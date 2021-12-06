Bristol-Myers Squibb: Underperformance Is Temporary
Summary
- Bristol-Myers Squibb has underperformed through 2021. However, the company is continuing to move forward on its targets.
- The company is working hard to replace Revlimid and Eliquis, but both will see revenue until the late 2020s.
- The company's new drug portfolio, supported by a strong pipeline, will enable the company to continue its dividend with buybacks.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: NYSE:BMY) has been on an acquisition spree recently. The company has a $125 billion market capitalization after acquiring Celgene for almost $75 billion and MyoKardia for $13 billion. The company has underperformed the market significantly through 2021, as the market rewards exciting growth companies and a recovering crude sector.
However, as we'll see throughout this article, the company is well positioned to recovery as it overcomes a weakening portfolio.
Bristol-Myers Squibb 3Q 2021 Financials
Bristol-Myers Squibb achieved strong performance for the quarter, highlighting the company's financial strength.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Financials - Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation
Bristol-Myers Squibb had sales of $11.6 billion for the quarter, up 10% YoY, as the company sees continued momentum across its portfolio. The company is looking for new upcoming drugs, like Relatlimab, expected to see $3 billion in peak sales as it gets additional approval. The company's operational performance and pipeline execution through a difficult year were impressive.
The company recently saw a massive successful decision on Eliquis IP, with LOE expected in April 2028, and annualized sales at $10+ billion. The company has reaffirmed its 2021 revenue and raised the lower-end of its Non-GAAP EPS range. Its continued to focus on shareholder rewards ($6 billion in debt repayments) and share repurchases of ~$3.5 billion.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Continued Execution
Bristol-Myers Squibb has focused on continued execution after its strong results through 2021.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Continued Execution - Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation
Bristol-Myers Squibb achieved the vast majority of its 2021 key milestones. The company has a number of upcoming 2022/2023 key milestones worth paying close attention to. Financially, from 2020-2025 the company expects low to mid-single digit revenue growth overall with its operating margins in the low-to-mid 40s.
The company expects ~$3 billion of synergies by the end of 2023, and most importantly, $45-50 billion of FCF from 2021-2023. As we'll see throughout this article, that FCF will support massive shareholder rewards.
Bristol-Myers Squibb New Portfolio
Bristol-Myers Squibb has a new portfolio it's building up, which combined with continued portfolio execution, will help replace falling revenue from other drugs.
Bristol-Myers Squibb New Portfolio - Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation
Bristol-Myers Squibb is launching several new drugs and advancing its pipeline. The company sees itself as having a deep research platform with strength across several different therapeutic areas. The company's new product portfolio launches have gone up 50% QoQ since the start of 2021 from $161 million in 1Q 2021 to $344 million in 3Q 2021.
Annualized sales from these drugs are at $1.4 billion annualized based on the most recent quarter and growing rapidly. The company has 5 drugs from Celgene, 1 drug from its own portfolio, and mavacamten from MyoKardia that together are expected to result in $17 billion in new drug revenue. The goal here is to replace rapidly declining Revlimid and Eliquis revenue.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Strong Financial Position
Bristol-Myers Squibb has a strong financial position to drive significant shareholder rewards.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Financials - Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation
Bristol-Myers Squibb has a $29 billion net debt position, which is a strong financial position supported by $15.7 billion in cash. The company has managed to reduce debt by $6 billion YTD. It's also worth noting this debt is on the back of an almost $90 billion acquisition spree over the last several years, that provided the company 6 multi-billion dollar estimated sales drugs.
The company plans to maintain strong investment-grade credit ratings. The company has an almost 3.5% dividend yield, which costs the company almost $4.4 billion annualized. Versus ~$15 billion in non-GAAP EPS, the company can comfortably cover its dividend. Additionally, the company has significant additional cash that it can use for a variety of activities like debt reduction.
The company is repurchasing shares at its current price. It executed $3.5 billion in share repurchases YTD (~3% of float). It has ~$3 billion in remaining authorization (or 2.5% of its float). The company's original 2021-2023 guidance was ~$45-50 billion in FCF, and the company still sees itself on track for this from the 2022-2023 time period.
That means that, should it choose, it could knock net debt to $0 by YE 2023. Realistically, we expect additional share buybacks instead which could reduce dividend expenditures and help shareholder rewards.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Risk
Bristol-Myers Squibb's largest risk is continued execution for its portfolio. The company has two major drugs expected to see LOE in the 2026-2028 time period. Revlimid and Eliquis see almost $25 billion in annual revenue. We expect that to continue for the next 5-7 years, before revenue starts to decline. The company will need to replace that revenue which is a risk.
Conclusion
Bristol-Myers Squibb has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company generated strong returns through 2021 on the back of almost $90 billion worth of substantial acquisitions. As a part of that, the company got 6 out of 7 drugs expected to be a part of its Revlimid and Eliquis revenue replacement strategy. The company still expects to see $45-50 billion in 2021-2023 FCF.
The company has been actively buying back shares. The company has ~$3 billion in authorization available. We'd like to see the company aim for more in the $10-15 billion range over the next 2 years, i.e. buying back 10% of its float if prices remain at current levels. However, either way it has substantial cash it can drive to shareholder returns.
