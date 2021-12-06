Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In recent weeks, there has been a clear shift in market sentiment. In particular, high-growth stocks performed above average since Corona caused a massive correction. Shares such as Sea (SE), CrowdStrike (CRWD) or Roku (ROKU) lost more than 30% of their value within one month. These losses are primarily due to the expectation of higher interest rates, which makes the already highly valued growth stocks appear less attractive. After Salesforce (CRM) had already fallen by 10% in regular trading Tuesday after a slightly conservative outlook, DocuSign (DOCU) caused a slight sell-off in software stocks on Friday with statements regarding the normalization of business after the Corona Boost.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) also fell 5% at the start but had already recovered significantly by the end of trading. Nevertheless, the stock is still trading about 13% below its all-time high. I see the current level as a clear buying opportunity to enter this high-quality company as a buy and hold investor. Like many tech stocks, ServiceNow has also benefited from the digitalization push resulting from Corona. However, unlike many other companies, ServiceNow has not received a premium to its pre-Corona valuation, but its share price growth has roughly matched its revenue growth. It is also very likely that the demand for ServiceNow's solutions will remain strong even after the pandemic and that the company will benefit sustainably from this. In the following, we explain why ServiceNow is one of the most promising investments in the software industry.

Company Overview

ServiceNow is the provider of a cloud-based service platform which allows large companies to digitalize and optimize outdated processes. Since many of these large companies already existed for many years, there are many internal processes which are outdated and not efficient. By using the platform of ServiceNow these companies save themselves high annual costs in the millions, in some cases even in the billions, and increase customer satisfaction. This optimization increases profitability and competitiveness. The Corona pandemic was a clear warning sign to all companies that have not yet arrived in the digital age.

Massive investments are needed in the company's infrastructure and processes. But many managers are overwhelmed by this, and the ServiceNow platform offers them an intelligent solution to quickly identify and solve the problems. The demand for ServiceNow's solutions is very high, and the company has been growing dynamically for years. With a market capitalization of $120 billion and a revenue TTM of $5.5 billion, ServiceNow is by far the largest provider of digital workflows and so far operates without any significant competition.

The lack of serious competitors is also due to very high customer satisfaction, evidenced by a renewal rate that has remained consistently between 97% and 99% in recent years. Less than 3% of all customers cancel their contracts after some time, which is a peak value for a SAAS business. Instead, ServiceNow acquires about 50-70 new large customers each quarter who spend more than a million dollars on services.

Source: ServiceNow

The volume of ongoing contracts has continued to increase over the last few years, as seen in the dynamic rate of cohort growth. An average customer spends about 10-12% more each year than the previous year, which speaks to the quality of ServiceNow's products. The fact that the ServiceNow platform is deeply embedded in the IT processes means that the costs for a company to remove the platform are very high. Therefore, there would have to be considerable dissatisfaction before switching providers. The result is dynamic growth and increased profitability, as shown in the next section.

Financials

ServiceNow posted great Q3-results with revenues rising 32.5% to $1.51 billion and Non-GAAP net income of $314 million or 1.55 per share, which grew approximately in line with revenue. Both numbers were above the analyst consensus. The outlook of $5.565 billion to $5.570 billion in subscription revenue fell somewhat short of expectations of $5.83 billion, which caused a slight dip after-hours. However, this slight disappointment is more due to exaggerated Wall Street expectations than to weakness in the operating business, which was also illustrated by the renewed increase in the annual outlook for sales and billings.

Source: ServiceNow Q3-Presentation

The outlook highlights the comfortable profitability of the core business despite the high growth, with a gross margin of 85% and a steadily increasing free cash flow margin of 31.5%.

The company currently has a debt of $1.577 billion, which is not a risk given its equity of 3.5 billion and a strong cash position of just over 3 billion. On the contrary, ServiceNow could easily make some acquisitions in the coming years as planned without getting into financial trouble. Smaller acquisitions of innovative competitors are part of CEO Bill McDermot's expansion strategy to accelerate growth and strengthen the market position. As before, most growth is to be generated organically in the following years and not through M&A, which speaks for unchanged high demand in the core business and no high dependency to achieve growth targets.

Business Outlook

Bill McDermot, considered one of the best managers of our time, recently outlined mid-term financial goals for ServiceNow this year. Subscription revenue is expected to exceed $10 billion by 2024 and $15 billion by 2026. Furthermore, the non-GAAP operating margin should increase to at least 26% and the free cash flow margin to 33% by 2024. At first glance, this sounds quite ambitious, with annual growth of over 20% in the next five years. However, without growth above 20%, the current valuation would hardly be justified.

Analysts and I see even over $16.5 billion in 2026 as realistic, corresponding to a high annual growth rate of 23%. This forecast may sound like an exaggerated expectation, but Bill McDermott is known for conservative outlooks, only to exceed them significantly later. This can be seen because the full-year outlook is raised slightly almost every quarter. In addition, ServiceNow has a rich history regarding the quality of earnings. Since Q1 2018, the company has consistently exceeded analysts' high expectations in terms of revenue, with only one exception.

Source: Seeking Alpha, ServiceNow Earnings

An earnings history like this is a sign of quality, which speaks for the company and its management. In this respect, I think that the target of $15 billion still leaves some space for improvement. However, it remains to be said that expectations are probably also the most significant risk for investors. If ServiceNow deviates from its planned growth path contrary to expectations, the premium valuation would no longer be justifiable and cause a drop in share price of 25%-30%. The company can therefore not afford any slippage.

Valuation

Peer-Group Comparison

As I said initially, there is no company whose business model can be compared to ServiceNow. For this reason, I am using other large SAAS providers for the peer group comparison, which are active in different areas but can be compared well with each other due to their similar growth and high potential profitability. I chose Adobe (ADBE), Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce, and SAP (SAP) for this.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Author's calculations

Fair Value

To calculate the fair value, I first use a quick and dirty method for a rough overview of the potential and then use a discounted cash flow method, which is much more accurate. For both models, I use the following assumptions.

Revenue grows with a 23% CAGR 2021-2026 and 18% CAGR 2027-2031

The company reaches a Free Cashflow-Margin of 40% in 2031, similar to MSFT and ADBE

Net-Margin increases to 35% in 2031

WACC of 8% (actually around 6.5%, but I consider higher risk-free rates in the upcoming years)

The terminal growth rate of 3%

Share dilution of 1,5% p.a.

Fair Price/Sales in 2031 of 12

Fair Price/Earnings of 30 in 2031

Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Estimates, Author's calculations

Quick method: Fair value in 2031 based on a Price/Sales of 12 is 1.700$, implying a 12.4% annual rate of return. Based on a Price/Earnings, the price target is slightly higher at 1.714$ and therefore nearly the same annual rate of return.

Discounted Cashflow: The model calculates a fair value of $192 billion, which makes a price target of $817 based on 236 million shares. It results in a 33% margin of safety which is good value.

Both models show clear upside potential for the share price despite a high valuation, so I rate the stock at current levels a buy.

Final Thoughts

Although the last few weeks have indicated a sector rotation from high-growth technology stocks to value stocks, I believe ServiceNow will continue to be an outperformer over the next few years. The pandemic has shown many companies that their internal processes need to digitize across the board. ServiceNow's platform serves exactly this demand without facing significant competition. The company will benefit sustainably from the digitization push and continue to grow dynamically in the coming years.

The biggest problem remains the valuation and the high expectation that the company will continue to deliver excellent figures. Therefore, I cannot rule out that the share will fall another 10-20% in the short term as part of the general correction in tech stocks. But that would only make the stock more worth buying in my eyes. ServiceNow is one of my favorites in the technology sector in the long term.