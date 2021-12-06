Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images News

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock price plunged 29% on Friday after reporting their quarterly results. While EPS were up to $1.05 from $0.87 in 2020, investors were worried about their large increase in inventories and the near-term sales outlook. I bought the stock because I think the market overreacted to the report and the stock trades at a very low multiple to earnings.

Latest Quarterly Report

At first glance the latest quarterly report looks very respectable with EPS increasing about 21% and gross profit margins increasing to 44.3% from 40.6%, but there are two major negatives that killed the stock. First, unit volumes of handguns (down 15.8%) and long guns (down 36.3%) were down sharply. Total revenue for the guns was also lower, but the average revenue per handgun in the quarter was up from $354 in 2020 to $411 or about 16% and for long guns it rose from $444 to $553 or almost 25%. Some of the increases were caused by a shift to more expensive guns, but it was mostly due to price increases in November 2020 and June 21. Traders seemed more focused on the sharp decline in unit sales from last year when there was panic buying by first buyers who wanted protection from the widespread criminal unrest.

Second Quarter Results

Source: 10-Q

Revenue By Product Line

Units Shipped

Source: 10-Q

The second problem was inventories. Because of the extremely strong consumer demand last year and earlier this year, there were shortages. During the last quarter both Smith & Wesson and their dealers were able to rebuild inventories, but traders worry that there is now too much inventory. According to management, the annual average normal inventory level is about 8 weeks of products compared to the current 15 weeks level.

Inventories

Source: 10-Q

In addition, the headline EPS of $1.05 in 2021 compared to $0.87 in 2020 is misleading because there were about 7.8 million fewer shares outstanding in the 2021 quarter. Net income from continuing operations only increased 3.7%.

Not As Bad As It Seems

Things may not be as bad as they look. Gun inventories are not as worrisome as other types of inventories. They are not perishable like food and do not go out of style like clothes. At least consumers do not have to worry about not being able to buy Smith & Wesson guns as Christmas presents because of shortages caused by import supply chain problems. If there is some major event that triggers a run on buying guns, there will be guns available,

There was the usual increase in FBI background checks for November, which is encouraging after dropping for over the last few months from the unusually high levels earlier this year. It will be interesting to read the numbers for December to see if the "not guilty" verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse has a positive impact on potential gun buyers after the jury confirmed there is still the right to defend yourself in this country or if the Alec Baldwin trigger safety issue has a negative impact.

NICS Firearm Background Checks

Source: NICS Background Checks

Management stated during the latest conference call that they have decreased production 27% because of lower demand and that they also expect inventories to continue to increase even at this lower production rate. That would imply that unit sales will be down more than 27% during this quarter compared to the same period last year. Lower unit production usually means that margins will be negatively impacted as fixed cost per unit increases. Management asserted during the call that their flexible manufacturing model allows them "to delve back production in response to changing market conditions, without incurring any large absorption issues in our manufacturing operations". It is unclear how "large" the impact on margins and profits will be over the next few quarters.

Back Of The Envelope Estimate Of Forward EPS

As stated above, management mentioned their current 27% reduction in production would still result in increased inventories. Just for the sake of discussion, assume that revenue in 3Q would, therefore, drop 32% from $230 million in 2Q to $157 million. Also assuming a modest reduction in the gross profit margin from 44.3% to 42.0% to reflect higher costs, gross profits would be about $66 million. Assuming that operating expenses drop slightly to reflect lower operations to $36.0 million from $36.6 million, income before taxes would be $30 million. After factoring in the same income tax rate of 23% and the same average number of shares outstanding, EPS would be approximately $0.48. To have a very simplified annual EPS, multiply $0.48 by 4 to get $1.92, which results in a 8.5x P/E using Friday's closing price of $16.35. These numbers are based on many assumptions and a very simple model, but they seem plausible given the current gun sales outlook.

Because of the drastic changes in their operations, it is difficult to estimate numbers for the next few quarters. Even analysts during the recent conference call stated that they were trying to better understand the implications of the changes would have on their current financial models for Smith & Wesson. This inability to estimate the numbers with any degree certainty has a negative impact on the stock price.

Strong Balance Sheet

Smith & Wesson has a very strong balance sheet. With the $315 million in cash generated (about $6.30 per share) from operations in the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021, they were able to pay $185 million on notes and loans, plus repurchase $110 million of their stock. Currently they have no debt. Even if net cash provided by operations so far this year is less than the prior year, it still is $105 million for the first six months of the fiscal year. With cash of $159 million, no debt, strong cash-flow from operations, and the current low interest rate level, some investors may feel that Smith & Wesson is a LBO candidate. I personally did not buy the stock expecting a LBO by an equity fund, but it is an interesting possibility.

The board has authorized an additional $50 million in stock repurchases. So far they have not made any repurchases under this latest program. I wonder if they were delaying any actual repurchases because they were anticipating a stock price drop after reporting the quarterly results. I also wonder if they did buy some stock on Friday after the stock price dropped. Repurchases could help stabilize the trading in the stock at these lower levels.

SCOTUS 2nd Amendment Case

I am expecting a possible Smith & Wesson stock price bounce by the end of June when SCOTUS is expected to hand down their decision regarding New York's law requiring a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Most states issue permits if a person meets certain standards. These 43 are considered "shall" issue states. New York has most of the same standards, but they only issue a permit to "any person when proper cause exists for the issuance thereof". The cause must be specific to that individual. Just living in a high crime area does not meet that "proper cause".

The case of New York Rifle & Pistol Assoc vs. Bruen was heard on November 3. (123 page text of argument). To get a feel for the case, read the interaction between Justice Alito and Ms. Underwood, New York Solicitor General, on pages 67-71. Justice Alito very strongly asserted the right to carry to defend oneself without needing to show a specific need and that other constitutionally protected rights you do not need to show a "proper cause" to exercise that right. Based on statements by various justices during the arguments, I expect the court will decide against New York State. It is unclear if it will be a narrow or very broad decision regarding 2nd Amendment rights.

If the SCOTUS rules against New York State, I would expect an increase in handgun purchases by New Yorkers and residents of the other states that have "cause" requirements. I would also expect a general increase in gun purchases by those who may have had concerns that buying and carrying a gun might be available to only a privileged few via a SCOTUS decision.

Conclusion - I Bought Smith & Wesson Stock On Friday

After the huge drop in price on Friday, I bought Smith & Wesson stock. While I am not bullish on the market, I thought that traders overreacted to the quarterly report. Even if unit sales and total revenue drops, the forward estimated EPS still implies a low P/E multiple based on Friday's trading prices. In addition, the company has a solid balance sheet. I plan to sell $20 calls against part of my position, after the stock price "pops" a little from Friday's prices, as a hedge.

People's fear of an attack in their homes or on the street is not going away. I expect, given the current individuals in public office and the media, I do not expect any improvement in the near future. Under the 2nd Amendment, people have the right to own firearms sold by Smith & Wesson and as the jury in the recent case in Kenosha, Wisconsin reaffirmed, people have the right of self-defense. I also expect that SCOTUS will further reaffirm these rights next June in their New York permit decision, which could also have a positive impact on Smith & Wesson gun sales and their stock price.