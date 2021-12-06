sanfel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) is facing dual pressures from new regulatory scrutiny and continued battles with healthcare plans over pricing.

Regulatory changes with the new administration could slow DaVita's ability to acquire new outpatient clinics. The Federal Trade Commission reached a settlement with DaVita requiring the company to divest recently-purchased dialysis clinics in Utah. The FTC cited there was limited competition in the market, and it feared DaVita was working to create a monopoly. More significantly, the FTC is requiring DaVita to receive advance government approval before purchasing any new clinics in Utah for the next ten years. This prior-approval policy could also extend to additional states where anti-competitive behavior has been alleged.

A case involving DaVita is being considered by the United States Supreme Court. DaVita filed suit against an employer alleging the company's health insurance coverage forced employees to switch to Medicare if they wanted to receive dialysis treatment for end-stage renal disease. DaVita argues the healthcare plan makes all dialysis centers "out-patient" and thus virtually unaffordable for anyone seeking life-saving treatment unless they switch to Medicare instead. The move to force people to use Medicare instead of private insurance directly impacts the prices DaVita can charge and expenses it can recoup, lowering the profitability of its dialysis centers.

The situations above are certainly affecting the ability of DaVita to grow its dialysis treatment business and to control pricing for its services.

When considering these current stories about DaVita, we need to determine which news topics will have a long-term and ongoing effect on the company and its share price.

While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if DVA is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer's company rating score. It shows a score of around 74/100. Therefore, DaVita Inc. is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. DVA has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, ROE, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a mediocre score for Earnings per share. It has low scores for ROIC and PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that DVA seems to have above average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we'll have to look closer into individual categories to see what's going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer )

Fundamentals

Let's examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share was steadily increasing from 2012 to 2015 before falling in 2016. The stock's value fell for several years until 2020 when the company's stock price began increasing at a faster rate. Overall, share price average has grown by about 147.3% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 10.58%. This is a decent return.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings haven't grown consistently over the past 10 years. Earnings grew gradually from 2011 to 2014. Earnings dipped in 2015 and rebounded in 2016 before falling again in 2017 and 2018. Earnings grew again in 2019 and 2020.

DaVita operates in the highly competitive out-patient dialysis business. In addition to another large for-profit competitor in this segment, DaVita also competes with government and non-profit hospital systems that also provide dialysis services to patients. Additionally, DaVita's ability to price its services is restricted by insurance companies and government regulations. A majority of DaVita's customers are Medicare or Medicaid patients, further degrading the company's ability to adjust income for its treatments. These variations in the competitive and pricing landscape impact DaVita's income, quarter-to-quarter. When expenses increase, the company cannot often offset the impact to the bottom line with easily implemented pricing increases. These factors could help explain why the company's earnings lack consistency.

Inconsistent earnings make it more difficult to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, DVA is not a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don't always give the whole picture, it's good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity slumped in 2017 and 2018 before accelerating to higher levels in 2019 and 2020. With so much variation, it is more reliable to focus on the average ROE figures for the entire period from 2016 - 2020. Five-year average ROE is good at around 21%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, DVA easily meets my requirements.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - ROE History)

Let's compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 129 Healthcare Support Services companies is 16.60%.

Therefore, DaVita's 5-year average of 21.65% and current ROE of 43.99% are well above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has fluctuated over the last five years. ROIC fell in 2017 and 2018 before returning to 2016 levels in 2019. In 2020, ROIC decreased again. Five-year average ROIC is well below expectations at around 7%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, DVA does not meet this test.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been another erratic performer with an increase in 2017 before falling in 2018. GMP increased in 2019 and was mostly flat in 2020. Five-year GMP is slightly substandard at around 29%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, DVA has proven that it has more to prove to maintain acceptable margins over a long period. The good news is that GMP has been gradually increasing year-over-year.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is far above 1. This is a concerning indicator, telling us that the company owes more than it owns.

However, DVA's Current Ratio of 1.62 is satisfactory, indicating that it does have an adequate ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt.

Ideally, we'd want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so DVA is in the clear in terms of its ability to pay its short-term debt.

According to the balance sheet, the company appears not to be in very good financial health. In the long term, the company seems to be burdened by a high amount of debt compared to its equity. In the short-term the company's financial situation appears to be stable.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 11.9 indicates that DVA might be selling at a low price when comparing DVA's PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of DVA has typically been between 20.4 and 18.1, so this indicates that DVA could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to DVA's average historical PE Ratio range.

DVA does not currently pay a regular dividend.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Misc. Fundamentals)

This analysis wouldn't be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a conservative diluted EPS of 6.31. I've used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club )

According to this valuation analysis, DVA is overpriced.

If DVA continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If DVA continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If DVA continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If DVA continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If DVA continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

According to DVA's typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, DVA is undervalued.

If DVA continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $93 per share versus its current price of about $95, this would indicate that DaVita, Inc. is slightly overpriced.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, DaVita is not financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, but it is satisfactory in the short-term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are solid, including EPS and ROE. However, the gross margins and ROIC can use improvement.

The stock doesn't pay a regular dividend.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is overpriced.

When comparing DaVita stock to the benchmark S&P 500 fund, the overall long-term return is somewhat similar. However, from the chart below you can see that DaVita is more volatile than the benchmark. One positive thing is that the stock could be slightly more resistant to economic downturns because patients will still need to receive dialysis even if the economy is suffering.

Predicted Growth

Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 14.44%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 22% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of -5.8% over this year's forecasted earnings. (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts' forecasts, you might expect about 14.44% growth per year.

Here is an alternative scenario based on DVA's past earnings growth. During the past 10 and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 9.79% and 8.02%, respectively.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 5.2% and 2.8%, respectively. Therefore, when considering all these returns, our average annual return could likely be around 8%.

If considering actual past results of DaVita, Inc., the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10 and 5-year return results.

______________

10 Year Return Results if Invested in DVA:

Initial Investment Date: 11/30/2011

End Date: 11/30/2021

Cost per Share: $38.09

End Date Price: $94.50

Total Return: 148.10%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 10%

_______________

5 Year Return Results if Invested in DVA:

Initial Investment Date: 11/30/2016

End Date: 11/30/2021

Cost per Share: $63.35

End Date Price: $94.50

Total Return: 49.17%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 8%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 8% to 10%. I feel that if you're a long-term patient investor and believer in DVA, and its existing services (dialysis treatment), you could expect DVA to provide you with around at least 8%-10% annual return. But for the short-term swing trader or impatient investor, the near future of DaVita is predicted to be shaky according to analysts, who are estimating -5.8% growth for next year.

As a comparison, the S&P 500's average return from 1928 - 2014 is about 10%. So, in a typical scenario with DVA, you could expect to earn a similar long-term return as the benchmark.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that DaVita is an above average company fundamentally. However, it lacks in areas of debt-to-equity, ROIC, and Gross Margins. It also lacks in pricing power because of its competition and pricing regulations.

In addition, DaVita may have some headwinds going into 2022. Because of COVID, the mortality rate increased, meaning less patients paying for dialysis. Plus, labor costs have risen, which should affect the company's bottom line. We might not see the normalization of the business model until sometime in 2023 or beyond, which could be a better time to look at the company again. But for now, I'm passing on DaVita as an investment.