Windtree Therapeutics CEO Craig Fraser - Breaking Down Acute Heart Failure (Video)
Dec. 06, 2021 9:00 AM ETWindtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT)
Summary
- Windtree Therapeutics CEO Craig Fraser is a military vet with 30 years experience in biotech, including at Pfizer and J&J.
- We discuss breaking through the downward spiral of acute heart failure.
- Economic burden of heart failure near $20B annually and the #1 cause of hospitalization in patients over 65. Cardiogenic shock.
- Istaroxime clinical trials and FDA fast-track designation.
- Addressing Covid lung with acute pulmonary treatment.
- 1:30 - How Craig's military background has served him as a business leader. Experience in specialized therapeutics including Pfizer (PFE) and J&J (JNJ).
- 7:15 - Acute heart failure total addressable market. Heart failure estimated to be nearly $20 billion per year and the number one cause of hospitalization in patients over 65.
- 16:00 - Istaroxime Phase 2b clinical trials. Fast-track designation with the FDA. Working towards Phase 3. Upcoming milestones.
- 19:30 - Cardiogenic shock, high mortality rates and heart failure.
- 26:00 - Legacy part of Windtree (NASDAQ:WINT) is acute pulmonary treatment around KL4 surfactant. Addressing severe Covid lung.
- 34:00 - Philosophy on M&A and partnerships.
