CentralITAlliance/iStock via Getty Images

While the Omicron strain keeps COVID in the headlines, The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has seen several of their business segments reverting towards their pre-pandemic trends. Both the Health & Wellness and Household segments reported declining sales during the first quarter of Clorox's fiscal Q1, announced on November 1. The rapid growth during the pandemic was never going to be sustainable, but investors looking to buy shares in Clorox should be aware of underlying issues in the business.

Slowing Business

The Health and Wellness segment saw an 8% y-o-y decline, including a ~$80MM decline in the Professional Products category that was attributed to inventory drawdown. As with most manufactured goods companies, manufacturing, commodities, and logistics costs all were a drag on margins for the quarter. The company also experienced pricing pressure due to product mix, as production shifted back towards larger packages of wipes that have a lower margin than the 35-wipe packs that they focused on during the early stages of the pandemic to maximize throughput on their production lines.

Data by YCharts

CFO Kevin Jacobsen stated that margins are expected to contract another percentage point in the current quarter before margin expansion resumes in Q4 of FY2022. The company has already put price increases through on 70% of their portfolio and is currently evaluating further increases. Jacobsen believes the increases are in line with competitors pricing actions and there is no indication that the pricing is driving away consumers, so there shouldn't be too much market share erosion.

The Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements segment declined by ~30% y-o-y, which the company attributed in part to a difficult comp due to inventory building in the prior period to support a product relaunch and recover from a supply shortage. Still, it was a discouraging quarter for a business that Clorox already took a $329MM impairment charge on earlier in the year. Conversely, competitor Unilever (UL) reported Q3 and YTD underlying sales growth of 20% in their functional nutrition business and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) stated in their Q3 update that they continue to gain market share in the VMS space.

Should EPS Really Be Adjusted?

Clorox provided FY2022 guidance in their Q1 release, calling for diluted EPS of $5.05 to $5.35 and adjusted EPS of $5.40 to $5.70. The adjusted earnings guidance excludes expenses from the company's digitization and efficiency initiatives, which is expected to cost $500MM over the next five years. Given the depreciation schedule for software and computer equipment is 3-7 years, these expenses seem more like routine expenses in an increasingly digital world and shouldn't be excluded from earnings calculations. Indeed, the company faced criticism earlier in the year for moving toward non-GAAP metrics.

Share Buyback Poorly Executed

Clorox repurchased 152 thousand shares in the last quarter, at an average price of ~$165/share. That was a 13% discount from the $190 the company paid to purchase 4,758,000 shares during FY2021. The shares purchased during FY2021 are currently $105MM underwater, notwithstanding the savings on dividends. Public disclosures do not mention any criteria for the repurchase program, but it is disappointing to see a company being more aggressive with purchases when the shares are trading at a higher price. The company uses a 9% cost of capital when calculating economic profit for internal performance metrics, and shareholders would benefit if a similar hurdle rate was used when making share repurchase decisions.

Dividend Growth Slowing

Clorox's quarterly dividend stands at $1.16 per share, with an effective yield of 2.76%. The last dividend increase of $0.05/share occurred in August, which equated to a 4.5% bump. With 122,862,766 shares outstanding as of October 19, 2021, the company is committed to $570MM in dividend payments for 2022 without a dividend increase and minimal change in shares outstanding.

The company posted $945MM in free cash flow in FY2021, but that is well above their historical cash generation rate, and free cash flow over the trailing twelve months sank to $620MM in Q1. Between the $500MM digital and efficiency spending and margin pressures, the company will have a hard time supporting a significant dividend increase in 2022 using only free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

Clorox had $5.7B of liabilities on their balance sheet versus $1.8B in current assets at the end of Q1 and had a debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.7, so debt financing of a significant dividend increase is also unlikely. One particular liability of note is the company's obligation to purchase Procter & Gamble's (PG) 20% equity stake in the Glad business in January of 2026. The stake was valued at $613MM as of June 30, 2021 and the price is subject to change based on the performance of the business.

Clorox's weighted average interest rate was 3.49% at the end of FY2021, although their most recent 10-year bond placed at an effective rate of 1.96% in May of last year. The company will likely place another large bond issuance in the coming months to refinance $599MM in obligations that will be due in September next year. Refinancing the rest of their debt could save the company $20MM or more in interest a year, enough to fund a 3.5% dividend hike.

Tax Hike Risk Lurking

Clorox's statutory federal tax rate has been 21% for the last three fiscal years, whereas they averaged 33.4% in the three years prior to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. An increase in U.S. corporate tax rates is not a foregone conclusion, but a 1% incremental increase in the top rate could reduce Clorox's earnings by $10MM per year. The company derived 78% of their pretax profit from the U.S. in FY2021, which was lower than normal due to the non-cash VMS impairment charge. U.S. earnings represented over 90% of pre-tax profits in FY2020, so U.S. tax policy is a significant factor in Clorox's bottom line.

Data by YCharts

Still A Good Company, At The Right Price

While Clorox faces many headwinds, that is not to say that it isn't an attractive business. The company has a history of delivering consistent double-digit returns on capital and profit margins, in-line with peers like P&G and Church & Dwight (CHD). These metrics took a hit with the VMS impairment charge, but should bounce back in the coming years.

Data by YCharts

The company has many valuable brands and they are one of the leaders in the consumer goods space in emerging themes like sustainability. Although sales were down from a year ago, revenues were still up by 21% relative to pre-COVID numbers from two years ago. There are many avenues for future growth, such as continued product innovation or an increased focus on the international business, such as the increased stake in their Saudi Arabian joint venture.

I would feel comfortable holding shares as a long-term investor if an opportunity presented itself, but shares currently trade at 34x free cash flow and the previously discussed headwinds do not make a case for paying a premium for the stock. I plan on keeping an eye on the shares and will be ready to open a position if the shares pull back closer to the $130 range, but it is hard to justify paying a premium over a similar business like Church & Dwight or a slower growth, but more reasonably valued Procter & Gamble.