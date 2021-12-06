Unique Zoom/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Overview

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) has successfully held market leadership in the US console gaming headset market for over 10 years. Recently they made smaller acquisitions to expand to the PC accessories market and streaming microphone market. While I do not think the company is currently significantly undervalued, the future prospect of the company seems promising and I believe they can continue to grow in the attractive gaming market.

Turtle Beach Company Overview (The Short Version)

As always I try to keep the company overview short as most of the people following the company probably know what they are doing already and previous articles elaborated what they do much better than I ever could, so here we go:

Turtle Beach is an American-based company founded in 1975. For more than 10 years they have been the number one console gaming headset manufacturer with unit market share fluctuating between 35%-40%. Prior to 2017, they invested in Hypersound an innovative patent-protected sound technology that they couldn't monetize successfully and (luckily) discontinued after 2017. In May 2019 they acquired ROCCAT, a German/Taiwan PC accessories (Headsets, Mice, Keyboards) manufacturer for ~$12.7m. Since then they made progress diversifying into the PC gaming headset and accessories market. In January 2021, they purchased Neat Microphones further expanding their product range into streaming microphones. This year they also launched and will launch new products such as game controllers and flight simulation controllers for Xbox.

tl;dr: Gaming accessory opportunity with recent TAM expansion through small acquisitions and organic new product development.

What I Like About the Company

There are several aspects that I like about the Company or that I would consider being good reasons to voluntarily give them money. Those are the following:

Attractive market with good products

As a casual gamer myself I actually use a ROCCAT gaming headset and it's the best one I have had so far. It's super comfortable and the sound and microphone quality is great for a reasonable price. I can literally play for 20 hours straight (yes I did that before and I am not trying to brag or something as this is probably still a rookie number), without any pain or troubles (I also wear glasses, which makes it harder to find a comfortable headset). I cannot speak for their console headsets (PC Master race after all) but the over 10-year market leadership is a positive sign for the quality of those products.

Now the gaming market has been booming for quite a while and turtle beach managed to successfully ride the wave of new game releases such as Fortnite and PUBG in 2018, which significantly increased demand and the company's revenues accordingly. Moreover, the future of the gaming market does not look too shabby either. I don't dare to sell to you that it will grow by 12% CAGR over the next 5 years as nobody knows what could happen but I give you my reasoning why I think it will most likely continue to grow in the coming years.

First, esports is getting more accepted by "common people" and the viewing numbers for certain games continue to set new records. The higher acceptance and the increased attention from big international companies, will likely continue to drive viewers and esports followers and might have a similar effect as in popular sports such as football, where everyone wants to be the next Messi, buys a football, and starts training. In this case, it's just a new PC/Console and the necessary accessories.

Second, cloud gaming could make gaming even more accessible for people with shitty computers such as myself (I can barely play League and AoE2 without the fear of melting my laptop). If a cloud server could handle the computing power and just stream it to my laptop, I would for sure try out different and more challenging games. I don't think single-player or multiplayer games make a huge difference here as a headset can increase the gaming experience significantly in general. Of course, in multiplayer games, the incentive to buy a headset is higher because you want to communicate with friends or strangers and blame them for losing the game (it's always the teammate's fault).

Third, once a gamer always a gamer? I am not sure about that one but for me, it seems that once you played some kind of video game at some point, you never really lay down that hobby completely and still keep a headset around, or even better, buy a new one once in a while and enjoy a classic game you played long time ago. As gaming is more mainstream this effect should be bigger by now. Today a higher share of children and teenagers play games growing up. Therefore, there should be a higher amount of people playing games throughout their life.

Fourth, the pandemic gave the whole market a huge boost. I think everyone gets that point, the question here is just how sustainable it is. With my third point above I believe it could be more sustainable than some people think.

Finally, there are other applications to headsets outside of gaming, which I am not convinced of but could prove to be a valuable option. These include VR and all the Metaverse stuff where you need some sort of communication device.

While Turtle Beach is already a main player in the Console gaming market, they are very tiny compared to other players in the PC gaming market. The general growth of the market and the fact that they could be able to increase their market share in general, are great drivers for an increase in the revenue base in the PC gaming segment.

The management team seems to be proficient

When reading through earnings calls and plans for the future and what they do I generally like what I hear (pun intended). They are generally prudent in how they spend money (let's conveniently forget about Hypersound for a moment). They reach their guidance and don't overpromise growth (so far). Moreover, the CEO seems to know the market and its dynamics and he generously shares them with us at the earnings calls. Most importantly, they know where their weak spots are and are aware of the challenges in the current environment (mainly shipping and semiconductors) and react accordingly by stoking up inventory and diversifying their OEM sources.

Of course, in the past management had some slip-ups but I don't mind some trial and error as long as they still pay some attention to their bottom line and realize when something is not working. I also think the dual way of finding attractive brands in this whole ecosystem and acquiring them at a reasonable price, while also diversifying their product line through new in-house product development is a great way to stabilize current revenues. Moreover, through my calculations, the average ROIC of the last 4 years and LTM is around 36%, which is quite high. To be fair taking the average here probably is not the best measure as it fluctuated quite a bit and there were two probably unnatural high growth years. Still, it does show that if they have a boom year they can take advantage of those and were prudent with capital spending in the last 4 years and LTM.

(Source: Author's calculation; Invested Capital = Equity + Debt - Excess Cash; NOPAT = EBIT - Tax rate, if no taxes I took 24% cash tax rate else the effective tax rate of the company; ROIC = NOPAT / previous year invested capital)

What I don't Like About the Company

There are several things that I am less comfortable about or which I would consider risks in the investment thesis and reasons why I am currently hoping for a further drop and a higher margin of safety.

Good management but high pay

The share-based compensation is quite high. As of the last quarter report, there are ~1.8m share options outstanding and ~0.7m nonvested restricted shares. This is around 16% of the current share count. While I know there are companies with higher share dilution out there, I still would prefer a little less compensation through share options, especially as most of them were given at a very low level with an average exercise price of $7.69. Management has been doing well in the past year and I am not saying share-based compensation is not good or not deserved. Just note that it is a real expense for shareholders and does affect valuation.

The covid effect

Of course, the covid effect has been mainly beneficial for the company, however, it also has risks as it is unclear how much is due to covid and how much will be sustainable. The main problem here is the risk that the US console headset market is quite saturated and people who wanted to buy a headset already bought one and it will be very hard to convince those who didn't buy a headset to buy one in the future. It's comparable to the covid vaccine situation: it's much harder to further increase the share of vaccinated people after all who wanted to get vaccinated already got vaccinated (leaving out the discussion if it's desirable or not). In the headset case, it's without a doubt desirable to increase the share of people with good headsets or headsets in general, as gamers will understand, there is nothing worse than a teammate who sounds like he is recoding his voice on a 1930s gramophone to talk to you (the worst part is he doesn't need to suffer by his own decision to have a shitty headset, only his teammates, who probably told him a thousand times already to just go buy one, but stubborn as he is, he just won't do it for the benefit of everyone because it just doesn't affect him).

But back to the point, I was trying to make: It is unclear how a huge junk of turtle beach's revenues will behave in the next few years. We got a glimpse of what can happen to revenues in 2016-2017 and 2018-2019.

As they are the market leader they pretty much go with the market, and if people will "only" upgrade or change their headsets every two years (as estimated by the management), there could be another revenue slump on the horizon. Another worrying thing is that covid introduced a lot of casual gamers who bought their first headset. While this is great as it increased the base and people tend to spend more over time, meaning move up the functionality and price class within the headset products, it remains to be seen how often they will upgrade or change headsets. It could be much longer than 2 years. For example, I personally am so happy with my current headset I didn't change it for almost 4 years now and I don't plan to in the near future because it still works perfectly fine.

The good thing is that management seems to understand that risk and is diversifying or trying to diversify its revenues. With console headset sales accounting for a smaller share of revenues the company will be able to maintain a more stable revenue outlook in the future. For this year management guided around 20% of revenue from nonconsole headset sales.

Growth but at what cost?

In my opinion, the PC market seems to be the core growth driver of the company as they have a very small market share in that market compared to the console market. The problem is that the PC market is much more competitive with players such as Logitech (LOGI), Razer and Corsair Gaming (CRSR) as the main publicly traded ones (although I heard Razer will go private again). There are also very good private ones, such as Bose and Steelseries or other players like HP (HPQ) with their HyperX series and other mainly computer producers expanding into headsets such as Asus and Alienware. For sure I forgot some but the point here is that the competition is there and it won't be easy to gain market share and keep the same margins as they enjoy now in the console headset space. So I am expecting ROIC to come down to a lower level as the percentage of revenues from PC accessories increases. ROIC could be around 10%-15% which is still fine as it is above the cost of capital just worse than it currently is. I tried to estimate the approximate ROIC of ROCCAT stand-alone. It is very back of the envelope but it gives some indication of what the ROIC might look like. I took an EBIT margin of 6% which might still be too high but it is in line with Corsair in the last year. I left the Sales/Capital Ratio at 1x to be conservative but Turtle Beach's Sales/Capital Ratio of the whole operation in 2019 and 2020 was around 5x.

(Source: Author's calculations)

The Valuation of the Company

Now to the fun part, where everyone knows better than anyone else: Valuation. As readers of my articles know I like to value companies based on asset value and earnings power value. Let's start with the Asset Value.

By asset value, I mean reproduction cost value, which is the amount competitors would need to spend in order to reproduce the same business as turtle beach. I estimated the reproduction cost value at around $12.40 per share (included goodwill and intangibles):

(Source: Company Quarter Report, Author Calculations)

"But PG Research, that is very overvalued at the current price". I agree with you that it doesn't look good on that aspect and is also a reason why I am hesitating. However, in such a case we need to look if that is a temporary divergence of earnings power value to asset value, due to, in this case probably Covid (as they got the huge boost). Or can this earnings power value be sustainable in the future and reproduction cost will go up as retained earnings and equity increase?

It always helps to look at what is priced in already in order to get a sense of what earnings power value the market is currently valuing the company. Just a quick reminder, earnings power value is a level of distributable cash flows which the company could sustain without the need for growth investments. Currently (as of 2/12/2021 at a share price of $24.23), the market values the company at a sustainable EBIT of $48.6m (I use a discount rate of 9% and cash tax rate of 24%)

(Source: Author Calculations, based on diluted shares of 18.08m, "growth" is compared to 2020 EBIT)

So the question now is, can they sustain $48.6m EBIT? To be fair I am not sure, maybe, maybe not. In 2020 they got an EBIT of ~$49m which was the peak of their entire history. As mentioned above the US console headset market can be very cyclical and revenues could drop and therefore take EBIT down with them. However, I think that 2-3 years out it should not be a problem to hold that EBIT level with the expansion into different product categories. Moreover, once shipping and semiconductor pressure eases it will also benefit the company.

This $48.6m EBIT represents an EBIT margin of ~13% based on their revenue guidance of 2021 of around $365m (I took the lower end of the guidance). This 13% is at the lower end of their two boom years in 2018 and 2020 where they achieve 18.8% and 13.8% respectively. The current LTM EBIT margin is around 9%. The Company is guiding an EBITDA margin of around 15-20%. So an EBIT margin of around 10-15% should be possible if management can execute their plan.

The company is guiding a 10%-20% revenue growth in the next years. So let's assume for now that they will succeed. With constant 10% growth, they would grow to ~$580m in revenue in 5 years. If we take an EBIT margin of 10% this would equal a sustainable EBIT of $58m in 5 years. That long-term value in that case would be around $28.64 per share.

(Source: Author Calculations, fully diluted basis, discount rate of 9% and cash tax of 24%)

This is not a huge upside at the current price I agree and is the reason why I am still hesitating to invest but will keep a close eye on the company. It's quite hard to put a value on the company as there are uncertainties about the sustainability of revenue and how they can adjust the revenue mix. However, management itself sees the long-term value of the company at a minimum $36 per share as they declined an offer around that price from Donerail Group recently. While I think there might be other reasons as well, it is for sure a positive sign.

To sum it up again: The company currently is not cheap but has some upside, I would call it more or less fairly priced taking into account the share dilution. However, I like what the management is doing and I believe it is a good business at a fair price with attractive long-term prospects. There might be positive surprises on the way and it could even be possible that they continue to have a high ROIC and organically grow cash flows at a strong rate.

Potential Future Catalysts

There are other potential catalysts as well which might or could have a positive impact on the company in the near future and long-term future.

First, potential acquisition by either Private Equity or strategic buyer. Private equity might be quite interested in such a no debt strong cash flow asset. The only negative thing is that they are not that stable or it remains to be seen how stable their revenue base can be.

Second, the company can very well diversify geographically. They are already doing that with Korea and Japan. Moreover, ROCCAT's core markets are in German-speaking countries in Europe. They should be able to use their existing sales channels to more efficiently sell ROCCAT in the US market. In addition, Asia and especially China are huge gaming markets, however, it will be difficult to compete there due to the different nature of gaming in China. China in general is a completely different gaming market, with almost no console and mostly mobile and PC gamers. In addition, people don't really play at home often, many play in "Internet Cafes" where you get perfectly good but cheap headsets and a gaming computer for around 2 dollars per hour (I spend many hours there and it is actually very cool to play with friends if you ignore the smoke and the screaming Chinese). The point being Chinese customers, for now, do not really have a gaming set-up at home as in most western countries. If you are a gamer in China, you will most likely go to those internet cafes, where they provide everything. Of course, this could change over the years, which will benefit the gaming accessories market. When and if that will change remains to be seen. Another difficulty in that market is the intense competition. There are many local Chinese brands that are eager to take market share at whatever cost. It seems like they are willing to sell headsets at much lower price points than in the west which would also explain the lower margins of the players with main focus on the Chinese market. For example, Razer just managed to be profitable in the pandemic year with a much lower GP margin of around 22.3%. I feel like in China it's more about getting market share at any cost through lowering prices and spending a ton on marketing. From that point of view, I am glad management decided to go for Korea and Japan first.

Finally, expansion into new product areas is possible. They already did it more or less successfully for PC gaming accessories. They also expanded into flight simulation controllers and gaming controllers. There are other categories they might go to in the future in order to establish a "Turtle Beach gaming eco-system" similar to CRSR.

Summary

I am aware that my valuation might be way too optimistic for some and way too pessimistic for others, but that's fine just put my thoughts on the company here in this article, which I am always happy to discuss in the comments. Even though I like the company and the market they are in, it might be best to wait a bit longer and hope for a further drop in share price. However, I am convinced that Turtle Beach is a solid company with good leadership. I like the long-term odds of the company despite the short-term risks mainly being the saturation of the console headset market and the replacement cycle of headsets in general.

This might not be a high conviction play at the current price but it is an attractive market, with strong recent development and potential in the future. I might still consider starting a smaller position soon just to get some exposure for now. Other companies in the space are either not profitable or their valuation is even higher. That's why I feel Turtle Beach might be a good way to have some exposure to the booming gaming market.