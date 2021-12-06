JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has seen a real boom and, by now, bust cycle as well. My last update on the stock dates back to March 2019 as I concluded that the company saw incredible momentum, with revenues seen breaking the billion mark at the time.

Ever since, shares have seen a huge boom, driven by a resilient operating performance as well as the impact of the pandemic, as shares have seen a huge bust as well in recent months. This retreat came after very strong momentum, and while underlying momentum has been resilient, it has been declining because of rougher comparables.

Despite this slower pace of growth, Roku is rapidly getting cheaper and is already quite profitable, making me slowly more upbeat here, although I am not yet triggering the buy button here.

Former Take

With Roku enjoying great operating momentum in 2019, the only bad news at that time was the deleveraging seen in terms of the margins. The company was the dominant cord-cutting play, yet I too had some concerns on the prospects.

Roku is all about making life easier for consumers, by providing an integrated platform to stream content from multiple content providers. While Netflix (NFLX) is the dominant streaming platform, more options and niches were on the rise, creating the business case for a single platform to be located on the television of consumers.

This arguably has huge advantages for consumers, yet for content providers as well. Content providers with a smaller group of titles can monetize their content and bring it to the attention of many consumers, with Roku having positioned itself very smart as a middle man. On the other hand, that middle man position is of course a long-term tricky position to be in.

The company ended 2018 with 27 million users on which it generated $742 million in revenues that year, with revenues up 45% on the year before. The company posted an operating loss of $13 million that year. The real kicker was that sales could grow to a billion in 2019, up 35-38% on the year before. EBITDA was seen around $5 million which compares to an EBITDA number of $33 million number in 2018. This suggests that net losses, after stock-based compensation and other expenses, could increase quite a bit, with net losses seen at $80-$90 million.

With shares trading at $63 at that point in time, the enterprise value stood at $6.5-$7.5 billion, depending on the basic or diluted share count. This translates into a roughly 7 times sales multiple, yet strong momentum seen in the month ahead made me a bit cautious, as well as the forecasted deleverage on the bottom line.

What Happened?

My cautious stance on Roku, yet constructive stance on the potential, was too cautious. With shares trading at $63 in March 2019, shares rose to the $160s in September of the same year. Shares initially fell a bit amidst the pandemic, and by the summer of 2020, shares traded at these levels again. This was only to be followed by a huge run towards the $500 mark early in 2021 and over the past summer.

Since July, shares have fallen 60% as shares have now fallen from $500 to $200 per share. I am picking up the investment story in February of this year when shares traded in the $450s. At this level, the basic shares count valued the operations at $56 billion, a huge multiple for a business which generated $1.78 billion in sales in 2020, equal to more than 30 times revenues. Sales were up more than 57%, driven by the pandemic as full year GAAP operating losses came in at just $20 million, with momentum (also on the margin front) being far stronger already in the fourth quarter of the year.

Momentum was incredible at the start of the year with first quarter sales up 79% to $574 million, as a steep operating profit of $75 million was reported. Second quarter sales rose 81% to $645 million on which a $69 million operating profit was reported. In November, Roku posted third quarter sales at $680 million, with growth slowing down to 51% as rapid growth in the platform revenues was offset by declining hardware revenues. Operating profits were flat at $69 million. While there has been some growth slowdown, results look pretty decent to me.

While these results are quite solid, with fourth quarter revenues seen at $885-$900 million, shares have been trending lower to $200 now. Currently, shares support a $25 billion equity valuation which is equivalent to about 9 times sales seen this year around $2.8 billion. Moreover, the company is solidly profitable with GAAP profits posted at $218 million already in the first nine months of the year. While this still translates into a sky-high earnings multiple, the business has seen valuations shrink from 30 times sales at the start of the year to just 9 times while profitability has been achieved.

Final Remarks

Given the relentless correction and another big plunge seen as of recent, valuation multiples have compressed quite a bit, and while growth has slowed down a bit, I am inclined to say that appeal has certainly improved quite a bit. While current earnings multiples are still steep, the company is a dominant player in the field and has become profitable, alleviating concerns about cash burn, or dilution.

On the operational front, I note that there are some clouds on the competitive front, but mostly on the supply side, which provides a short-term headwind regarding the hardware business. More important, the company is currently facing the threat that Google will eliminate YouTube and YouTube TV from the platform. While this will not hurt earnings in all likelihood, it is never good to lose such a dominant content provider in this case.

Based on the reported growth, the platform looks cheap, even if growth has come down a great deal. Furthermore, there is and always has been an active debate about the role of this middle man in the long run, and given that it is interesting to learn that the company is aiming to create original content as well.

Being a household name with huge traction with tens of millions of potential viewers, it operates in a very compelling position to promote own content, and thereby create more or less the mix of own content and acquired content, just like Netflix, as the company has a long way to go before it could even be compared to such a name. That, however, is still a long way to go, yet the actual price action itself has created quite some appeal here.