, at least for now) on the article's thesis.

Consider this: Since February 7, 2021, the S&P 500 is up 18.4%.

The chart below shows the S&P 500 from February 2011 to November 28, 2021. Total return, including dividends, is 19.55%.

So much for Grantham, or any of us, timing the market.

Buffett's Favorite Market Valuation Metric

This next chart shows the relationship between the total market capitalization of US stocks to the aggregate US GDP. When my February article was published, the ratio was 189.6%. Today Warren Buffett's favorite market valuation metric is 204.3%, down from a record 209% before Thanksgiving.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s (BRK.A) (BRK.B) September 30, 2021 10-Q held $144.4 billion in cash and short-term T-Bills on the balance sheet, a level suggesting Buffett and his advisors are less than bullish.

Shiller CAPE Ratio

Robert Shiller, a Yale professor, compares 10-year historic earnings to S&P prices. His CAPE Ratio at 38.34 is up 13.6% from early February 2021. As the chart shows, the current CAPE Ratio is the second highest on record. Prior spikes did not end well.

Bubble Trouble 2.0

The next group of charts focus exclusively on the top 100 companies in the S&P 500 as measured by market capitalization as of November 28. Source for all data is YCharts unless otherwise noted.

Key metrics:

Price to Sales (P/S)

Price to Book (P/B)

Price to Earnings (P/E)

Return on Equity (ROE)

Dividend Yield (Div.)

Just to be clear, the population of the top 100 companies reflects the current 100. Some of the companies that are today among the top 100 (e.g., Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)), did not exist for the entirety of time (2000-2021) examined for this article.

These charts equal weight all 100 companies as opposed to the more common (and accurate) alternative view which weights market metrics by market capitalization. Therefore, because the charts equal weight all 100 companies, ratios like dividend yield shown in this article will not match the current yield of the market cap weighted S&P 100. In this respect, the charts in this article reflect a market composition similar to the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) and not the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

Price to Sales

Company valuations as measured by Price to Sales ratios have never in the past 20+ years been higher than the peak hit in November 2021. The median company of the top 100 S&P 500 companies has a P/S ratio of 4.54 compared to an average of 2.83. The Z-score of 2.20 provides statistical evidence of the rarity of a P/S ratio this high.

(As an aside for readers not familiar with Z-scores. A Z-score is a simple but useful statistical measurement that considers a range of numbers and the variability (aka, standard deviation) of those numbers over time. The beauty of the Z-score is that it gives an analyst a sense of the statistical significance of variability. A Z-score within a range of plus or minus one is "normal." A Z-score greater than one (+1) or less than minus one (-1) is statistically significant provided the number of data points analyzed is large (I prefer 40 data points as a rule). Z-scores greater than two (+2) or less than minus two (-2) are statistically significant.)

Price to Book

The next chart considers median Price to Book for the top 100 companies. At 6.73x, the current P/B has a Z-score even higher than P/S. The current P/B is 66% greater than the 20+ year average.

Price to Earnings

The median Price to Earnings for the top 100 companies is today 27.4x compared to an average of 21.4x. The Z-score is 1.43 which is high but not as high as witnessed with P/S and P/B.

Here is something else to consider: Analyst earnings estimates for the 100 companies, if realized over the next year, indicate a median Forward P/E of 23.4x. In that case, the forward P/E will be less than 10% higher than the average since the year 2000.

P/E ratios are less worrisome today than P/S and P/B valuations. Why is that?

Merrill Lynch recently shed light on this question in its excellent analysis, "US Equity Strategy Year Ahead: Hindsight is 2022." (Available to clients only, I assume.) Exhibit 147 (of 318 exhibits) reveals that the S&P 500 (x-financials) net profit margin has averaged about 13% for the past four quarters compared to a range of 8.5% to 12.0% from 2012 to 2020.

This fact tells investors that profit margin expansion may be driving the favorable P/E ratio compared to P/S or P/B. Investors know, however, that what goes up (profit margin) can go down.

Therefore, profit margin protection and potential expansion may be the keys to current stock prices. Enter inflation as the wild card that could either help or hinder margin protection. It is reasonable to assume that investors will double-down on companies that can protect or even expand margins if inflation proves more permanent and less transitory. It is also reasonable to assume that companies unable to protect margins in an inflationary environment will be more exposed to potential sell-offs.

Dividend Yield

The median dividend yield of the top 100 companies is today 1.45%, a number within the "normal" range of this population of these 100 stocks as indicated by the -.70 Z-score. However, dividend rates have not been this low since the S&P peaked in mid-2000, right before the Tech Bubble burst.

Dividends: Strength and Growth Considerations for Top 100 Companies

It may be useful to share data regarding two critical dividend characteristics of the top 100 companies. The next two charts deliver positive news.

Dividend Safety: Strength

Using the Dividend Safety rating devised by Seeking Alpha, 48 (59%) of the 81 top 100 companies that pay dividends, have a safety rating of B+ or better. Roughly one in four of the dividend payers have an A+ rating. Fourteen companies (17%) have a safety rating of C+ or worse.

Dividend Growth: Strength

As a group, the 81 top 100 companies that pay dividends have a strong record of dividend growth. Nearly half of dividend payers have a Dividend Growth rating of A or A+.

Merrill Lynch in its US Equity Strategy Year Ahead report projects a 13% growth in S&P 500 dividends for 2022. Let's hope they are right.

Later in this analysis, we will revisit Dividend Safety and Growth factors.

Top 100 Companies: Putting Valuations in Perspective

Sometimes it is helpful to view risk from multiple perspectives.

While intellectually we understand as investors that a few companies today comprise a large percentage of the S&P 500 by virtue of their superior stock price action over the past decade, a chart like the one below puts this intellectual understanding in perspective.

It shows that the aggregate market cap of the top 100 companies in the S&P 500 represent 70% of the total market cap of the S&P 500 as of November 28.

The list of the 100 top companies is from Stock Analysis.

The third column in the table below shows the respective market caps of the top 100 companies as a percentage of the S&P 500 as of November 28.

The fourth column in the table shows each company's percentage of the total market cap of the top 100 companies.

A few companies have over-sized influence on today's valuations:

The top 6 companies = 23% of the S&P 100 aggregate market cap.

The top 10 = 30%

The top 25 = 42%

The top 50 = 79.3%

The bottom 50 = 20.7%

The bottom 10 = 2%

S&P 500 Wt. % Top 100 1 (AAPL) Apple Inc 6.37% 9.13% 2 (MSFT) Microsoft Corp 6.36% 9.12% 3 (AMZN) Amazon.com Inc 3.90% 5.59% 4 (TSLA) Tesla Inc 2.27% 3.25% 5 (GOOGL) Alphabet Inc 2.20% 3.15% 6 (GOOG) Alphabet Inc 2.07% 2.97% 7 (NVDA) NVIDIA Corp 2.04% 2.93% 8 (FB) Meta Platforms Inc 2.04% 2.93% 9 (BRK.B) Berkshire Hathaway Inc A&B 1.33% 1.91% 10 (JPM) JPMorgan Chase & Co 1.25% 1.79% 11 (HD) The Home Depot Inc 1.10% 1.58% 12 (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson 1.06% 1.52% 13 (UNH) UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.06% 1.52% 14 (PG) Procter & Gamble Co 0.90% 1.29% 15 (BAC) Bank of America Corp 0.88% 1.26% 16 (V) Visa Inc 0.86% 1.23% 17 (ADBE) Adobe Inc 0.80% 1.15% 18 (MA) Mastercard Inc 0.74% 1.06% 19 (NFLX) Netflix Inc 0.73% 1.05% 20 (PFE) Pfizer Inc 0.71% 1.02% 21 (CRM) Salesforce.com Inc 0.70% 1.00% 22 (DIS) The Walt Disney Co 0.69% 0.99% 23 (XOM) Exxon Mobil Corp 0.67% 0.96% 24 (TMO) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 0.62% 0.89% 25 (COST) Costco Wholesale Corp 0.61% 0.87% 26 (CMCSA) Comcast Corp 0.60% 0.86% 27 (CSCO) Cisco Systems Inc 0.59% 0.85% 28 (ACN) Accenture plc 0.58% 0.83% 29 (CVX) Chevron Corp 0.57% 0.82% 30 AVGO) Broadcom Inc 0.57% 0.82% 31 (PEP) PepsiCo Inc 0.57% 0.82% 32 (ABT) Abbott Laboratories 0.56% 0.80% 33 (PYPL) PayPal Holdings Inc 0.56% 0.80% 34 (NKE) NIKE Inc 0.55% 0.79% 35 (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc 0.54% 0.77% 36 (KO) Coca-Cola Co 0.54% 0.77% 37 (ABBV) AbbVie Inc 0.53% 0.76% 38 (WFC) Wells Fargo & Co 0.53% 0.76% 39 (MRK) Merck & Co Inc 0.52% 0.75% 40 (WMT) Walmart Inc 0.52% 0.75% 41 (LLY) Eli Lilly and Co 0.52% 0.75% 42 (INTC) Intel Corp 0.51% 0.73% 43 (QCOM) QUALCOMM Inc 0.51% 0.73% 44 (DHR) Danaher Corp 0.50% 0.72% 45 (MCD) McDonald's Corp 0.48% 0.69% 46 (AMD) Advanced Micro Devices Inc 0.48% 0.69% 47 (INTU) Intuit Inc 0.47% 0.67% 48 (TXN) Texas Instruments Inc 0.45% 0.65% 49 (LOW) Lowe's Companies Inc 0.45% 0.65% 50 (T) AT&T Inc 0.44% 0.63% 51 (NEE) NextEra Energy Inc 0.43% 0.62% 52 (LIN) Linde PLC 0.42% 0.60% 53 (UNP) Union Pacific Corp 0.40% 0.57% 54 (MDT) Medtronic plc 0.39% 0.56% 55 (ORCL) Oracle Corp 0.39% 0.56% 56 (UPS) United Parcel Service Inc 0.38% 0.54% 57 (MS) Morgan Stanley 0.37% 0.53% 58 (HON) Honeywell International Inc 0.37% 0.53% 59 (PM) Philip Morris International Inc 0.35% 0.50% 60 (C) Citigroup Inc 0.34% 0.49% 61 (SBUX) Starbucks Corp 0.34% 0.49% 62 (GS) Goldman Sachs Group Inc 0.34% 0.49% 63 (AMAT) Applied Materials Inc 0.34% 0.49% 64 (RTX) Raytheon Technologies Corp 0.33% 0.47% 65 (BLK) BlackRock Inc 0.33% 0.47% 66 (BMY) Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 0.32% 0.46% 67 (NOW) ServiceNow Inc 0.32% 0.46% 68 (CVS) CVS Health Corp 0.31% 0.44% 69 (TGT) Target Corp 0.31% 0.44% 70 (SCHW) The Charles Schwab Corp 0.31% 0.44% 71 (AMT) American Tower Corp 0.30% 0.43% 72 ISRG) Intuitive Surgical Inc 0.30% 0.43% 73 (AMGN) Amgen Inc 0.29% 0.42% 74 (PLD) Prologis Inc 0.29% 0.42% 75 (BA) Boeing Co 0.29% 0.42% 76 (CAT) Caterpillar Inc 0.28% 0.40% 77 (AXP) American Express Co 0.28% 0.40% 78 (SPGI) S&P Global Inc 0.28% 0.40% 79 (GE) General Electric Co 0.28% 0.40% 80 (IBM) International Business Machines Corp 0.26% 0.37% 81 (MMM) 3M Co 0.26% 0.37% 82 (ANTM) Anthem Inc 0.26% 0.37% 83 (DE) Deere & Co 0.26% 0.37% 84 (ZTS) Zoetis Inc 0.26% 0.37% 85 (COP) ConocoPhillips 0.25% 0.36% 86 (ADP) Automatic Data Processing Inc 0.25% 0.36% 87 (ADI) Analog Devices Inc 0.25% 0.36% 88 (LRCX) Lam Research Corp 0.24% 0.34% 89 (MU) Micron Technology Inc 0.24% 0.34% 90 (BKNG) Booking Holdings Inc 0.24% 0.34% 91 (MRNA) Moderna Inc 0.24% 0.34% 92 (GM) General Motors Co 0.23% 0.33% 93 (GILD) Gilead Sciences Inc 0.22% 0.32% 94 (PNC) PNC Financial Services Group Inc 0.22% 0.32% 95 (TJX) TJX Companies Inc 0.22% 0.32% 96 (MMC) Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc 0.22% 0.30% 97 (LMT) Lockheed Martin Corp 0.21% 0.30% 98 (MDLZ) Mondelez International Inc 0.21% 0.30% 99 (SYK) Stryker Corp 0.21% 0.30% 100 (CHTR) Charter Communications Inc 0.21% 0.30%

More Perspective: Would You Trade?

Would You Trade NVIDIA for these Nine Large Caps?

Imagine you owned all of NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA). On November 28th it had a market capitalization of $788 billion. Along comes the owners of the nine smallest companies among the top 100 companies in the US based on market cap. They offer to trade their nine companies with an aggregate value of $818 billion for NVDA.

You get: General Motors Co. (GM), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC), TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX), Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC), Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ), Stryker Corp. (SYK), and Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR).

Would You Trade Tesla for these Five Large Caps?

Imagine you owned all of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). On November 28th it had a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion. Along comes the owners of the five companies ranked 31, 35, 36, 38, and 50 in the US based on market cap.

Here are the five boring companies you would get for the trade: Coca-Cola Co. (KO), PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), and AT&T Inc. (T).

Will you trade Tesla that made $3.6 billion over the past year for five old companies that earned together $58.8 billion?

Would You Trade Facebook for this Mishmash of Companies?

Imagine you owned all of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). On November 28th it had a market capitalization of $927 billion. Along comes the owners of nine big companies ranked by market cap between the 79th and 87th largest companies in the country.

Here is the mishmash of companies with an aggregate market cap of $921 billion you could own if you trade: General Electric Co. (GE), Deere & Co. (DE), International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Zoetis Inc. (ZTS), 3M Co (MMM), Anthem, Inc. (ANTM), Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), and ConocoPhillips (COP).

Revisiting Traditional Valuation Metrics

The following charts provide a snapshot view of traditional valuation metrics for the 100 companies organized into quintiles by market cap size as of November 28.

Price to Sales

Investors gain strong insight into the S&P's overall P/S ratio by decomposing the Market metric into 100 individual companies.

As this next chart shows, based on market cap the P/S ratio is today higher than historic averages for all five quintiles of companies based on current market cap. Note, however, the large spikes especially in quintiles 1 and 2. Quintile 5 companies show a moderate increase in median P/S ratios when compared to large cap peers, but the chart makes clear that there is about a 50% increase in the P/S ratio today compared to 2015.

The next chart that shows the same data as above but provides an exact picture of today's P/S ratios by market cap quintiles. It seems unlikely that current quintiles one and three--both with Z-scores greater than 3--can maintain such high P/S ratios long-term. Current P/S ratios for quintiles two and five also look unsustainable long-term.

This chart gives ample support for the view that the Market and individual large caps are in a bubble.

This next chart is fascinating and provides wonderful insight into the disparity of P/S ratios among the top 100 companies. The x-axis shows the current P/S ratio for each company compared to its monthly average since the earlier of going public or the year 2000. The y-axis expresses the same information in the x-axis but translates the current variation of P/S into a Z-score that provides a measure of statistical significance.

Investors may be surprised as I was when reviewing this data that 21 of the top 100 companies currently have P/S ratios below historic averages.

My guess is that readers would like to see the detail behind the last chart. Here you go:

Nov 21 to Avg Z-score SD Avg Nov-21 AMD 484% 4.01 2.6 2.2 12.8 NVDA 434% 4.37 6.1 6.2 32.9 NEE 279% 3.78 2.0 2.7 10.3 DHR 198% 3.15 1.8 2.8 8.4 SPGI 193% 3.09 2.9 4.6 13.6 INTU 178% 4.10 2.8 6.4 17.9 PLD 170% 3.54 4.4 9.3 25.0 TSLA 151% 2.54 6.2 10.4 26.2 UNP 149% 2.62 1.7 3.0 7.5 NKE 145% 3.25 1.1 2.4 5.9 HON 139% 2.59 0.9 1.8 4.2 ADBE 135% 2.92 4.2 9.0 21.1 COST 133% 4.15 0.2 0.5 1.2 TMO 133% 3.01 1.2 2.8 6.5 ACN 130% 3.60 0.7 2.0 4.5 DE 130% 3.17 0.5 1.1 2.6 NFLX 120% 1.84 3.1 4.8 10.6 MCD 118% 2.44 1.8 3.8 8.3 AAPL 116% 2.47 1.6 3.3 7.2 ABT 101% 2.00 1.3 2.7 5.3 MMC 99% 2.77 0.8 2.2 4.5 LIN 98% 3.02 0.9 2.8 5.7 MSFT 98% 1.79 3.9 7.2 14.2 TXN 98% 1.99 2.5 5.0 10.0 ZTS 97% 2.29 3.0 7.0 13.8 ISRG 95% 2.12 5.0 11.2 21.9 LLY 94% 2.06 2.0 4.4 8.6 RTX 91% 2.42 0.4 1.0 2.0 CAT 91% 2.39 0.4 1.2 2.3 LRCX 91% 2.29 1.2 3.1 5.9 COP 91% 0.65 1.8 1.3 2.5 BKNG 90% 1.24 3.7 5.1 9.6 HD 89% 2.07 0.7 1.5 2.9 GM 80% 3.32 0.1 0.4 0.7 BAC 79% 2.14 0.9 2.6 4.6 ADP 75% 2.71 1.0 3.7 6.4 AVGO 73% 2.56 1.5 5.1 8.8 LOW 72% 2.68 0.3 1.1 1.9 MA 72% 1.42 5.3 10.6 18.1 BA 71% 1.44 0.5 1.1 1.9 JPM 67% 2.30 0.7 2.4 4.1 UNH 65% 1.72 0.3 0.9 1.5 TGT 64% 2.34 0.2 0.7 1.2 DIS 63% 1.68 0.9 2.5 4.0 CVX 62% 1.53 0.4 1.0 1.6 ADI 60% 1.64 2.2 6.1 9.8 PG 60% 2.55 0.7 3.1 4.9 MS 59% 2.23 0.5 2.0 3.2 TJX 57% 1.52 0.4 1.2 1.9 AMAT 56% 1.08 1.9 3.7 5.7 SCHW 55% 1.88 1.6 5.3 8.3 PNC 54% 2.02 0.8 3.0 4.7 NOW 53% 1.87 4.4 15.5 23.8 MDLZ 50% 1.61 0.6 2.0 3.0 MU 50% 0.64 1.8 2.3 3.4 V 47% 1.26 4.7 12.6 18.5 CHTR 45% 1.20 0.7 1.8 2.6 AMT 40% 0.97 3.8 9.4 13.1 BLK 40% 1.98 1.1 5.3 7.4 AMZN 39% 0.71 1.6 2.8 3.9 AXP 36% 1.56 0.5 2.3 3.1 SYK 35% 1.41 1.0 4.1 5.6 LMT 33% 0.78 0.5 1.1 1.4 CRM 30% 1.18 2.2 8.8 11.4 ANTM 29% 0.85 0.2 0.6 0.8 GOOG 26% 2.18 0.8 6.4 8.1 KO 24% 1.06 1.1 5.0 6.2 JNJ 16% 0.74 0.9 4.0 4.7 PYPL 16% 0.42 3.0 7.8 9.1 SBUX 15% 0.33 1.8 3.9 4.5 VZ 14% 0.51 0.4 1.4 1.6 PEP 12% 0.59 0.5 2.6 2.9 UPS 11% 0.46 0.4 1.7 1.9 ORCL 10% 0.17 3.6 6.1 6.7 WMT 5% 0.13 0.3 0.7 0.7 PFE 1% 0.03 1.8 4.4 4.4 MMM 0% 0.02 0.6 2.9 2.9 BRK.B 0% 0.01 0.5 1.9 1.9 PM -1% -0.07 0.8 4.6 4.5 GOOGL -2% -0.04 4.1 8.3 8.1 MRK -4% -0.14 1.0 3.9 3.7 XOM -5% -0.24 0.2 1.1 1.1 WFC -5% -0.19 0.8 2.9 2.7 GS -6% -0.36 0.5 2.6 2.4 MDT -8% -0.17 2.5 5.2 4.7 CSCO -11% -0.12 4.9 5.1 4.6 ABBV -11% -0.68 0.7 4.2 3.8 C -16% -0.42 0.9 2.2 1.9 CMCSA -22% -0.47 1.3 2.7 2.1 IBM -22% -1.31 0.3 1.8 1.4 QCOM -23% -0.40 4.4 7.8 6.0 CVS -26% -0.81 0.2 0.6 0.4 BMY -26% -0.69 1.4 3.8 2.8 GE -31% -0.72 0.8 2.0 1.4 FB -35% -1.21 3.8 13.1 8.5 INTC -36% -0.62 2.3 4.0 2.5 AMGN -37% -0.57 4.7 7.2 4.5 T -42% -1.33 0.6 1.7 1.0 GILD -66% -0.96 6.5 9.5 3.2 MRNA -87% -0.90 91.2 93.7 11.8

Price to Book

Price to Book comparisons of top 100 market companies reveal two major insights.

First, across the board, current P/B ratios are meaningfully higher than history. Four of the five quintiles have Z-scores greater than 2.0.

Second, quintile four appears to be an anomaly in that the aggregate Z-score for these 20 large caps is not statistically greater than history.

Let's examine quintile 4 more closely in the table below. This group's Z-scores are all over the map, from a low of -1.2 (Starbucks) to a high of 4.0 (Target, which has emerged from COVID economy with strong sales and profit momentum).

Quintile 4 companies with negative P/B Z-score values include

RTX which became a pure play defense/industrial company after recent spin-offs.

Two other industrial firms, both with checkered recent pasts: GE, Boeing.

Four financial services institutions: Citi, Goldman, Schwab, and SPGI.

Two healthcare companies: CVS which is still working through high leverage associated with the Aetna acquisition, and BMY, a pharma selling 14% below its July 2016 high.

It is noteworthy that the companies with negative P/B Z-scores come from three sectors: Financial, Healthcare, and Industrials. These sectors have the most attractive current valuations when compared to high-flier sectors, especially Tech.

Nov 21/Avg Z-score SD Avg. Nov. 2021 C -51% -0.7 1.2 1.5 0.7 GS -13% -0.3 0.7 1.5 1.3 SBUX -1.2 7.7 9.5 BLK 14% 0.2 2.1 3.3 3.7 RTX -17% -1.1 0.3 2.1 1.7 BMY -39% -0.8 2.6 5.5 3.4 NOW 18% 0.7 7.7 30.9 36.6 CVS -27% -0.6 1.0 2.2 1.6 SCHW -23% -0.4 2.2 4.1 3.2 TGT 142% 4.0 1.2 3.5 8.6 AMT 195% 2.1 7.0 7.5 22.1 ISRG 59% 1.4 2.7 6.5 10.3 AMGN 114% 1.5 4.9 6.4 13.8 BA -0.3 257.3 76.0 PLD 93% 3.0 0.6 1.8 3.4 AXP 22% 0.8 1.2 4.1 5.0 CAT 53% 1.7 1.3 4.2 6.5 GE -12% -0.2 2.1 3.2 2.9 SPGI -49% -0.1 754.3 117.1 59.4 ANTM 61% 1.7 0.6 1.8 2.8

Price to Earnings

Price to Earnings ratios appear to be the key driver of current valuations as already intimated in earlier commentary. The next few charts are quite revealing as to where investors may want to poke around in pursuit of value and what companies and sectors are most vulnerable to a correction.

This next chart may be the most logical chart in this article. There is a significant relationship apparent between current P/Es and current market caps as can be interpreted by not only high to low Z-scores by quintile but also the absolute current P/Es and average P/Es by quintile.

This next chart is the most helpful to me in understanding bubble risk among the 100 companies. The 100-company scatterplot shows the forward P/E (how dependable are analyst estimates?) and a Z-score for the forward P/E for each company since the earlier of the year 2000 or going public.

Symbols identified in RED have the highest forward P/Es among the S&P top 100. Three of those have forward P/E Z-scores greater than two: Accenture, Costco, and GE. Nike, Adobe, and NVDA are above 1.0 Z-scores on a forward earnings basis. Amazon's leading forward P/E is modestly lower than the giant's historic average.

Symbols identified in GREEN appear to be the most attractive from a value perspective as this group have forward P/Es among the bottom half and have forward P/Es below their historic P/Es.

Keen readers of the prior chart may have noticed that two companies are missing: Tesla and NOW. Their forward P/Es are greater than 100.

Below is the raw data for the chart above. Companies are ranked based on forward P/E ratios (high to low). The table also provides current P/E data. All data sourced from YCharts.

While forward P/Es for Tesla and NOW are crazy high, it is worth noting that their forward P/Es are 50% and 82% lower, respectively, than their current P/Es.

Fifteen of the largest 100 market cap companies have forward P/Es of 12x or less. This list includes:

Four financials: Citi, JPM, Wells, and Goldman. BAC, PNC, and Morgan Stanley have forward P/Es between 12 and 14.

Five healthcare firms are among companies with low forward P/Es: Amgen, BMY, CVS, GILD, and ABBV.

No surprise is the presence of two telecom: ATT and Verizon.

Rounding out the list are three tech firms with little or no momentum: IBM, Intel, and Micron Technology.

Nov 21 PE AVG Z-score Forward P/E Forw. PE Z-score Forw/Nov 21 TSLA 350 712 -1.1 176.1 -1.6 -50% NOW 596 3194 -0.3 109.8 -0.4 -82% AMZN 69 227 -0.3 83.1 -0.3 21% NVDA 97 38 2.6 72.8 1.5 -25% ISRG 71 51 0.7 66.4 0.6 -7% CRM 114 662 -0.3 64.3 -0.3 -44% NFLX 60 154 -0.5 62.2 -0.5 4% AMD 48 88 -0.3 58.5 -0.2 22% INTU 88 35 3.2 57.1 1.4 -35% ADBE 55 47 0.3 53.1 0.2 -3% PLD 57 50 0.1 52.1 0.0 -8% AMT 48 96 -0.3 50.5 -0.3 6% BKNG 235 58 1.0 49.2 -0.1 -79% GE 21 -2.6 48.0 3.3 NKE 45 28 1.2 47.7 1.4 7% ZTS 53 41 1.4 47.1 0.7 -11% COST 48 27 3.9 44.5 3.2 -8% PYPL 45 53 -0.5 40.7 -0.8 -10% MA 40 48 -0.1 39.2 -0.1 -2% MSFT 37 27 0.8 36.0 0.7 -2% ACN 39 21 3.4 34.9 2.7 -10% DIS 136 45 1.0 34.9 -0.1 -74% NEE 72 24 3.3 34.1 0.7 -53% ADP 36 26 1.6 33.9 1.2 -7% SPGI 39 28 0.2 33.4 0.1 -15% DHR 41 22 1.8 33.1 1.1 -19% LLY 40 27 0.6 32.6 0.2 -19% SBUX 31 78 -0.5 32.2 -0.5 3% LIN 47 24 2.5 30.3 0.7 -36% CHTR 31 45 -0.5 29.4 -0.5 -4% V 35 34 0.1 28.0 -0.5 -20% AAPL 28 32 -0.1 27.6 -0.1 -1% TMO 30 28 0.1 27.3 -0.1 -8% MMC 31 27 0.2 27.1 0.0 -14% SYK 49 36 0.5 26.7 -0.4 -46% MCD 26 21 0.9 26.5 1.1 3% GOOG 28 32 -0.5 26.4 -0.7 -4% GOOGL 27 39 -0.4 26.3 -0.4 -4% HD 27 22 0.6 26.0 0.5 -3% PEP 27 23 0.7 25.8 0.5 -6% HON 27 35 -0.1 25.8 -0.1 -4% ABT 31 28 0.1 25.0 -0.1 -20% PG 27 25 0.2 24.9 0.0 -8% BRK.B 8 22 -0.8 24.8 0.1 221% SCHW 30 35 -0.2 24.4 -0.4 -19% UNP 26 17 1.8 24.1 1.5 -6% FB 24 98 -0.4 23.9 -0.4 1% ADI 48 33 0.7 23.5 -0.4 -51% KO 26 31 -0.2 23.4 -0.3 -11% TJX 32 34 0.0 23.4 -0.1 -26% UNH 27 18 1.5 23.3 0.9 -14% TXN 24 34 -0.2 23.3 -0.2 -3% BLK 24 23 0.1 23.3 0.0 -3% WMT 51 23 2.7 22.6 0.0 -55% MDLZ 19 21 -0.1 20.9 0.0 8% LOW 22 22 -0.1 20.7 -0.2 -4% RTX 38 12 4.0 19.7 1.2 -48% ORCL 20 24 -0.3 19.7 -0.3 0% MDT 32 31 0.1 19.5 -0.8 -39% CAT 21 29 -0.1 19.2 -0.1 -10% LRCX 22 31 -0.2 18.7 -0.3 -14% TGT 18 18 0.1 18.6 0.2 2% MMM 17 20 -0.6 17.8 -0.5 3% UPS 28 37 -0.2 17.7 -0.4 -36% AMAT 22 54 -0.2 17.6 -0.3 -21% AVGO 41 43 -0.1 17.6 -0.5 -57% QCOM 22 47 -0.2 16.5 -0.2 -26% AXP 16 18 -0.3 16.4 -0.3 0% JNJ 24 34 -0.2 16.2 -0.3 -32% DE 19 18 0.2 16.2 -0.2 -14% CMCSA 16 141 -0.1 16.0 -0.1 -3% ANTM 19 14 0.9 16.0 0.3 -14% CSCO 20 38 -0.2 16.0 -0.3 -21% PM 15 18 -0.6 14.6 -0.8 -5% CVX 22 19 0.2 13.7 -0.2 -38% PNC 15 14 0.2 13.6 -0.1 -11% MRK 28 26 0.1 13.6 -0.6 -51% BAC 14 25 -0.2 13.2 -0.2 -4% PFE 16 24 -0.3 12.8 -0.5 -20% LMT 16 18 -0.3 12.8 -0.6 -19% MRNA 20 65 -0.8 12.5 -1.0 -38% MS 13 22 -0.2 12.4 -0.2 -1% XOM 17 -2.0 12.3 -0.5 COP 21 12 0.7 12.1 0.0 -43% AMGN 21 26 -0.3 12.0 -0.9 -42% CVS 16 19 -0.5 11.5 -1.3 -28% IBM 22 18 0.6 11.4 -1.0 -48% WFC 11 17 -0.5 11.4 -0.5 -1% JPM 10 16 -0.6 10.9 -0.6 6% VZ 10 27 -0.4 9.6 -0.4 -1% MU 16 24 -0.4 9.3 -0.7 -43% INTC 9 23 -0.6 9.2 -0.6 -3% ABBV 28 25 0.2 9.2 -1.3 -67% GM 8 12 -0.4 9.1 -0.3 13% GILD 12 41 -0.3 8.6 -0.3 -28% BMY 32 -1.0 7.5 -0.8 T 202 20 9.2 7.2 -0.7 -96% GS 6 14 -1.4 6.5 -1.4 1% C 6 15 -0.7 6.2 -0.7 1% BA 28 -1.0 -1.0

Return on Equity/Return on Risk-Adjusted Return on Equity

This next chart should be stunning to even the most cynical of investors who proclaim the market is in a Bubble. Consider this: Since 2000, the companies that currently have the greatest 100 market caps have on average produced as a group a median Return on Equity of 19.4%.

As the chart shows, the group has consistently generated earnings during this time, including the treacherous 2000-2001 and 2008-2009 years.

Today's elevated valuations have a lot to do with superior earnings generation relative to the capital deployed in these firms. Current ROEs (median 26+%) were at risk if Democrats had succeeded in increasing corporate taxes as President Biden desired. Stock buybacks remain robust which continues to depress equity ratios.

Regular readers of my articles about bank investing know that my bank research shows that Risk-Adjusted Return on Equity (RAROE) is meaningfully correlated with long-term total returns of US banks.

For background, I calculate RAROE as follows: Average Return on Equity over time (at least 10 years, prefer 15 years) minus the Standard Deviation of ROE for the same time.

Companies with high RAROE have two common characteristics: 1) Superior ROE; 2) Low variability in ROE over time.

My RAROE research has only focused on banks, but for this analysis I have decided to examine ROE history for the 100 top market cap companies going back to 2000 (or when company went public) to see if RAROE is germane to non-banks.

As further background on RAROE, my bank research indicates few banks achieve 10%+ RAROE. These elite banks have generated superior total returns over time; investors should and are willing to pay up (i.e., higher valuations) for such banks.

The table below shows 25 companies among the top 100 have RAROE over the past 10 years of 15%+. This is incredibly impressive. These companies are among the elite of the elites.

Topping the list is Mastercard. Surprising, IBM is second, a function no doubt of the company's aggressive buybacks and under-reinvestment of capital into high profit growth opportunities. Not at all surprising, Apple and Microsoft are on the list.

Two large caps just missing the 15% cut-off are Verizon and Walmart.

Curiously, the average 10-year Beta of the 25 companies is .99, indicating that these 25 companies track the S&P well. Pepsi, Coke, ADP, Nike, Costco, and Intel have the lowest Betas. The highest belongs to Apple.

The average dividend yield is 1.60%, led by IBM, MMM, Intel, Pepsi, and Coke.

Note the absence of banks. The best bank among large caps is JPM at just under 10% RAROE (10 years). Investors interested in small and mid-cap banks with superior RAROE can refer to my "Best of the Best Dividend Banks" articles.

RAROE 10 Yrs. ROE 2021 P/S P/E P/B Div Yield 10 Yr. Beta MA 42% 128% 18.1 40 48 0.54% 1.13 IBM 39% 22% 1.4 22 22 5.66% 1.06 ACN 38% 32% 4.5 39 11 1.02% 1.16 TJX 36% 44% 1.9 32 4 1.50% 0.87 UPS 30% 89% 1.9 28 15 1.99% 1.05 ZTS 29% 48% 13.8 53 5 0.46% MMM 29% 44% 2.9 17 7 3.37% 0.97 PEP 25% 56% 2.9 27 2 2.60% 0.59 ADP 25% 47% 6.4 36 2 1.62% 0.76 AAPL 24% 144% 7.2 28 41 0.55% 1.26 DE 22% 39% 2.6 19 6 1.00% 0.98 INTU 21% 24% 17.9 88 19 0.37% 1.08 NKE 21% 52% 5.9 45 19 0.65% 0.79 MSFT 20% 50% 14.2 37 16 0.70% 0.96 AXP 20% 33% 3.1 16 6 1.10% 1.23 TXN 20% 72% 10.0 24 2.24% 1.05 BKNG 19% 8% 9.6 235 16 0.00% 1.34 MMC 18% 29% 4.5 31 13 1.20% 0.92 UNP 18% 39% 7.5 26 11 1.70% 1.04 HON 18% 31% 4.2 27 8 1.81% 1.09 KO 18% 43% 6.2 26 10 3.11% 0.66 INTC 18% 26% 2.5 9 20 2.85% 0.69 UNH 17% 23% 1.5 27 6 1.23% 0.78 COST 17% 30% 1.2 48 14 0.56% 0.72 V 15% 37% 18.5 35 12 0.68% 0.94

Dividend Yield

Investors looking for dividends can find them from the 20 companies that have the highest current dividend yields. The next chart shows that quintile one stocks had an average November 28 dividend yield of 3.42% (low of 2.63% JNJ to high of 8.59% AT&T.

However, high dividends are often a warning sign of problems ahead.

The table below provides a stack rank of the top 50 dividend payers based on yield as of November 28.

Note that the two top payors have Seeking Alpha Dividend Safety ratings with score of D- and D+.

Just to be clear, I do not have an opinion on the accuracy of Seeking Alpha's dividend ratings. In fact, I have reason to hold them suspect based only on my knowledge of the banking industry which faces the added challenge of regulatory risk when it comes to dividend policies.

Assigning an "A" rating to Citi is too generous given the bank's abysmal earnings and dividend performance over the past two decades. An A+ rating for Goldman Sachs seems too high as well. I struggle to understand why BAC has a C+ Safety Rating but PNC and JPM are A+.

My educated guess is that the Seeking Alpha Safety Ratings place a strong quantitative emphasis on current dividend coverage ratios and do not weigh heavily long-term dividend payment track records.

Anyway, let's assume these Safety and Growth ratings are directionally accurate. In that case, eleven of the fifty indicate Safety Ratings of A- or better. These eleven have an average yield of 2.22% which beats the S&P 500's current dividend yield of 1.25%.

Among non-banks with Safety Ratings A- or better: Lockheed Martin, Broadcom, Amgen, Texas Instruments, and P&G. All five have the added benefit of Dividend Growth Ratings of A or A+.

Div. Yield Avg. 2000 Z-Score Div. Safety Div Growth T 8.59% 5.05% 2.7 D- C XOM 5.70% 3.06% 1.7 D+ D- IBM 5.66% 2.18% 2.3 N/A N/A PM 5.47% 4.58% 1.1 B A+ VZ 4.87% 4.67% 0.2 C- B+ CVX 4.64% 3.58% 1.2 C- C ABBV 4.46% 3.88% 0.6 B- A- GILD 4.00% 3.34% 1.0 B- A AMGN 3.50% 2.30% 2.3 A A BMY 3.47% 3.63% -0.1 C+ C MMM 3.37% 2.46% 1.7 B A MRK 3.28% 3.41% -0.1 N/A N/A C 3.11% 3.26% 0.0 A C+ KO 3.11% 2.63% 0.7 C A- LMT 3.03% 2.39% 0.6 A+ A+ PFE 2.89% 3.56% -0.4 C- C+ INTC 2.85% 2.13% 0.6 C A CSCO 2.69% 2.83% -0.3 B A AVGO 2.63% 2.09% 0.6 A+ A JNJ 2.63% 2.46% 0.3 N/A N/A PEP 2.60% 2.33% 0.4 B+ A COP 2.45% 3.55% -0.9 B D RTX 2.42% 3.10% -0.9 B- B+ PNC 2.40% 2.89% -0.4 A+ C+ PG 2.31% 2.55% -0.4 A- A JPM 2.28% 2.85% -0.5 A+ C+ TXN 2.24% 1.56% 0.7 A A+ CVS 2.19% 1.36% 0.9 B B+ MDT 2.18% 1.51% 0.9 B- B+ CAT 2.15% 2.58% -0.5 B- B+ MDLZ 2.15% 2.52% -0.4 C+ B+ MS 2.14% 1.92% 0.2 A D- MCD 2.06% 2.33% -0.3 B+ A+ UPS 1.99% 2.44% -0.6 B- A CMCSA 1.92% 1.04% 1.0 B- B- AMT 1.91% 1.69% 1.0 A- A+ HON 1.81% 2.23% -0.8 A- A NEE 1.79% 3.14% -2.0 B- C BLK 1.78% 2.10% -0.5 A+ B+ UNP 1.70% 1.78% -0.2 A A SBUX 1.66% 1.52% 0.4 B- A PLD 1.65% 4.07% -1.3 B+ A- BAC 1.64% 3.11% -0.3 C+ D ADP 1.62% 2.03% -0.6 A B+ HD 1.60% 1.84% -0.3 A+ B+ QCOM 1.51% 2.04% -0.5 B+ A+ WMT 1.51% 1.73% -0.3 C+ A ADI 1.51% 2.28% -1.1 B+ A TJX 1.50% 1.06% 1.2 B+ A- GS 1.48% 1.14% 0.7 A+ B-

Closing Thoughts

The Market is Rich by Traditional Measures

The preponderance of data shared in this article reveal Market valuations at unprecedented levels. By virtue of this fact, it is difficult to argue the Market is not in Bubble territory. The risk of a correction seems significant.

However, data in this article show not all large caps have valuation metrics meaningfully greater than history. Therefore, investors whose portfolios lean toward these lower valuation firms appear less exposed to Bubble Risk.

As will be discussed in the follow-up article to this one, my view is that Bubble Risk is high for one-third of the top 100 large caps, moderate for the middle third, and relatively low for the one-third that have lagged the market in recent years and continue to have valuations in line with history.

That said, just as the rain falls on the just and unjust, a bursting stock market bubble touches Value and Growth stocks alike. More to come on this theme in Part 2.

Timing the Market

As a rule, I am a buy-and-hold Value-oriented investor. I do not sell positions in taxable accounts without great conviction given the capital gains tax. I am willing to trade more frequently in non-taxable accounts if market conditions change meaningfully.

Next Step

My next effort in this analysis is to calibrate my personal Bubble Risk by examining more closely the equities I hold. This analysis may lead to a ratcheting back of my Risk Profile. My current plan is to write a follow-up article to this one highlighting my action plan.

Caveats

The purpose of this analysis is to help me assess the risks associated with my current Risk Profile. I share my findings in hope that the data is helpful to other investors as they draw their own conclusions about Bubble Risk.

The data in this article is dependent on the accuracy of data provided by YCharts, Seeking Alpha, as well as the accuracy of my calculations. To the best of my knowledge, the data are accurate, but as always, investors need to do their own homework and arrive at their own independent before making investment decisions.