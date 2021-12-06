SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) is a relatively new REIT, about 5 years old. Some members of its management team previously worked with key management personnel at STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR).

I’ve been aware of EPRT but had not looked at them closely until now. There have been two recent bullish public articles on EPRT that piqued my interest.

One of these argued that EPRT was a fairly valued buy for long-term investors. The other argued that they were a strong buy that would offer superior returns.

But neither of these articles applied the type of analysis of profitability and growth that I have learned from Chris Volk, the Executive Chairman of STORE Capital. When his book comes out, you should read it.

It also seemed worthwhile to me to look at valuation from the perspective of cash flows. In addition, it seemed sensible to go deeper into several details.

I used STORE as a comparison, for obvious reasons. If a deep look comparing EPRT and STORE is worthwhile for you, join me here.

It should be noted at the start that STOR is a very large position of mine, while I do not now own EPRT. In addition, I know and like Chris Volk, but do not know anyone at EPRT. I’m not knowingly cooking any books here, but you can judge whether that happened anyway.

Similarities

EPRT and STORE have numerous similarities.

Both own properties leased to tenants on triple net leases, under which the tenant pays for all maintenance, taxes, and insurance.

Both focus on profit-center properties, which are essential for the tenant to produce earnings.

Both obtain unit-level financial reporting from nearly all their properties, enabling them to spot problems in advance and exit properties that are becoming problematic.

Both do a great deal of sourcing based on existing relationships, often leasing many properties to a tenant under master leases

Both focus on so-called “Middle Market” companies

There is a difference of flavor on this last point, though. STORE provides this slide describing their market.

Source: STORE Investor Presentation

STORE emphasizes elsewhere that what they seek as tenants is “bank-dependent” firms. These firms are generally too small to access the bond markets. Doing sale-leasebacks with STORE provides an alternative to bank loans to generate capital for expansion.

Here is the slide from EPRT describing their market.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

EPRT seems less focused on being bank-dependent and more focused on the nature of the business their tenants are in. EPRT emphasizes small businesses that are service-oriented or experiential. The customer must visit these businesses to gain what they seek.

This slight difference in focus apparently leads to a difference in property cost and corresponding cap rates (ratios of Net Operating Income, or NOI, to property cost). STORE most recently has reported cap rates of 7.7% while EPRT has been running 6.9% to 7%. We will see some implications of this later.

Debt management

Both firms have fundamentally sound balance sheets. Their debt management is similar but not identical.

STORE provides this slide.

Source: STORE Investor Presentation

STORE systematically seeks to produce cash flows, mainly from property sales, that are sufficient to pay off their maturing debt. As a result, STORE never has to roll their debt. I wrote an article about this.

To my mind, this is an extremely powerful approach. It will prove quite valuable as economic conditions change over coming decades.

Some other net-lease REITs put themselves in the less secure position of having no choice but to roll debt often. If interest rates ever do move up rapidly, this will challenge them.

EPRT may eventually fully mimic the approach of STORE. At present, their average dispositions provide cash that roughly equals their average debt maturity of about $80M/year. But take a look at their debt maturity ladder.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

Even if they save that $80M each year, EPRT is not generating cash at a high enough rate to pay off that term loan when it comes due in 2026. At their present rate, they will have to roll at least part of that term loan. One can hope that their present debt structure is transitional, but at the moment, it is less secure than that of STORE.

STORE also handles their debt types in a very clever way, but that is too long a story to include here.

Diversification, a Two-Edged Sword?

EPRT boasts of being in only 17 industries, all service-oriented or experience-based. Their point is that this lets them develop a deeper level of specialized knowledge of these industries.

In contrast, STORE is in 119 industries, everything from Aerospace parts makers to car dealers. My sense is that their approach is more financial and less industry-specific. But they also have more staff because they are larger, so my impression may not be correct.

To my mind, there is no clear better approach here. You can argue it either way.

Growth is The Question

From the above items, my personal preference falls with STORE, but not by a huge margin. And, as indicated above, perhaps I am biased.

We can use data from the SEC filings to assess the prospects for growth of these two REITs. Again, I am applying the framework of Chris Volk, though any mistakes are mine.

We begin with some basic properties shown here.

Source: Author calculations.

Here the rows shaded blue show current market cap, TTM NOI, and TTM Funds From Operations, or FFO. Because both of these REITs have very small net adjustments between FFO and AFFO (Adjusted FFO), here I use FFO as a surrogate for AFFO.

The row shaded gold shows the price to AFFO ratio. It is much (5.2x) larger for EPRT.

The market is granting EPRT an expectation of much larger forward growth. We will see below whether this makes sense.

Key to the analysis is the understanding the ratio of AFFO to newly invested funds. The V-formula of Chris gives this. One key version has

AFFO/New Funds = [Cap rate/(1-Leverage)] x [1 - Costs/NOI - IntEx/NOI].

Here Costs are operating expenses plus General & Administrative costs and IntEx is interest expenses. Straight-line rent and other adjustments to GAAP revenues are taken to be small, which makes sense for these two REITs but not for all REITs.

Leverage in this context is taken to be New Debt/New Assets. Depending on what one needs to know, one makes obvious adjustments to this formula.

The formula lets us assess how well these two REITs produce new AFFO. This is shown here.

Source: Author calculations.

The row shaded green is the cap rate on acquisitions. This key parameter is larger for STORE, as discussed above.

Equally important is the Payout Ratio (shaded blue). STORE aspires to be at 70%, though they have tended to run a bit higher than that. EPRT has run a more typical level for REITs, averaging 81% in 2019.

EPRT has a lower profit margin, reflecting the large costs implied by their effort to grow rapidly. These costs (as a fraction) have been coming down and that will probably continue.

The other parameters are straightforward. The only one not easily found or computed is rent growth drag. This is small but not zero for net-lease REITs. I use the number for that which Chris does.

The V-formula then gives the ratio of new AFFO to new equity. This is higher for STORE, mainly because of their higher cap rate and higher leverage.

The above enables us to evaluate the growth of AFFO these REITs can generate internally. Here is where the lower payout ratio of STORE matters. There is more retained cash to drive internal growth.

Source: Author calculations.

There is also growth from income from rent increases, leveraged, and from capital recycling. The latter is small, below 0.5%, and is partially offset by the impact of dilution on internal growth. I set it to zero here.

In their investor presentations, STORE describes their target internal growth rate as above 5%. To get that result, one must take the payout ratio to 70%, leverage to 40%, rent bumps to 2%, and give a little credit for gains from capital recycling. These are all parameters they aspire to, but apparently do not quite achieve at the moment.

The bottom line here is that STORE generates about 50% more internal growth of AFFO than EPRT does.

External and Total Growth

I only recently came to appreciate how key the rate of acquisitions is to what REITs really do. It is sort of obvious if you think about it operationally.

Any REIT has an acquisition team. This team creates and sustains a pipeline of deals.

The team evolves with time, but can’t quickly be ramped up. And the REIT certainly does not want to lose those personnel and their relationships with tenants.

As a result, the ongoing rate of acquisitions cannot change much in the short run, aside from brief pauses as we saw during the pandemic. This has a lot of financial implications.

Various REITs issue equity at times that puzzle investors. In many cases, there is no better choice.

If you want or need to maintain some value of leverage and to make the acquisitions found by your team, then you must issue equity. EPRT and STORE do this systematically, through their At The Market (“ATM”) programs.

You can determine what volume of acquisitions needs to be funded externally. You subtract from the total rate of acquisitions those acquisitions generated during the internal growth discussed above.

This then plays out as shown here.

Source: Author calculations.

Here the resulting externally funded acquisitions produce some rate of growth of NOI, as shown in the rows shaded blue. That NOI and other parameters imply some specific rate of share dilution shown in the first row shaded yellow.

That share dilution implies that less than 100% of the run rate AFFO and the AFFO from both internal and external growth contributes to per share value. The second row shaded yellow shows how much that subtracts from the total, on a per share basis.

This deduction is more than offset by the AFFO generated by the externally funded acquisitions, shown in the rows shaded green. The final row shaded green shows the net per share impact of externally funded acquisitions, including both the growth and the dilutive impact of share issuance.

The bottom row, shaded gold, shows that both these REITs will produce growth of AFFO/share on the high end for REITs. STOR comes out ahead by about 1%.

What may matter more is the composition of this growth. STORE has comparable rates of external and internal growth. In contrast, more than 60% of the growth rate for EPRT is external.

Valuation of These REITs

If one could assume that these rates of growth last indefinitely, then their type would not matter. But one cannot assume that.

The rate of external growth one can generate depends strongly on two factors. One is the AFFO multiple at which your stock trades. The other is the spread between cap rates and treasury rates.

In some future period, whether starting next year or 15 years from now, treasury rates will enter their next sustained period of secular increases. In response, these spreads will decrease and so will AFFO multiples.

Historically, the cap-rate-to-treasury spread has been negative for long periods. Wrestling with the implications of that is another long story.

What matters here is that while internal growth can continue for a very long time, externally funded growth may or may not. And someday the external growth channel will turn off until the worm turns again.

To allow for this, I put together a discounted-cash-flow model for two cases. Each case assumed that the cash flow was the dividend and grew the dividend at the total growth rate found above for some number of years, followed by indefinite growth at the internal growth rate.

For the high-growth period, I used 5 years and 25 years. Reality will be much more complex, but this model for these periods seemed a sensible way to scope out a range of plausible valuations.

Here are the results. Shown is the ratio of the value of the cash flows to the December 1 stock price, as a function of the total return demanded by the investor.

Source: Author calculations.

The purple curves show the case when current total returns endure for 25 years. The lower, blue curves show the case when current total returns endure for 5 years.

I personally don’t expect cap rates to collapse below treasury rates as soon as five years from now, and so lean toward the valuations shown in purple. But a collapse is not impossible. It could happen if the more frantic voices predicting inflation turned out to be right.

The fact that the dashed curves lie above the solid curves shows that STOR is undervalued relative to EPRT. This is not a surprise, considering the difference in AFFO multiple noted above.

Regarding absolute valuation, consider a total return of 10%. REITs often have been priced at about that level.

For the range spanned by these two cases, EPRT is slightly overvalued at the midpoint. The large range between the two solid curves reflects real uncertainty about the future. STOR, in contrast, shows as undervalued by about 50% at the midpoint for a 10% total return.

Another way to view the plot is to note that EPRT is fairly priced today to produce total returns somewhere in the range of 8% to 11%. STOR by contrast is priced to deliver total returns from 11% to 13%.

The rate of AFFO/share growth produced by these two REITs is at the upper end seen amongst REITs I have modeled. Larger returns have generally been obtained only by REITs that were initially undervalued. The poster sector for that has been manufactured housing REITs over the past decade.

This is why STOR is a large position for me. EPRT will produce returns comparable to STOR, but if external growth turns off relatively soon the lower end will be smaller.

The only other net lease REIT whose business model will enable them to do well through such adverse circumstances is National Retail Properties (NNN). They don’t grow as fast today, but nearly all their growth is internal.

Takeaways

EPRT appears to me to be a fine net lease REIT, likely to produce some of the higher returns in that space. They also appear, despite their high AFFO multiple, to be fairly priced to produce total returns near 10%.

I like STORE a bit better overall, but the difference is modest. Financially, though, STOR is significantly underpriced today compared to EPRT. At present prices, it should produce total returns above 10%.

Both EPRT and STORE have solid business models. Both should generate excellent earnings growth as long as the present era lasts. We can hope that EPRT will evolve their management of debt maturities to more closely resemble that of STORE.

Someday all net lease REITs will need to reinvent themselves when the spread from cap rates to treasuries next reverses. I think this will be feasible, though perhaps after some difficult years.

How that might go remains an intriguing topic for my thinking. It certainly appears that STOR and NNN will have an easier time of it.

A month ago, my comparison of the valuation of STOR to those of Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties, and Agree Realty (ADC) reached the similar conclusion that STOR was the most undervalued. We published that to members at High Yield Landlord, and later as a public article by our sister service High Yield Investor.

So my own funds will stay with STOR for the present and perhaps for a very long future.

