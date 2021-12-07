Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) has taken a lot of flak in recent years due to its weak dividend growth that has been the byproduct of its slow FFO per share growth. This poor FFO per share growth has been the result of the unfortunate combination of headwinds from persistently weak inflation numbers (60% of its lease escalators are connected to CPI) and management's winding down of the asset management business, leading to declining asset management fees.

As the chart below shows, WPC has badly trailed peers in dividend per share growth over the past half decade, leading many to view the stock as dead money and little more than a proxy for fixed income:

Data by YCharts

Yet, despite this bad look on the dividend growth front, WPC has actually outperformed each of these peers over the past 5-year, 3-year, and 1-year periods:

Data by YCharts

Why is this and what is the forward outlook for the stock? In this article, we detail 3 reasons why we believe - on a risk-adjusted basis - there isn't a better buy in REIT land today than WPC.

#1. WPC's Growth Is Accelerating

Between its aggressively growing acquisition pipeline, the near elimination of headwinds from leaving the asset management business, and soaring inflation boosting its CPI-linked lease escalations, WPC is likely to see a significant boost to FFO per share (and likely a boost to dividend per share growth as well) in the coming years.

First and foremost, 2021 has been WPC's best year in a while for growth acquisitions. Current guidance places total 2021 deal volume between $1.5 and $2 billion, with management expecting to achieve the top end of that guidance range. Overall, the company's enterprise value will grow by ~10% merely through acquisitions this year. It is making these acquisitions at cap rates of 6%+ with lengthy terms (weighted average lease term on acquisitions this year is 19 years) and lease escalators that make the effective cap rates even greater (average annual yield of over 7%).

Meanwhile, WPC is further boosting accretion from these deals through its application of cheap debt towards the purchase price, including the recently raised 10-year green bond that it just sold at a 2.45% interest rate.

Second, WPC will finally be a pure play equity REIT by early to middle of next year once its final major asset management fund is fully closed, and the assets are sold off (possibly even to WPC). 98% of WPC's cash flow already comes from its assets and will move to 100% once this fund closes. As a result, WPC has little in the way of headwinds from the asset management business winding down to worry about moving forward and should have none within a year.

Last but not least, 2021's soaring inflation has significantly boosted WPC's same store growth rate.

Data by YCharts

60% of WPC's ABR is tied to CPI, leading management to point out on the Q3 earnings call:

Higher inflation had a positive impact on our same-store growth during the third quarter, especially for leases tied to uncapped CPI. However, it is really just the start, with the bulk of the impact occurring over the next few quarters... we expect leases tied to inflation to drive rent growth, and strongly outpace the 2.3% average fixed rent bump we saw for the third quarter. Inflation began to flow through to rents during the third quarter, although on a relatively small portion of our portfolio. Leases with CPI-linked rent increases, they went through scheduled rent adjustments during the quarter, experienced rent increases averaging 3.3%. The vast majority of CPI-linked leases, that did not bump during the third quarter, are scheduled to do so over the next 9 months, adding about 100 basis points to our same-store rent growth based on current inflation forecasts.

Inflation forecasts have only increased since the earnings call, meaning that the boost to same store rent growth may well be even higher than 100 basis points.

Overall, WPC offers compelling growth potential in the coming years with few risks to the growth thesis at the same time. When combined with its rock-solid balance sheet, WPC should have few impediments to growing its dividend per share at a faster rate moving forward as well.

#2. WPC Offers A Superior Dividend Yield

It also goes without saying that WPC offers a safe current dividend yield that is best in its sector and significantly superior to what the broader REIT sector (VNQ) currently offers:

Data by YCharts

Given that REITs - and especially triple net lease REITs - are primarily income vehicles, this is a very important factor to consider. While it should see accelerating growth moving forward, WPC already has a head start over most other REITs in the total return equation thanks to its superior dividend yield. This makes the investment thesis simpler and with reduced execution risk as much of WPC's intrinsic value is derived from current cash flows that are already locked in via long-term leases on high quality properties with management already committed to sharing a healthy portion of its cash flows with shareholders via the quarterly dividend.

#3. WPC Is Poised For Multiple Expansion

Given the facts that:

its acquisition growth is picking up; it offers a superior dividend yield; its cash flows were barely impacted by the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 and significantly outperformed peers; it is the best-positioned triple net lease REIT for inflation; and it is about to become a 100% equity REIT and is also rapidly becoming an industrial-based triple net lease REIT.

WPC is poised for multiple expansion. Despite having much lower retail exposure and much greater industrial and private storage exposure (not to mention twice as much inflation protection) than Realty Income (O), WPC trades at a substantially lower multiple (15.19x P/AFFO vs 17.40x). Furthermore, Monmouth (MNR) is an owner of single-tenant net-leased industrial properties not unlike what WPC invests in and is becoming increasingly concentrated in (the vast majority of its new acquisitions are industrial or warehouse properties, and the majority of its portfolio is already invested in these segments). Its P/AFFO multiple is a whopping 23.73x.

In our view, WPC should likely trade at least on par with O, though we believe it should probably be priced at an even greater multiple given its significant industrial exposure and better inflation protection. As a result, we think an 18x or even 19x multiple is warranted right now. This implies 4% annualized appreciation from multiple expansion over the next half decade. When combined with its 5.44% forward dividend yield and what we expect to be 4.5% annualized FFO per share growth over that span, the total return profile is easily in the double digits.

Investor Takeaway

With an attractive double-digit annualized total return profile and little downside risk (thanks to the strong inflation protection helping to shield the company from the high inflation risks that otherwise threaten the triple net lease sector), WPC offers very attractive risk-adjusted returns. As a result, it is our favorite and largest real estate investment.