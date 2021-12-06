Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

So many times, we are told that an MBA means that fund managers were trained to think independently to achieve a far better than average results. But the actual execution of investing strategies allows pressure to build to "keep up with the Joneses" because no one wants to report a below average result. As a result, all that college training goes by the "way side" to result in average results at best. The latest example of this attitude is the pummeling of AT&T (NYSE:T) stock by just about any institution whose employees can fog a mirror.

All management has to do is report one thing that Mr. Market deems is significant and the herd immediately "heads to the exits". No analysis needed. There are many instances where actual execution ignores well-grounded theoretical guidelines time and again. The fear is that the planning and homework done by trained professionals is not at the level to result in the theoretical above average behavior. Still, the above result is just an absurd change in attitude towards a company that has been around a long time.

When listening to the conference call, it would appear that Mr. Market is upset about some growth prospects and the outcome of some acquisitions. In a momentum-based market, that can lead to a pummeling of the stock as shown above. The quarterly results are just "not up to par" for a period of time due to the challenges noted.

The reason this happens it that risk is less of a concern towards the end of a bull market than the goal of superior results (regardless of that less concerning risk). This has led to the rather common saying that "the market is a gift shop where no buys the merchandise until it is market up 50% to 300%".

In that sense individual investors have an advantage over institutions. Individual investors do not have to worry about quarterly comparisons with other money managers or even annual results. As a group, individual investors often end up outperforming institutions in the long run simply because they don't do all the trading that one sees in institutions. In fact, passive index funds often outperform many active money managers. Yet as the chart above demonstrates, history constantly repeats.

That gives individual investors a chance to pick up a bargain. Usually with a large investment grade company, when institutions crowd out the door, the only thing left to do is for them to come back. Properly chosen out of favor investment grade stocks often have superior returns to their more speculative brethren before relative risk is even considered.

Recently, AT&T closed the DirecTV transaction to net about $7 billion in cash. More importantly, management has given this division to a partnership that will hopefully do better with the assets than the company did prior to the transaction. In the process some cash was raised to repay some debt.

The next business deal (a divestiture) should raise cash for the company while allowing management to focus on core areas. So, progress towards a better balance sheet and a less complicated structure has been material over the last year or so. If management knows what it is doing, then the news of these financial transactions should be favorable to the marketplace.

Probably the main concern is that total debt is in excess of $150 billion while cash flow is better than $30 billion. However, this is basically a utility company that has diversified into some other areas. If those ratios allowed for an investment grade rating in the past, then why would the future be suddenly very different.

It is true that the market has moved to a conservative financial stance regarding a lot of industries because of the 2020 coronavirus demand destruction. But this company (if anything) benefited from the situation in fiscal year 2020.

Generally speaking, the debt market does not quickly abandon investment grade debt overnight unless there is a material change in the business. However, that same market is likely to demand some balance sheet and operating changes in the future.

Therefore, the rationale for the stock price action shown above is somewhat questionable unless one were to believe that AT&T is now "going down the drain". This company has a long history of dividend growth combined with slow business growth (because of its size). Long term, that is unlikely to change.

Clearly the current stock price action would lend credence to the idea that there will be a dividend cut. That could easily happen with the current debt load. However, large investment grade companies have a long history of "bouncing back" or being acquired by someone who can run the business better. There is no reason to expect this company to have a materially different future. In fact, there is a very good chance the dividend will not be cut because management will find ways to bring the debt ratio down.

The traditional phone business may well disappear at some point in the future as the latest generation relies upon cell phones alone. But the internet business appears to offset that (and more) along with the cell phone business. Most investment grade companies have a lot going for them and this company appears to be no exception. A large company like this one provides plenty of warning (as a general rule) before there is a failure.

Usually that oncoming failure shows itself through a failure of market leadership. But management is divesting those divisions (or bringing in a partner) where the company is not a market leader. For an income investor, that is a sign that management is dealing with the problems at hand.

Now any investor that absolutely cannot withstand any risk at all of a dividend cut needs to watch this one work out from the sidelines. But for a properly diversified investor who can withstand some volatility for a few years, this company is likely worth considering. The current price has taken out a lot of future risk. A 50% dividend cut still yields a healthy more than 4% yield at the current price. Besides, that dividend would likely be back in the future when the issues involving the dividend cut are resolved.

Therefore, the current rush to the exits demonstrates the typical market panic most of us know all too well. Sometimes that panic can go to extremes as is shown below.

It was not that long ago, when the market determined that this company would go bankrupt. In fact, bankruptcy articles dominated the news as the price went down because the price of natural gas was never going to turn around. This happened even though the company had a speculative debt rating while avoiding the still lower ratings that usually signal bankruptcy was reasonable or even likely.

For those investors who could do the due diligence, just about any time in the early stages of the recovery would prove more than profitable. Notice that timing could be far from perfect and still very profitable. Once the institutions sold, they were coming back to aid the stock price recovery because the investments that many institutions have available are somewhat limited in the stock market.

The key for investors is determining when the threats demonstrated are permanent and debilitating or just temporary but looking menacing. For a company of this size, the odds strongly favor a patient investor. It may be worth the time to see if the selling has "run out of steam". That is likely to happen as the probable "January Effect" stock price rise is likely to provide a measure of safety for stocks purchased near the end of the year.

Along with this goes the caveat that the investor should be diversified as a few ideas are likely to not work out. The key is to choose more ideas so that the profits more than offset the losses to provide an adequate return. I have often been surprised years later as to what returned the most.

Management clearly made some mistaken acquisitions. But keeping up with the competition when the main business is land-line phones is likely to prove challenging to management. The company now has a lot of businesses that are likely to thrive in the future. That should be a positive signal to individual investors.