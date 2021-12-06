Jirsak/iStock via Getty Images

The recent pullback in Alight (NYSE:ALIT) stock presents a good opportunity to own a quality, long-term compounder in the attractive area of human capital solutions. Given the "guilt by association" with SPACs (and one in particular), it may take time for ALIT to earn the higher valuation, but the risk-reward tradeoff seems good.

The Company

Alight is one of the largest providers of outsourced human capital management or HCM solutions. The business has been around roughly 30 years, first as the Outsourcing business inside Hewitt, then as part of Aon (Aon Hewitt) before being acquired by Blackstone in 2017 and re-branded Alight. In 2021, Alight was merged into a SPAC, and ultimately began trading as ALIT in July. The company reports two major segments:

Employer Solutions (about 84% of revenue) includes solutions for integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellness and payroll. These solutions are typically priced on a per employee per month (PEPM) basis.

Professional Services (16% of revenue) includes project-based cloud deployment and consulting offerings mostly around human capital technology. The company leverages partnerships with Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand, among others.

Today, 70 of the Fortune 100 and half of the Fortune 500 are clients of Alight. Average client tenure is 15 years, and revenue retention is roughly 95%. Competitors include large advisory/outsourcing firms like Willis Towers Watson (WLTW), Mercer (part of Marsh & McClennan) (MMC), and Accenture (ACN) and human capital solutions companies like ADP (ADP) and Ceridian (CDAY).

The Market

The market for Human Capital Management solutions is not growing at breakneck speeds, but is steady and reliable. In ADP's recent Investor Day, the company pegged the market for relevant HCM services (Payroll, Workforce Management, HR, Benefits, Talent, HR Outsourcing, Analytics, and Payments) at $150b, growing 5-6% per year. In the Alight Investor Presentation, the company refines the TAM to around $60b across seven subsectors. While a growth rate is not specified, the company has discussed mid-single digit market growth across services. The important points about the market are as follows:

Growth in this market is steady.

The way companies handle their employees has become more important in a competitive talent market, so the spend is less discretionary than it may have been in the past.

Complexity in HCM has increased thanks to cloud HCM applications (Workday, Ultimate, Ceridian Dayforce, Kronos, etc.), human capital analytics, and the growing list of regulations.

For large employers (especially with global operations), there are only a few providers that can deliver the necessary solutions. For full HCM services, I put Alight at the top of that list, with ADP, Willis Towers Watson, and possibly Mercer in the mix.

BPaaS Additive, but not Necessarily Transformative

If you read through Alight's investor material, you will find frequent references and commentary on BPaaS or Business Process as a Service, which represents about 13% of 2021E revenue according to management. The company presents BPaaS as an innovative solution set that will accelerate growth over the next few years. To some extent, I agree. However, I look at BPaaS more as the reason for a more attractive (and more competitive) service, and less as a standalone solution. The core of Alight's value proposition is to take over business processes (e.g., payroll processing, benefits enrollment, applicant tracking, performance reviews, etc.). This is the traditional business. Through acquisitions and investment initiatives, ALIT now brings significant automation (BPaaS) to those processes. It is great for the client and helps Alight deliver the service more efficiently. All good, but rather than call out the automated services as its own segment, I would look at them as providing traditional services but using more innovation in their service delivery.

What are the financial implications of BPaaS? Over the next two years, management expects (1) organic growth to accelerate from 3-5% to 10%, and (2) gross margin to expand from roughly 33% to just under 39%. If such a trend were to play out, it would significantly improve adj EBITDA margin from the current 21-22% level. To be clear, I consider both assumptions to be aggressive. However, even one or two points of accelerated growth or gross margin improvement would render the stock good value at the current level. [See Reasonable Valuation below.]

The SPAC Albatross

I do not like that ALIT came public through a SPAC merger. While the SPAC path can be an efficient way to get to the public markets, the challenges for investors in the public markets are numerous. Incentives are often misaligned, as managers of the SPAC benefit from maximizing valuation out of the gate. Disclosures are limited, and the financials are often clouded with several one-time expenses, including a myriad of fees, including those to the SPAC managers. Sometimes even determining the proper diluted share count can be a puzzle since these vehicles often come with layers of warrants and preferred securities. [In fact, I think the number for FD shares in the SA data might be a bit light.]

One of many notable examples of SPACs gone bad recently is Paysafe Ltd (PSFE). Paysafe is a payments technology business that is a product of several acquisitions. Without diving into the gory details, the stock began trading in March 2021, peaked at price of around $20, and trades at $3.40 as of 12/3/21. How is this relevant to ALIT? Paysafe and Alight were both part of Cannae Holdings (CNNE), an investment vehicle created by a team that has funded several SPACs. The chairman of Alight, Paysafe, and Cannae Holdings is Bill Foley, who has (or had) an exceptional track record of creating value in technology-enabled businesses. In my opinion, the swift debacle of PSFE is weighing on ALIT, and will continue to be a factor until ALIT delivers on its promises.

The perils of investing in a SPAC aside, I do understand why Blackstone chose that route. It was an efficient way to get liquidity and an opportunity to pull a key figure in Foley into the picture. Bringing Foley in provided an executive network and validation that would help make the company successful in the public markets. Foley currently serves as Chairman of ALIT.

To be clear, I typically wait for a full year of performance before buying a company that entered the public market via SPAC. So why give ALIT a pass? As mentioned above, this is an established company with longstanding clients and an experienced management team. We could find negative surprises as more cards are turned over with Q4 results, but I wouldn't bet on it.

Reasonable Valuation

As with most newly public companies and especially SPACs, information is incomplete. Since Alight is an established business that has been around for a long time, and has a steady revenue stream, it is worth digging in. Here is what we know about management's 2021 guide (and commentary made about 2022) with three quarters already in:

Revenue growth of +5-6% -- I estimate 3-4% organic growth, since ALIT did make a couple small acquisitions during the year. Management expects growth to accelerate to 6-7% in 2022.

EBITDA of $615-625 million (margin of 21-22%), with margin remaining consistent in 2022.

Debt of $2.88b with cash of $769m, so net debt of roughly $2.1b; 601 million diluted shares outstanding

At a share price of $10, the enterprise value is around $8 billion, or roughly 13x 2021E Adj EBITDA. With a consistent revenue stream, mid-single digit organic growth with prospects for acceleration, and a low-20% EBITDA margin that is expected to expand with scale, ALIT should probably command an EV/EBITDA multiple of 15x over time. Comparable companies for ALIT include WLTW, ADP, TNET, and CDAY - companies that provide service-heavy human capital management solutions. There is no perfect comp, but the two best are probably ADP and WLTW.

Symbol Price P/E TTM P/E FWD EV / Sales EV / EBITDA ADP 232.43 35.90 33.51 6.45 24.75 WLTW 231.97 12.82 16.58 3.26 12.62 ALIT* 10.00 - 15.87 2.79 12.98 Source for ADP and WLTW data is Seeking Alpha *My estimates for adjusted EPS and EBITDA using limited information from company materials

ADP is a proven world class processor with a financial roadmap that includes organic revenue growth of 7-8%/year and 75 bps of EBIT margin expansion. Although ALIT shares some end-market exposure and recurring revenue dynamics, the company is NOT in the same class as ADP today, so deserves to trade at a substantial discount on an EV/EBITDA and EV/Revenue basis. However, if ALIT executes on its strategy, I would expect some convergence of valuation metrics toward those of ADP. WLTW is a closer comparison for ALIT. Based on the company's November Investor Day Presentation, the companies also share some end-market exposure, and the margin profile is comparable. Expectations for WLTW include 3-4% organic growth, contribution from acquisitions, and margin expansion from efficiency initiatives -- a profile not too different than the recent historical profile for Alight. Finally, on a FCF basis, I consider the ALIT valuation very reasonable. With 6% revenue growth and almost no margin expansion, I expect ALIT to generate $0.65-0.70 in FCF/share in 2022. If the company can earn credibility through consistent performance in 2022, the stock could easily trade around 20x FCF, which would put the stock in the $13-14 range.

Net, I consider the risk-reward profile on ALIT to be compelling below $10. If the company muddles along with organic revenue growth of 3-4%, the valuation is probably about where it should be, with modest downside risk. If however, the company can demonstrate just some of the accelerated growth and higher gross margin that management expects, the stock would likely be re-rated much higher.

Additional Catalysts

As mentioned at the top, it might take a few quarters for the valuation to reflect the true prospects for ALIT. Given the skepticism around SPACs and the lack of reliable historical data, most investors will likely wait for more cards to be turned over here. I expect the following to serve as catalysts for the stock:

Passage of time -- Given the overall skepticism around ETFs, and specifically PSFE, this stock will benefit from posting solid results over the next 2-3 quarters.

Research coverage -- Several prominent analysts cover the human capital management area, and will likely pick up coverage of ALIT. And with that coverage will come conference appearances, etc.

Inclusion in the broad indices -- possibly the mid-cap indices of the Russell and S&P -- which would create significant demand from passive investment vehicles like ETFs and index funds.

It may take time, but I fully expect Alight to become an elite growth compounder in the broader Business and Technology Services universe. I consider the stock good value at or below $10.