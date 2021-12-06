MiguelMalo/E+ via Getty Images

Readers should know I'm a big fan of investing in chemical companies and the chemicals segment. From nationals from my own country such as BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) to companies such as Celanese (CE), LyondellBasell (LYB), DuPont (DD), Chemours (CC), my coverage and interest in chemical companies are well documented. It's also a segment where throughout the course of my investment career, I've been able to make significant amounts of money through well-placed investments in undervalued but quality businesses.

So, when I see a potential undervaluation in one of these businesses, I'm always excited.

With that in mind, let's take a look at Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK).

What does the company do?

(Source: Westlake Chemical)

Simply put, Westlake is a vertically integrated producer of vinyls, polymers, and building products. Their selection includes some of the most basic material components in the world, including but not limited to the following end-uses:

Packaging

Automotive

Coatings

Water Treatments

Refrigerants

Construction

The company operates in two segments - Vinyls and Olefins and has significant vertical integration, meaning owning the entire, or large parts of the supply chain, meaning higher degrees of independence. Some major company products include:

Polyethylene

Styrene Monomer

Polyvinyl chloride

So, what exactly is this stuff, you might ask.

Polyethylene is the most common plastic in the world, used for everything from packaging to bottles to other things. It alone accounts for 34% of the entire plastics market on earth.

Styrene monomer is a basic building block of the plastics industry. It's used for making solid polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, styrene-butadiene latex, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene/terpolymer, unsaturated polyester resins (UPR), and styrene-butadiene rubber. In short, this is used for all kinds of packaging, disposables, and low-cost consumer products.

Polyvinyl chloride is the third-most used synthetic plastic polymer in the world. It's a versatile thermoplastic polymer used primarily in building and construction used in window profiles, pipes, wire, insulation, medical devices, and other products.

So, what does the company do?

Plastics - and lots of them.

(Source: Westlake Chemical 10-K)

The company began operations in 1986. Recent M&As include NAKAN and a large portion of LACC LLC from Lotte Chemical Corporation.

Westlake benefits very highly from integrated production facilities that take raw materials into end-products and higher VAP chemicals, and in its entire company together with M&As and JV have aggregate production capacities of 44.3B Lbs.

Feedstock acquiring is obviously a large part of the industry, and the company is highly integrated along its production chain. It acquires most of the required ethylene from OpCo through Ethane feedstock, and overall, WLK is one of the more integrated chemical companies I've seen - not just in feedstock, but in electricity, steam, and other resources/products that the company needs. The company even operates a process steam, natural gas-fired cogeneration facility adjacent to one of its factory sites

The products the company makes are then sold through a dedicated sales force that is organized by product and region. Aside from specialized sales to large customers, the company operates a distribution network to smaller customers.

That isn't to say this isn't a highly competitive market - because it is. The company has peers and competitors such as LyondellBasell, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, and others for its olefins, and businesses such as Orbia, Teknor Apex, Formosa Plastics, and others for its vinyls.

The company has geographic diversification, with sales in Europe and Asia as well as NA, and its overall product mix or end-product mix makes for a very appealing long-term investment on the basis of future needs of the company's products.

(Source: Westlake Chemical)

The company has also shown superb potential for growth over the past 30-40 years, outperforming indexes along the way and overall just showing some amazing results.

(Source: Westlake Chemical)

The company's very high degree of vertical integration grants a degree of independence from typical macro that is to be admired for a company in this segment. Also, production in NA means a very easy overall access to Ethane feedstock due to historically significant shale production from natural gas, when compared to the overall global market. The company could not be better positioned in terms of production geography.

Westlake is also a heavy M&A'er and is actively pursuing further targets to add to its already attractive portfolio. Its selection of building materials also means that the current housing market is clearly advantageous for Westlake, as the company offers many parts necessary for the construction of houses.

(Source: Westlake Chemical)

Fundamentally speaking, Westlake has an investment-grade credit rating, comes in at a current dividend yield of about 1.27, and has shown extreme earnings volatility during COVID-19, which much of the backed-up demand for its products being realized during 2021 fiscal. The company has a relatively low debt despite M&As.

Let's look at the most recent set of company results.

How has the company been doing?

As I mentioned earlier in the article, this company benefits from a relative degree of back-end loaded demand for its products, which we're seeing realized during the 2021 fiscal. Its TTM 3Q21 Adj. EBITDA is more than twice the level of 2020. Net income is almost 5 times the level of a year ago, and that is including significantly higher levels of overall income tax levels. The company has nearly doubled its operational cash flow, and the EBITDA in terms of segments is coming from both Olefins and Vinyls.

In short, record results in terms of:

Net income

Operating income

Operational cash flow

EBITDA

The company experienced continued strong demand in an environment characterized by a strong housing market, increased pricing for its products, increased feedstock prices (where the company has a vertical advantage), and good results despite weather events such as Hurricane Ida.

Expanding margins in the company came primarily from improved pricing, and there's a very tight supply-demand balance across the entire industry that's currently driving trends. Olefins continued to experience massive demands from an ever-growing global packaging and consumer market.

The company sees a strong, long-term housing market and favorable demographics for its product, not only due to new construction but also due to renovation, remodeling, and repair markets. The company has recently completed several M&As related to this industry, including LASCO Fittings, Dimex, and Boral.

In August, we completed the acquisition of LASCO Fittings, a leading manufacturer of injection-molded PVC pipe fittings. LASCO brings additional markets serving the plumbing, pool and spa, industrial, irrigation and retail markets in North America, and is complementary to our existing product portfolio of PVC pipe and larger-diameter fittings. In September, we acquired Dimex, one of the largest processor of post-industrial recycled plastic material in the U.S. This acquisition further expands Westlake's product portfolio to include a variety of consumer products made from processed post-industrial recycled PVC, polyethylene and thermoplastics elastomer, and sells these consumer products throughout the nation in big-box home improvement retailers and online through nationally known e-commerce platforms. (Source: 3Q21 Westlake Chemical Earnings Call)

So, there's likely to be earnings expansion from new M&As, which also as of November includes the company Hexion's Epoxy Business.

(Source: Westlake Chemical)

The company is enjoying some very strong advantages, and it's using the current market to acquire appealing new tack-on growth opportunities. Hexion, for instance, has a TTM revenue of around $1.5B, which comes to around 12.5% of the company pre-merger NTM 2021 Revenues based on the 3Q21 results, meaning these M&As aren't exactly small.

With all of these M&As in the bag, forecasting the company's post-COVID-19 and post-2021 results becomes more of a tricky venture - so I'll tell you now to use the valuation and forecast numbers with a bit of salt.

There are a few reasons for that we'll go into - so let's look.

What is the valuation?

Thanks to massive, expected demand for the company's products, the company is expected, and set to deliver 400-500% increases in YoY EPS, reaching EPS levels of close to $15, compared to around $2.5 for the past year. Granted, this is based on a truly horrible set of years - because 2019-2020 saw subsequent EPS decreases of 55% and 26% from levels of $7.81 for 2018 - but even the previous ATH's, the 2021E results are almost twice the size.

(Source: F.A.S.T. graphs)

This also goes along with the typical earnings pattern of WLK, where we see unusually high years of earnings, followed by cyclical years of far poorer results. Over the long term, it does result in outperformance, as over the last 20 years, this company has massively outperformed the S&P 500 and averaged dividend growth of nearly 45% per year, but this does come at the price of an iron stomach.

The company also went from essentially 0% dividend to where the payout ratio for 2020E is around 41%, though this will obviously drop down for 2021 fiscal.

Here are my problems with Westlake Chemical at this particular time.

First, you look at valuation history. These bumps in EPS have usually only very momentary "ups" in valuation, usually quickly followed by swift drops. If bought at the last time the company forecasted excellent EPS back in 2017-2018, your results over the past 5 years would be negative.

(Source: F.A.S.T. graphs)

Given what the market has done, what's available, and what the dividend is looking like, I don't see much justification for investing under those circumstances.

Secondly, while the company is all but guaranteed to deliver ATH results for 2021, the subsequent annual results are expected to be poor, even with the current M&As. 2022-2023 is expected to bring EPS declines in the double digits - with close to 20% in 2023.

The advantage the company has here is a history of outperforming expected results at a very high rate - so outperformance can be expected. On the basis of current average weighted results, you're looking at a P/E multiple of around 7X - which is obviously quite cheap, even for a cyclical chemical.

Still, remember that this company has a tendency of trading at P/E ranges of up to 35X P/E at times, and as low as single digits. Also, during real market downturns, this company has not one, but several times gone to negative EPS.

When looking at the 20-year returns, you can quite easily get the picture that the company has generally outperformed quite easily, but this is far from the truth. At most times, due to the relatively balanced 14-15X P/E valuation, this company has a 5-6 year RoR that's not that impressive.

All that being said, this company is undervalued here.

Even if WLK sees its earnings drop as much as expected, even if the market shifts, the demand and the amount of inorganic growth we can expect here currently give an upside beginning at a 2023E P/E of 10X. At 10X forward P/E, you have a 7.53% annualized rate of return, and up to more standard of around 15, that goes up all the way to 27.2%.

(Source: F.A.S.T. graphs)

Analysts are giving us an overall upside to an average forward P/E target of around 10-12X, or around $119. However, despite the 26.4% average upside (source: S&P Global), most analysts don't actually have a "BUY" rating here, but a "HOLD" or "Sell".

One of the reasons could be that during downward momentum trend, which we're seeing starting 2022E, the historical average targets have not turned out to be all that accurate, with analysts overestimating this company's valuation quite significantly.

(Source: Tikr.com)

I would be much more content buying this company in an upward trend coming in from undervaluation - but yield and other factors prevented me from going in deeper here as opposed to companies such as Celanese, Lyondell, BASF, and others.

Furthermore, plenty of analysts are seeing some risks due to a construction slowdown, not in the USA, but in China and other parts of the world, which obviously would affect companies such as Westlake significantly.

Based on these trends and expectations, I don't see the expected RoR as excellent as some other contributors want to do, calling it a 'massive value' or something along those lines. In the long term, I see WLK as a definite "BUY" at an appealing valuation, but the combination of the potentially non-recurring all-time highs for 2021 as well as a potential slowdown in the global construction market, especially China and Asia, has me lowering my target highest valuation and price to no more than $100/share, representing around a 7X 2021E P/E, but around an 11.5X 5-year average forward multiple, which is below the 14.7X 20-year average, but acceptable, given the risks I see here.

It makes WLK a slight "Bullish" stock here, and you could "BUY" it - but I do see more opportunity in other sectors, as well as other companies in this sector on an international basis.

Thesis

Westlake Chemical has done extremely well for itself and is a fundamentally attractive chemical company with solid dividend coverage, investment-grade ratings, and a decent upside.

However, volatility is serious in this business - and looking at estimates and results, I'm taking a more conservative stance to most contributors and analysts here that are calling this company a "massive buy".

I point to the fact that even earnings outperformance hasn't necessarily resulted in valuation outperformance, and company downtrends usually begin before ATH earnings materialize.

Because of this, I view the upside as smaller than most - but I do see WLK as slightly undervalued and give it a "BUY" rating here.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you, however, want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

WLK is currently in a position where #1 is possible in my process, through #3 and #4.

Thank you for reading.