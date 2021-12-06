Windtree Therapeutics CEO Craig Fraser - Breaking Down Acute Heart Failure (Video)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT)
CEO Interviews
Summary

  • Windtree Therapeutics CEO Craig Fraser is a military vet with 30 years experience in biotech, including at Pfizer and J&J.
  • We discuss breaking through the downward spiral of acute heart failure.
  • Economic burden of heart failure near $20B annually and the #1 cause of hospitalization in patients over 65. Cardiogenic shock.
  • Istaroxime clinical trials and FDA fast-track designation.
  • Addressing Covid lung with acute pulmonary treatment.
  • 1:30 - How Craig's military background has served him as a business leader. Experience in specialized therapeutics including Pfizer (PFE) and J&J (JNJ).
  • 7:15 - Acute heart failure total addressable market. Heart failure estimated to be nearly $20 billion per year and the number one cause of hospitalization in patients over 65.
  • 16:00 - Istaroxime Phase 2b clinical trials. Fast-track designation with the FDA. Working towards Phase 3. Upcoming milestones.
  • 19:30 - Cardiogenic shock, high mortality rates and heart failure.
  • 26:00 - Legacy part of Windtree (NASDAQ:WINT) is acute pulmonary treatment around KL4 surfactant. Addressing severe Covid lung.
  • 34:00 - Philosophy on M&A and partnerships.

Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com
