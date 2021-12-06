Superior Energy Services, Inc.'s (SPNX) Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (OTCPK:SPNX) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call December 6, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Wendell York

00:29 Good morning, and thank you for joining Superior Energy’s third quarter twenty twenty one conference call. Joining me today is Superior’s Executive Chairman of the Board, Mike McGovern, and our CFO, Jaime Spexarth.

00:39 During this conference call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding future expectations about the company’s business, management’s plans for future operations or similar matters. The company’s actual results could differ materially due to several important factors, including those described in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation and its twenty twenty Annual Report on Form ten K and Form ten Qs.

01:04 Management will refer to non-GAAP financial measures during this call. In accordance with Regulation G, the company provides a reconciliation of these measures on its website Superiorenergy.com.

01:14 With that, I will turn the call over to Mike McGovern.

Mike McGovern

01:17 Thank you. I want to start by thanking our team members, customers, suppliers, investors and the board members. Each has participated to position the company to a very positive setting. The Superior that we'll be entering in twenty two is much different than the Superior that entered twenty one.

01:35 During twenty one, we assessed and redefined our product offering. During twenty one, we focused on improving the operating efficiencies in the gross margins at work streams, Stable Drill, Wild Well, ISS, and Completions. During twenty one, we exited the North American service segment. Our assessment is that other product lines will provide a more desirable return on capital that the near term margin and shortage of personnel will continue to be challenging in this sector.

02:06 During twenty one, there was also a couple of bankruptcy accounting hangover issues that are now behind us. As we move to twenty two, our focus will be to continue to increase efficiencies an increase margins. During twenty two, we intend to assess our international footprint with the most likely conclusion to exit certain markets.

02:27 Also, we are starting to search for add-on products that will complement our existing products, particularly work streams and Stable Drill, and possibly add another segment to our existing platform. We believe that the twenty two financial performance will continue to improve and that the noise from the non-reoccurring items will be reduced both in dollar amounts and number of issues.

02:48 We do have a couple concerns, and it relates to COVID, including the consequences from team members and willing to be vaccinated. As you have limited direct impact on work streams Stable Drill, these businesses have limited personnel of the well side, and more possible direct impact on ISS, Wild Well, and Warrior who had personnel to [well side] [ph].

03:11 I have [Indiscernible] a greater question is the service companies who have large number of on-site personnel will they have the available personnel? The other issue confining all of the supply chain, but for us, it seems to be very manageable. So, with this, I'd like to turn it over to Jamie.

Jamie Spexarth

03:29 Thanks, Mike, and good morning to all. With the filing of our third quarter twenty twenty one, Form ten Q last Thursday, we are now back on a normal filing schedule. Our year end Form ten Q filing will be in accordance with our non- accelerated filer status.

03:47 Now let's transition to discuss financial results. Today, we will be comparing our results for the third quarter twenty twenty one to second quarter twenty twenty one. The company reported revenue of one hundred and seventy eight point six million in the third quarter of twenty twenty one, an increase of eight percent over the second quarter revenue of one hundred and sixty five point nine million

04:09 The revenue growth was driven by the rental segment with stronger U.S. land activity and by improved international activity in the well services segment. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was thirty one point four million, an increase of five percent from second quarter twenty twenty one adjusted EBITDA of thirty million The EBITDA improvement in the third quarter was exclusively from the rental segment with contributions from all product service lines.

04:38 Moving to segment results, the rental segment revenue in the third quarter of twenty twenty one was seventy six point two million, a thirteen percent increase from second quarter twenty twenty one revenue of sixty seven point two million Adjusted EBITDA for the rental segment in the third quarter was thirty five point six million with a margin of forty six point seven percent. This is versus a second quarter adjusted EBITDA of thirty two point nine million with a margin of forty eight point nine percent

05:08 U.S. land rental activity for both drill pipe and downhole stabilizers were up on the quarter. Additionally, accommodations business had a strong third quarter with improved revenue as well. The overall increase in revenue drove EBITDA higher. Margins were off slightly based on a mix of business.

05:27 Now, let's discuss the Well Services segment. Well Services segment revenue in the third quarter of twenty twenty one was one hundred and two point four million, a four percent increase from the second quarter twenty twenty one revenue of ninety eight point seven million. Adjusted EBITDA was down in the third quarter, coming in at eight point nine million versus nine point nine million in second quarter.

05:50 While our rental businesses were relatively unaffected by Hurricane Ida, our snubbing and our plug and abandonment product service lines that operate in the Gulf of Mexico were challenged in the quarter, leading to lower profitability.

06:05 Capital expenditures for the first nine months totaled twenty eight point five million. As noted in our second quarter call, capital expenditures were higher in the third quarter coming in at fourteen point five million. Total twenty twenty one capital expenditures are still forecasted to come in the range of fifty million.

06:23 As we have previously disclosed, our total capital spend for the year is heavily weighted towards premium drill pipe in the rental segment. Free cash flow, cash from operations less capital expenditures for the nine months ended September thirty was thirteen point seven million with the third quarter accounting for just under ten million

06:46 To wrap up the discussion of quarterly results, I would like to discuss our divestiture progress on our U.S. Land service businesses. We provided some additional information and bridged schedules in the earnings release to help investors understand what we have accomplished and just as importantly what is remaining.

07:04 Assets held for sale totaled eighty seven point nine million at the end of the third quarter. Of this amount, approximately twenty seven million relates to various real estate holdings across U.S. Basins that we do not expect to divest of until twenty twenty two. It is however, our expectation that we will have divested all other assets in the assets held for sale line, mainly the equipment by year end of twenty twenty one.

07:33 Total proceeds from the sale of non-core assets through November thirty totaled seventy six point one million. Now let's look at liquidity. As of November thirty, the company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately three seventy one million and availability under our ABL Credit Facility of approximately seventy nine million.

07:59 Lastly, one final item of note. Last Friday, December third, the company completed an agreement with Peak Oilfield Services LLC and Select Energy Services Inc., to sell the onshore assets of HB Rentals, the company's accommodations business unit. In exchange for these assets the company received approximately one point five million in cash and the issuance of approximately one point two million shares of Class A common stock of Select, subject to customary post-closing adjustments.

08:32 I would note that this sale is strictly the U.S. onshore assets of HB Rentals. HB Rentals continues to be a core business unit of Superior Energy Services. This sale now enables the business unit to focus their efforts on the U.S. offshore and Latin America markets.

08:50 That concludes our prepared remarks. Mike, I'll turn it over to you for final comments.

Mike McGovern

08:55 Thank you, Jamie. As we stated, we think twenty one was our year to stabilize, a year to define who we are. We think twenty two is our year to improve the execution. We think we have the product lines, but we think we have the leadership, the combination of those to execute, so we look for twenty two to be a great year for us and we hope it is for you also. With that, we'll end the call.

