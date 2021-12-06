Fly View Productions/E+ via Getty Images

On July 7, 2021, in the comments section following another Seeking Alpha author's bullish article on children's book publisher Educational Development Corp. (NASDAQ:EDUC), we made the following comment:

As you know, there is often a big difference between what a stock "should" trade at, and what it "will" trade at. We believe that one of the biggest mistakes an investor can make is to invest based on how others "should" think about things. What will most likely occur with EDUC stock in the coming months is a massive and punishing decline, based on a reduction of active UBAM sales consultants and negative top-line growth."

Since that comment, as we predicted, EDUC's stock price has plummeted from $12.10 to $8.90 (as of Friday, December 3, 2021), underperforming the S&P 500 Index by more than 30%. However, we continue to believe that the stock price will remain under considerable pressure in the months ahead, and investors may wish either to steer clear of EDUC stock until the company's negative growth trends have stopped, or to short EDUC stock if shares can be borrowed for that purpose.

Having spent many years researching, investing in, and shorting small cap companies in a variety of industries, we have developed the strongly-held belief that for any given stock, there is usually just one or two things that really matter when the question one is hoping to answer is "what will happen to the stock price over the next year."

If you want to be a well-informed long-term investor in EDUC, there are many issues that you must research and about which you must come to a conclusion, such as the quality and depth of EDUC's management team, the nature of its relationship with Usborne Books in the UK, the company's cost structure, etc. However, if you are most interested in knowing what EDUC's stock price is going to do in the near-term, there is one key factor that matters more than any other in our opinion, and that is the change in the number of active UBAM (Usborne Books and More) consultants who the company has selling its books.

While there have been multiple bullish articles written about the company over the last year, none have explored the degree to which the company is experiencing an absolute evaporation of its salesforce. And those who either own the stock or are thinking of acquiring shares of the company really should spend some time thinking about this. Fortunately, we have done the research and are sharing it here. The conclusions that can be drawn from our work should be of considerable interest to both owners of the company's stock, or those who are seeking to profit in the short-term by acquiring or shorting shares of EDUC.

As many of our followers know, we have written more articles on EDUC than on any other company. We believe it is fair to characterize our research and analysis of the company over the years as unrivaled among the investment community. One of the tools that we have used over the years to determine when to buy, sell, or short EDUC stock is the company's own UBAM consultant database. In 2017, we introduced Seeking Alpha readers to our database analysis, demonstrating that the company was experiencing a dramatic increase in the number of active consultants, and how that would contribute to an increase in EDUC's stock price. In just over three months, the stock doubled. Throughout the remainder of 2017 and 2018, we published additional bullish articles on the company, alerting readers to our positive findings. We were so bullish on the stock as it soared that we were even accused in some quarters of being a biased friend of CEO Randall White.

It might be of interest to some that we are now taking the opposite view. Our analysis of the data has lead us to conclude that EDUC's decline in active UBAM consultants is considerably worse than both what other investors believe and what the company has been communicating.

The History

Before presenting our latest findings, it is necessary to describe what has been told to investors about EDUC's active UBAM consultant figures, and how they have changed over time.

To begin with, EDUC's own SEC filings state that the current active consultants figure is "defined as [the number of consultants] with sales during the past six months" and is a "key indicator."

Unfortunately, EDUC does not disclose the active number of consultants at specific points in time within their 10-Q and 10-K filings. Instead, they disclose what the "average" number of active consultants are for a given fiscal quarter or fiscal year. This serves to smooth the number and obfuscate the true severity of quarter-to-quarter changes. It is also unclear how EDUC calculates this "average" number - do they use the simple arithmetic average of beginning-of-period and end-of-period active consultant counts, or some other method?

EDUC's latest investor presentation unfortunately extends this obfuscation with one slide that oddly omits the word "average":

We presume that the above slide is intended to demonstrate, in blue, the average number of active consultants each fiscal year and fiscal quarter. It shows that this number has declined from well above 50,000 earlier in 2021 to 46,100 during EDUC's second fiscal quarter (ending August 31, 2021).

However, EDUC's investor presentation from earlier this year not only constructed this chart using end-of-quarter data, but they had it saved to the company website as a Microsoft PowerPoint presentation which allowed a viewer to hover their mouse above each point along the blue line and see what the exact consultant count was at each quarter-end. Unfortunately, we neglected to save a copy of this PowerPoint presentation; however, we did save the data that it contained at the time, and are presenting it in table form below:

So, based on EDUC's own disclosures, the company's active consultant count has fallen three quarters in a row, from 60,498 at November 30, 2020 to around 40,000 at August 31, 2021. While that 34% decline is fairly dramatic, EDUC still ended August with 19% more active consultants than it had two years prior (at a time before the pandemic temporarily drove so many American adults to direct sales business opportunities like Usborne Books).

Our recent analysis of UBAM's consultant database though demonstrates that the number of active consultants has continued to plummet.

The Data

First, it is important to note that once you become a UBAM consultant (which can be accomplished with an investment of as little as $30), you will be added to EDUC's UBAM consultant database. We've confirmed this ourselves both by interviewing multiple current and former UBAM consultants and by becoming consultants ourselves.

According to the company, an "active" consultant is one who has made a sale (including, importantly, the purchase of one's own starter kit) within the last six months. So, if an investor could get access to the entire database of active consultants on a regular basis, that investor would be able to determine how the company's active consultant count is changing over time. This in turn would inform investors about how the company's sales and profits are likely to trend.

Unfortunately, one cannot just download the names of all active consultants. Fortunately, the US Census Bureau provides free of charge data regarding how popular just about every surname that people have in America was as of 2010. Using this Census data, with a bit of elbow grease and some simple arithmetic, one can determine with considerable accuracy just how many active UBAM consultants there are in EDUC's database at any given time. We did this analysis right at the end of EDUC's fiscal third quarter, on November 30, 2021.

One wrinkle to this type of analysis is as follows: at some point since we performed our initial database analysis in 2017, EDUC has limited the quantity of data that one can pull at any given time to 25 records. To explain, consider the surname "Smith." Approximately one out of every 114 people in the United States has the surname Smith. If there were 50,000 active UBAM consultants currently, it is reasonable to assume that approximately 441 of these consultants had the surname Smith. However, if one performs a database search for Smith, only 25 records are retrieved. Doing a search for other popular surnames such as "Johnson", "Williams" or "Brown" yields similar truncated lists.

An easy workaround to this problem is to perform searches on less popular surnames. We randomly chose 20 surnames between roughly the 185th-most popular surname ("Dunn") and the 320th-most popular surname ("Cohen") - the reason we chose this range is that we wanted to search for surnames where the result would likely not exceed 25 records, but where the result would likely still yield enough records so as to make the analysis statistically significant.

These are the results of our first run:

As of November 30, 2021, EDUC had 232 active UBAM consultants with one of these 20 surnames. Approximately 0.7947% of the American population has one of these surnames, so it is reasonable to conclude that the entire active consultant base was approximately 232 / 0.7947% = 29,194.

To test our results, we did the same analysis a second time, using a different random subset of 20 surnames:

This time, our analysis concluded that there were approximately 28,491 active UBAM consultants.

We performed this analysis a third and fourth time as well:

As you can see, each time, the results are roughly the same. In fact, we did this analysis several dozen times using different subsets of surnames from the US Census' complete list, and the results didn't change materially.

Conclusion

What can be concluded from this analysis is that as at the end of EDUC's third fiscal quarter, the number of average active consultants in the company's database has fallen dramatically to somewhere below the 30,000 number. In fact, our analysis likely overstates the true number of consultants who are actively selling books, the reason being that we do not believe that a consultant gets dropped from EDUC's database as soon as the six month period after a consultant's last sale has passed.

In recent years, we have purchased UBAM consultant starter kits ourselves, and observed our names being added to the database as a result. Despite neither buying another book nor selling a single book to someone else, our names remained in the database for a considerably longer period of time than six months. Therefore, it is reasonable to conclude that EDUC's true active consultant count ended November significantly lower than 30,000.

Assuming that EDUC is honest when it publishes, in the near future, its average consultant count for its fiscal third quarter, then we believe it will need to publish a number somewhere around the 34,000 level, which would imply an end-of-quarter consultant count of 28,000. If this happens, we believe investors will continue to be very discouraged by the negative growth trends of the company and will punish the stock in response.