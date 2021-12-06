stockcam/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Snap (NYSE: NYSE:SNAP) is a $75 billion social network company, that's seen a variety of both strong stock performance and underperformance recently. The stock is done 40% over the last 3 months, however, it's also up more than 70% over the last 5-years. As we'll see throughout this article, as the company attempts to manage growth, we expect it to generate strong cash flow.

Myspace versus Facebook

Myspace versus Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) is the tale of two companies in social network space, one that managed to monetize effectively, and one that didn't.

MySpace was once, as all readers born before 1995 will know, a major company. From 2005 to 2009, the company was the largest social network in the world, and in 2006, the company passed both Google and Yahoo to become the largest social network in the world. However, in the midst of that, the company was sold.

In a fledging online advertising world, where no one truly knew how to drive revenue and profits, the company was forced to chase its new owner's unattainable revenue goals. The company was forced to increasingly chase ads and ad revenue, leading to poor user design and a poor experience. Customers jumped to other more exciting platforms, and MySpace become less valuable.

Since then, new companies, primarily Facebook and Google have come along, proving to investors that internet companies can drive massive profits.

Snapchat Daily Active Users

Snapchat has an active and engaged user base, forming the core of the company's operations.

Snapchat Active Users - Snapchat Investor Presentation

Snapchat has 306 million daily active users. That represents a significant base for the company, especially as its focused on international expansion through the COVID-19 pandemic. For perspective, at the end of 2018, the company was stagnant at less than 200 million daily active users. Its managed to achieve 50% growth here in 3 years.

The company has significant penetration in its established markets. In the US, UK, Australia, France and Netherlands market, the company has a combined 90% penetration rate among 13-24 year-olds and 75% among 13-35 year-olds. There is an important takeaway here that young people are still downloading the company's apps.

At the same time, internationally, and among older populations, the company still has significant room to expand, something that it's been focusing on heavily.

Snapchat Customer Engagement

Snapchat is focused on strong customer engagement to continue growing here.

Snapchat Customer Engagement - Snapchat Investor Presentation

Snapchat has focused on camera and augmented reality to provide new experiences for users. Stories continues to be a core basis of the company, followed by maps. Spotlight and new AR/VR features remain growing and popular among the community, with opportunities such as lens. Developers and customers are continuing to remain engaged.

The company views itself as a camera company that's focused on innovating how the camera is being used to communicate. Its success shows it's doing a good job.

Snapchat Competition Benefit

Snapchat has increasing competition, but in our view, that competition actually helps the company. The company has seen new competition from Facebook and Instagram copying its popular stories along with TikTok popularizing the video communication and sharing format. However, in our view, that competition is actually a benefit.

That's because MySpace and early internet companies were pioneering a new form of earning money while still having a much smaller size than many internet companies today. At its peak, MySpace was seeing roughly 115 million MAU (monthly active users), or 3% of Facebook today. Its US APRU at that point was roughly $6-7.

Facebook, with unique advertiser service abilities, now was 8x the ARPU with 30x the users. Similarly, Snapchat has struggled because of its need to find advertisers for its video format. In our view, as TikTok and Instagram stories increasingly succeed, more and more advertisers will understand and warmup to Snapchat.

Snapchat Long-term Value Creation

Snapchat has a number of unique opportunities to generate long-term value calculation. For perspective, versus its current market cap we'd like to see a path towards FCF reaching ~$5 billion annually with potential future growth towards $10-15 billion.

Snapchat Financials - Snapchat Investor Presentation

Snapchat is rapidly moving towards profitability, but focused on continuing that. The company has kept infrastructure costs per DAU relatively flat, even decreasing slightly, while increasing ARPU substantially. For perspective, Facebook's ARPU is roughly $250 and Twitter's is almost $70, both well above Snapchat (at almost $30 in the US).

Going forward, we expect Snapchat to continue to keep infra per DAU low, if not finding new ways to reduce it even further. We expect the company's international APRU to continue growing towards $30, supporting by strong continued growth in advertising spending. While the company's users have continued to increase, we expect its overall revenue will increase faster.

Our assumptions include ~450 million 2025 DAU, supported by slower but continued growth and the international rollout, and $30 in DAU supported by increased efficiency and competitor support along with customer spending. That points towards $13.5 billion in 2025 revenue. Costs should remain low, supporting billions in FCF.

That FCF we expect to be to the tune of ~$7-8 billion annually indicating a strong 2025 financial position. We expect that the financial position can continue growing past that. Assuming the company can manage the transition, which it has indicated an ability to do so far, we expect it'll generate strong shareholder rewards from its current price.

Snap Risk

Snap's risk, in our view, is the same thing that we see its opportunity as. The company is in the midst of a transition that it has performed well so far. However, there's no guarantee that that outperformance will continue, and the company's ability to handle that transition, in our view, represents a substantial risk to shareholders.

Conclusion

Snap is a unique company. Despite first soaring to popularity a decade ago, it still exists with a $75 billion market capitalization. That's already a long social network lifespan. In fact, due to substantial efforts to engage users in new formats, the company has seen its DAUs increase by a substantial 50% in the last 3 years.

Going forward, we expect other popular companies entering Snap's space to represent a strong opportunity for the company. Advertisers will increasingly spend and become familiar with the company's formats. Snap, despite its current $75 billion valuation, still has substantial long-term potential.