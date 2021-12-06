Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) has hit new lows, which has not come as a surprise to me, as the market has only been awarding higher (sales) multiples to the shares during the pandemic year of 2020, while arguably that was a perfect environment already for the company, creating only tougher future comparable.

In September of this year I looked at how the situation for the company could look like in a post pandemic world. I was very cautious amidst still demanding valuations and even as shares have seen a prolonged further fall, this is far from a riskless opportunity here.

Former Take

In September, I concluded that revenue growth was coming to a standstill as the pandemic appeared to be on its retreat. While that was not completely unexpected, I was shocked to see the huge margin compression amidst flattish sales numbers. Amidst that pandemic, I found that valuation far too high to get upbeat.

In the meantime, there were still some clouds over the business as Zoom furthermore announced a $15 billion deal for Five9 (FIVN) in July as well in an effort to broaden its business as well, as investors and me had some questions on the deal as well and the rationale behind that.

The investment thesis started early in 2021 when the company posted fourth quarter sales in 2020 at a run rate of $3.5 billion, which was roughly 4 times the guidance originally provided for the year. The company outlined a guidance calling for 2021 sales around $4.0 billion, which revealed that the quickest pace of growth was a thing of the past already.

The company posted first quarter GAAP earnings of $277 million, equal to roughly $3 per share, on an annual basis that is. These earnings translate into very impressive after-tax margins in their mid-twenties and despite these huge margins already, earnings multiples were still extremely demanding at $360 per share, equal to more than 120 times earnings.

Furthermore, a $100 billion valuation was equivalent to roughly 25 times sales. In July, this baseline picture was complicated with a $14.7 billion deal announcement for Five9, being quite expensive at 30 times sales of $478 million, even as Five9's sales grew at more than 30% on an annual basis.

After shares peaked at $400 in the summer again, shares fell in August after the company posted second quarter sales results. A $1.02 billion quarterly sales number was decent, although this is in line with the full year run rate as no sequential revenue growth was seen, with third quarter sales seen at $1.015-$1.020 billion. Earnings were very strong at $317 million (on a GAAP basis), equivalent to over a dollar per share already.

While this looked reasonable, the company posted second quarter adjusted earnings at $1.36 per share, but based on adjusted numbers, the company guided that third quarter adjusted earnings per share will fall to $1.07-$1.08 per share, even as sales are flattish. With shares still trading around the $300 mark, down a quarter from highs in a few weeks before, I was not compelled at all to the shares just yet, certainly as it appeared that fourth quarter adjusted earnings could even come in a bit lower than that.

What Happened?

A big news event came on the final day of September as the company terminated its agreement with Five9 after shareholders of the target did not give approval for the deal. Shares hardly reacted in response to this news, but at that point in time they had already fallen towards the $260 mark.

Third quarter results were not welcomed either as shares fell towards the $200 mark upon the release of the results, and ever since have been falling to $180 early in December, with momentum across technology and momentum names being particularly weak.

Third quarter revenues came in at $1.05 billion which was a bit ahead of the second quarter and guidance. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.11 per share, a modest beat from the guidance as GAAP earnings came in at the same levels. Adjusted earnings were a bit distorted as a third of earnings were excluded for stock-based compensation expenses, offset by a gain on investments. For the current fourth quarter, more of the same is seen with sales seen around $1.05 billion and adjusted earnings seen at $1.06-$1.07 per share. Based on these numbers, the company is generating approximately $4.2 billion in sales, more than $4 in adjusted earnings per share, and realistic economic earnings closer to $3 per share.

Net cash and investments have risen to $5.7 billion, as the company is solidly profitable, as this net cash position is equal to more than $18 per share. With shares trading at $184, and adjusting for net cash, the operating assets are valued at $166 per share, or approximately $50 billion. This reduces the valuation to roughly 12 times sales and shares are trading at just over 50 times GAAP earnings, while sequential growth is no longer observable.

Final Thoughts

At these levels shares are down two-thirds from the absolute highs seen around $550 per share in October 2020, and by now shares are down to levels last seen in May 2020, when the pandemic was just in its early innings of course.

Right here the valuation has been derisked quite a bit with shares down two-thirds from their highs, which were far too high of course. On the other hand, while the valuations become more reasonable, they are not reasonable in itself yet and this comes amidst some developments taking place. A new surge in the pandemic is clearly a (short term) benefit, but long-term concerns remain, including that of stiff competition.

Microsoft (MSFT) has just announced a very cheap version of its basic Teams version which even in the basic version, offers advantages to some of Zoom's qualities while it only comes at a fraction of the price. Taking customer away from Zoom, or triggering a price war are sufficient reasons to trigger or cause more pressure on the share price.

On the other hand, Zoom might be of interest to some other players as well, looking to get into the business and consumer communication market at large, yet current levels start to look quite interesting for an acquisition by a (technology) giant which lacks expertise/offering in this area as well.