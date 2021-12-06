Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I have decided to retain my Hold or Neutral investment rating for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL). This article represents an update of my previous write-up for MRVL published on November 1, 2021.

Marvell's revenue growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 (YE January 31) was much better than what the market expected, but the company's long-term revenue growth outlook is not expected to change. With the +17.7% post-results announcement share price surge pricing in the positives associated with the above-expectations results, my Neutral rating for MRVL stays unchanged.

MRVL Results

In my earlier November 1, 2021 article on Marvell Technology, I stressed that "I am positive on MRVL's growth outlook" which is validated by the company "management's confidence in putting up a more ambitious long-term revenue expansion goal at its recent 2021 Investor Day." Indeed, Marvell Technology did not disappoint with the company's most recent Q3 FY 2022 financial results released on December 2, 2021 after market close.

MRVL's revenue grew by +13% QoQ and +61% YoY to $1,211 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. While there was little doubt that Marvell Technology's top line will easily meet market expectations given its track record (the company only missed consensus in two out of the past 15 quarters prior to Q3 FY 2022), the degree of the revenue beat in the recent quarter was a major surprise.

Marvell Technology's Historical Revenue Surprises

Source: Seeking Alpha's Earnings Surprise Page For MRVL

Marvell Technology's Historical Earnings Per Share Surprises

Source: Seeking Alpha's Earnings Surprise Page For MRVL

As per the charts above, Marvell Technology's third-quarter revenue came in +5.5% above the Wall Street analysts' consensus top line forecast. Notably, MRVL's top line has never exceeded the market consensus by more than +2.5% in the past 15 quarters, prior to the recent Q3 FY 2022.

In line with the revenue beat, MRVL's non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share in the recent quarter of $0.43 was also +12.2% above the sell-side consensus estimate. This represents the most significant earnings beat for Marvell Technology in the last six quarters. Marvell Technology's Q3 FY 2022 non-GAAP earnings per share was equivalent to YoY and QoQ growth rates of +72% and +27%, respectively.

MRVL's Revenue Growth By End-Market

Source: Marvell Technology's Q3 FY 2022 Results Press Release

Marvell Technology's robust and above-expectations +61% YoY top line expansion was mainly driven by the company's data center and automotive/industrial end-markets, both of which saw their respective revenue double in the recent quarter on a YoY basis.

I specifically mentioned in my prior November 2021 article that "the acquisition of Inphi Corporation in April 2021" will be "a big driver" in the doubling of the company's "SAM or Serviceable Addressable Market for electro-optics" from $1 billion in calendar year 2021 to "$2 billion in calendar year 2024."

It is noteworthy that MRVL disclosed at its Q3 FY 2022 results briefing on December 2, 2021 that "the stand-alone Marvell business (excluding Inphi) delivered strong year-over-year revenue growth close to 30%" in Q3 and highlighted that "the Inphi business performed even better." With the data center end-market revenue as a whole (both the stand-alone Marvell business and the new Inphi acquired business) up by +109% YoY in Q3 FY 2022, it is possible to infer that Inphi's revenue more than doubled YoY over the same period.

With respect to the automotive/industrial end-market, this segment saw a +114% YoY increase in revenue to $67 million in Q3 FY 2022. MRVL attributed the good performance of the automotive/industrial end-market in the recent quarter to "a faster pace of adoption of our Ethernet solutions by auto OEMs, who are prioritizing the production of their latest models" with "higher semiconductor content."

In my November 1, 2021, article for the company, I noted that "28 automotive OEMs use the company's chips" which "includes seven of the largest automotive OEMs", and emphasized the company's target of "grabbing half of the automotive industry's market share" by "securing more automotive OEMs." At the company's third-quarter earnings call, MRVL revealed that it is" seeing a significant increase in compute related activity with additional auto OEMs, both traditional and new market entrants." This suggests that Marvell Technology is moving closer to its long-term market share goals in the automotive end market with new automotive OEM wins.

Apart from stronger-than-expected top line growth, Marvell Technology's earnings beat in the recent quarter was also the result of a more favorable revenue mix.

MRVL's Historical Revenue Mix

Source: Marvell Technology's Q3 FY 2022 Results Press Release

As per the chart above, MRVL generated a lower proportion (15%) of the company's top line from the consumer end-market in Q3 FY 2022, as compared to a year ago. The company's businesses serving the consumer end-market boasts inferior margins as compared to other end markets like enterprise networking. Marvell confirmed this assumption by noting at its Q3 investor call that "revenue from our enterprise networking end market was significantly better than our guidance", which led to its overall gross margins "exceeding the high end of our guidance range."

In the next section, I comment on Marvell Technology's growth outlook.

Marvell Stock Outlook

Looking ahead, Marvell Technology has guided for Q4 FY 2022 revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1,320 million and $0.48, respectively as per the company's Q3 FY 2022 results media release.

The company's top line guidance points to a +65% YoY growth (slightly faster than Q3 FY 2022's +61%) and a +9% QoQ increase in revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The most recent management guidance also translates to QoQ and YoY bottom line growth rates of +12% and +66% (slightly slower than Q3 FY 2022's +67%), respectively.

But it is more important to look beyond the fourth quarter, and assess how the market's expectations for Marvell Technology's intermediate term revenue growth prospects have changed following the company's Q3 revenue beat and its impressive Q4 guidance.

Marvell Technology's Consensus Revenue Revisions

Source: Seeking Alpha's Earnings Revisions Page For MRVL

Marvell Technology's Consensus Revenue Growth Forecasts

Source: Seeking Alpha's Earnings Estimates Page For MRVL

The market consensus' estimates presented above suggest that sell-side analysts have revised their revenue growth forecasts for Marvell Technology by +13.3% and +14.8% for fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively, in the last one month. This implies that Wall Street analysts are expecting MRVL to deliver a two-year revenue CAGR of +25% for the FY 2023-2024 financial period, which is even faster than Marvell Technology's long-term top-line expansion target of +15-20%.

Notably, Marvell Technology was asked at the recent Q3 investor briefing whether "the long-term growth rate (+15-20%) you put out in the Analyst Day" will "move up structurally higher." In response, MRVL noted that it thinks that "we can run above" the "long-term" revenue growth rate "at least in the short term", but stressed that "there will be ups and downs if you take a long-term view." In other words, MRVL wasn't ready to raise the company's long-term revenue growth targets at any time soon, and this seems to suggest that Marvell Technology is going through a phase of accelerated top line expansion (FY 2022 and FY 2023) which might not be sustainable in the medium to long term. This has a big influence on my assessment of MRVL as an investment candidate, which I discuss in the final section of this article.

Is Marvell A Buy Or Sell?

I view Marvell Technology's shares as a Hold, instead of a Buy or Sell.

MRVL's shares jumped by +17.7% to $83.59 as of December 3, 2021 post-results announcement. According to S&P Capital IQ's financial data, Marvell Technology is currently valued by the market at 13.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue, which is the highest it has ever traded at in its history.

If Marvell Technology is able to grow its top line at +20-30% in the long-term, the stock will clearly be a bargain at a low-to-mid teens forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple. But this is not the case. As per the company's long-term growth targets (+15-20% revenue growth) which remain unchanged and the sell-side analysts' consensus fiscal 2024 top line expansion estimate of +18%, it is inevitable that MRVL's revenue growth slowdown in the intermediate term to a level that is more aligned with its long-term expectations.

In a nutshell, Marvell Technology's current Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples are not particularly appealing as compared with its +15-20% long-term sales growth outlook. This indicates a high probability of valuation de-rating when the company's sales growth eventually slows. As such, I think that a Neutral or Hold remains the most appropriate investment rating for MRVL's shares.

The key risk factors for MRVL include a faster-than-expected normalization of the company's robust top line growth, and a de-rating of semiconductor-related stocks in general.