oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had an eventful week with the departure of Jack Dorsey who is now only focusing on Square (SQ), which pleases certainly a group of investors in Twitter, but arguably makes some investors a bit concerned as well.

Like so many names, shares of Twitter have come under pressure amidst rapidly rising inflation, potential implications of that on interest rates, hurting especially higher valued stocks at a time when they face harsher comparables as this time last year was at the "peak" of the pandemic.

This cocktail has hit Twitter's shares as well, with shares now trading at $42, down nearly 50% from the highs seen early this year, trading back towards the $40 mark, a level at which shares have traded quite often in the past.

Former Take

My last write-up on Twitter has been pre-pandemic, in fact the summer of 2019. At the time, the company reported stagnation in its margins, which caused some doubts after shares retreated to $35 at that time of writing, leaving them a bit too pricey for me despite the potential of the platform.

At the time, the company had just posted 2018 results with sales up 24% to $3.04 billion, but the impressive thing was that operating profits nearly 10-folded to $453 million, translating into GAAP earnings close to half a dollar per share.

That looked quite compelling, yet the 2019 guidance was underwhelming, with costs seen up 20%, with no revenue guidance being provided for, marking quite an unusual outlook. While the company started 2019 on a solid note, had become profitable and held $3.8 billion in net cash (equal to $5 per share), a $30 per share operating valuation looked a bit steep to me based on the profit potential, certainly if margins were to retreat in the near term.

I concluded to become a buyer around the $30 mark, which opportunity came by in the autumn of that year as I acquired a small stake.

Taking It Up From Here

Since initiating the stake late in 2019, it was soon thereafter as we were dealing with a global pandemic which initially hit shares in a major way, but shares traded in a $30-$40 range for the summer of 2020 after the initial scare of the pandemic was a thing of the past already. Shares ended the year around the $50 mark, leaving me to take profits at those levels.

Early in 2021, the 2020 results were reported as the company ended the year with 192 million daily active users, up 27% on the year before. The company ended a seasonally strong fourth quarter on a solid end with revenues up 28% to $1.29 billion as full year revenues rose just 7% to $3.7 billion, with the company initially hit amidst the pandemic, as adverting budgets were slashed.

Fourth quarter operating earnings of $252 million nearly doubled compared to the year before, yet the pandemic hurt the results in a big way during the year, as the company only posted a $26 million operating profit for the year.

First quarter revenues for 2021 rose 28% to $1.04 billion as a small operating loss turned into a profit of $50 million. Second quarter revenues were up 74% to $1.19 billion amidst easier comparables, but the actual revenue number is quite solid as well. Despite the solid revenue numbers, operating profits actually fell back a bit to $30 million. Third quarter revenues were up 37% to $1.28 billion as operating profits only came in at $23 million, and that is adjusted for a massive three-quarter of a billion litigation settlement.

In the meantime, the company announced a $1.05 billion divestment of MoPub to AppLovin, a deal expected to close early in 2022. The company furthermore confirmed that the sale involved $188 million in revenues leaving the door based on the 2020 results, implying the business is sold at 5.6 times sales.

What Now?

With fourth quarter revenues seen at $1.5-$1.6 billion the company is firmly on track to generate over $5.0 billion in sales this year, all while the company is modestly profitable, with operating profits posted at $170 million so far this year, that is excluding the litigation charge, making a +$300 million number realistic for this year.

With 798 million shares now trading at $42, the company now supports a $33.5 billion equity valuation. This includes a $3.2 billion net cash position, adjusted for the convertible loans (which are out of the money after the recent share price decline). This results in a $30 billion enterprise value, but that is before the recent divestiture, making for a $29 billion valuation.

With revenues pegged at just over $5 billion here, Twitter trades at merely 5.8 times revenues as the sale of MoPub takes place at similar revenue multiples. By now the user base remains relatively constant, although it has risen to 211 million users here, those are users who log in on a daily basis.

The situation for next year remains very tricky as the company only is set to earn $300 million on an operating basis on $5 billion in sales. The company already warned that in 2022 expenses will rise in the mid-20% as a result of a new data center and other investments, before hiring or making other investments. This statement is not very comforting as I do not expect that revenue growth realistically comes in above that number, even as that is still the case today.

In that case we have to look forward to probably decent sales growth as forward sales multiple could easily be as low as 5 times, which arguably is low for a technology/platform name. On the other hand, that valuation is hard to justify given the very modest mid-single digit margins reported here, as the company trades at 100 times operating earnings, with few prospects for this multiple to compress in 2022.

Hence, I find myself performing a balancing act as the low sales multiples look compelling and Twitter is an interesting, yet smaller platform out there. On the other hand, the earnings numbers do not justify this valuation here, as we have been in this position before, which makes that I am not automatically buying this dip yet.